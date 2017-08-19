Listen Live
News


Photo Credit: Getty Images

Central Florida police officer shot and killed, another gravely wounded

By: Mark Boxley, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -  One central Florida police officer was shot and killed Friday night and one is in grave condition, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeffrey O'Dell said.

O'Dell said that Officer Matthew Baxter was killed and Sgt. Sam Howard was shot and is in grave condition. The uniformed officers were responding to a call at 9:30 p.m. in Kissimmee.

It appears that there was only one shooter, O'Dell said at a news conference early Saturday.  One person believed to have been involved in injuring the officers is in custody and two of the three people they originally responded to check out are in custody, O'Dell said.

Howard was a 10-year veteran of the department and Baxter had been with the Kissimmee department for three years, O'Dell said.

President Donald Trump tweeted that his "thoughts and prayers" are with the Kissimmee Police Department. 

"We are with you!" the president wrote.

"This is a tough time in law enforcement," O'Dell said. "I would ask that you pray for the men and women of law enforcement."

"Tonight we lost a brave officer," Florida Gov. Rick Scott tweeted. "Praying for @kissimmeepolice."

More

