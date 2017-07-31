Channel 2 hosts 'Atlanta Idol' contest before tour bus hits town

Channel 2 WSB-TV, Atlanta’s ABC affiliate, announced Friday that it will hold a local contest called “Atlanta Idol” that is open to any singer, between the ages of 15-28, who wants to audition for the show.

Producers for “American Idol” notified Channel 2 that the American Idol Bus Tour will hit Atlanta on Tuesday, August 22 and will audition singers providing that they meet the show’s requirements.

Channel 2 announced it will hold its own auditions prior to the arrival of the tour bus. “Atlanta Idol” gives local singers a chance to win a coveted Silver Ticket for the top rated contestant as well as five “Front of the Line” passes for the Tour Bus Auditions.

Through August 7, contestants can enter by uploading their audition videos to Channel 2’s website.

Channel 2 judges will select the top 30 auditions from those uploaded and invite the contestants to compete for the Silver Ticket in live auditions to be held at WSB Studios. Judges from Cox Media Group sister radio stations, B98.5 and KISS 104.1 FM, will join Channel 2’s “Atlanta Idol.” All judges will be announced a later date

The top contestant as rated by the contest judges will receive the Silver Ticket Award that allows the winner to skip the tour bus audition entirely and attend one of five regional “American Idol” auditions in front of show producers. The location of those auditions will be announced at a later date. The Silver Ticket winner receives airfare and hotel for them and one guest.

The “Front of the Line” passes allow the winners to move to the front of the line for the “American Idol” Tour Bus auditions being held in Atlanta, August 22.

CLICK HERE for complete rules and details on how to enter “Atlanta Idol,”