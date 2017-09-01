Listen Live
cloudy-day
74°
H 82
L 62

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
74°
Overcast
H 82° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Overcast. H 82° L 62°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    78°
    Afternoon
    Isolated Thunderstorms. H 82° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    77°
    Evening
    Partly Cloudy. H 82° L 62°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
News
Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers
Close

Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers

Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers
Photo Credit: NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Convenience store.

Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CALGARY, Alberta -  A convenience store clerk in Canada put up a game fight against two people attempting to rob his store, and his delaying tactics allowed police to apprehend them, the Calgary Sun reported.

>> Read more trending news

Footage from a security camera shows a man and woman in disguises entering a Calgary convenience store just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 17, the Sun reported.

Night clerk Nisar Ahmed was speaking to a friend on the phone when the pair entered the store, the Sun reported.

“They told me, ‘get down! Get down!’” he told the Sun.

The two people went behind the counter to take cigarettes, and Ahmed said they were free to take what they wanted.

“But he pushed me, and then he started fighting me,” Ahmed told the Sun.

In the video, Ahmed can be seen grabbing at a pick axe-type weapon held by one of the thieves and pulling off his ski mask. They grapple as the female thief begins kicking the clerk and striking him with a tire iron-type implement.

Breaking free, Ahmed ran outside and began barricading the front door, the Sun reported. The man Ahmed was speaking to on the telephone — a clerk working at a nearby store — arrived and assisted him, the Sun reported.

Calgary police confirmed that when officers arrived at the scene after receiving 911 calls, they arrested one male who was being held down by the clerk and a witness to the robbery.

“A second female offender had fled the area prior to police arrival, but was identified shortly after the incident and located later that afternoon," police said.

Arthur Gordon Bennie, 35, of Calgary, faces a number of robbery-related charges, as well as five counts of breaching bail conditions. Natalie Cory-Lyn Elaschuk, 24, of Calgary, also faces a number of robbery-related charges, as well as one count of assault with a weapon, the Sun reported.

Ahmed said he has been receiving compliments from customers after the video went viral.

“People have been coming in to me and saying ‘very good,’” he told the Sun. “I'm thankful to God, that I'm OK.”

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Likely tornado damages homes as Harvey hits Deep South
    Likely tornado damages homes as Harvey hits Deep South
    Harvey spread its misery into the Deep South as a likely tornado damaged homes and toppled trees in a rural area of northwest Alabama and areas around the region faced flooding fears. The rains caused some flooding in low-lying streets in Memphis, as the western Tennessee city reported power outages late Thursday and rivers in the area swelled. Though still a tropical depression, Harvey also began to shed its tropical characteristics overnight as its rain bands extended farther across Tennessee and Kentucky on its forecast path toward the Ohio Valley. At 10 p.m. CDT Thursday, Harvey's core was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southeast of Memphis, Tennessee, the National Hurricane Center reported. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 30 mph (50 kph) and was moving northeast at 14 mph (23 kph). Forecasters said the storm would likely dissipate Saturday evening around Ohio. Meanwhile, flash flood watches and warnings remained from northeast Arkansas into northern Mississippi, western Tennessee and much of Kentucky. That came as the storm slogged deeper into the nation's interior after its catastrophic drenching of parts of Texas and Louisiana, where severe flooding was continuing. In northwest Alabama, an apparent tornado damaged several homes near the city of Reform and some minor injuries were reported, local news reports said. Jason Holmes, a meteorologist with The National Weather Service in Birmingham, said Thursday that a tornado was the likely cause of the damage. Photographs published online by the Tuscaloosa News in Alabama showed huge trees splintered and toppled, houses with their shingles torn away and one mobile home so shattered it was barely recognizable. Men with chain saws went out after the storm had passed to clear toppled trees from roads. Authorities said Harvey's remnants contributed to the death of a motorist involved in a head-on crash Thursday with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 40 in Memphis. The motorist's name was not immediately released. Multiple tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon in the region as Harvey approached. Sirens sounded tornado warnings in Memphis, but no touchdowns were reported. In western Tennessee, flood warnings were in effect along or near several rivers, including two leading tributaries of the Mississippi River. Flash flood watches and warnings also stretched into Middle Tennessee. Forecasters said some spots in Tennessee could get more than 10 inches (250 millimeters) of rain though forecasts for most areas expected between 4 and 8 inches (100-200 millimeters). About 4 inches (100 millimeters) of rain had fallen in Memphis during a 12-hour period ending at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
  • Former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo donating $50,000 to Harvey victims
    Former Atlanta Hawk Dikembe Mutombo donating $50,000 to Harvey victims
  • Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers
    Canadian convenience store clerk fights off robbers
    A convenience store clerk in Canada put up a game fight against two people attempting to rob his store, and his delaying tactics allowed police to apprehend them, the Calgary Sun reported. >> Read more trending news Footage from a security camera shows a man and woman in disguises entering a Calgary convenience store just before 5 a.m. on Aug. 17, the Sun reported. Night clerk Nisar Ahmed was speaking to a friend on the phone when the pair entered the store, the Sun reported. “They told me, ‘get down! Get down!’” he told the Sun. The two people went behind the counter to take cigarettes, and Ahmed said they were free to take what they wanted. “But he pushed me, and then he started fighting me,” Ahmed told the Sun. In the video, Ahmed can be seen grabbing at a pick axe-type weapon held by one of the thieves and pulling off his ski mask. They grapple as the female thief begins kicking the clerk and striking him with a tire iron-type implement. Breaking free, Ahmed ran outside and began barricading the front door, the Sun reported. The man Ahmed was speaking to on the telephone — a clerk working at a nearby store — arrived and assisted him, the Sun reported. Calgary police confirmed that when officers arrived at the scene after receiving 911 calls, they arrested one male who was being held down by the clerk and a witness to the robbery. “A second female offender had fled the area prior to police arrival, but was identified shortly after the incident and located later that afternoon,' police said. Arthur Gordon Bennie, 35, of Calgary, faces a number of robbery-related charges, as well as five counts of breaching bail conditions. Natalie Cory-Lyn Elaschuk, 24, of Calgary, also faces a number of robbery-related charges, as well as one count of assault with a weapon, the Sun reported. Ahmed said he has been receiving compliments from customers after the video went viral. “People have been coming in to me and saying ‘very good,’” he told the Sun. “I'm thankful to God, that I'm OK.”
  • HHS cutting way back on funds for 'Obamacare' promotion
    HHS cutting way back on funds for 'Obamacare' promotion
    Affirming its disdain for 'Obamacare,' the Trump administration on Thursday announced sharp cuts in programs promoting health care enrollment under the Affordable Care Act for next year. Advertising will be cut from $100 million spent on 2017 sign-ups to $10 million, said Health and Human Services officials. Funding for consumer helpers called 'navigators' will also be cut about 40 percent, from $62.5 million for 2017, to $36.8 million for next year. That change reflects a new performance-based ethic that penalizes navigator programs failing to meet their sign-up targets, administration officials said. About 12.2 million people signed up for subsidized private health insurance under Barack Obama's signature law this year, many in states that President Donald Trump carried in November. Current enrollment is estimated to be around 10 million, due to attrition also seen in prior years. Top Democrats accused the administration of malice. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California said the administration is waging a 'cynical effort to lower enrollment' that would 'create chaos' and increase premiums. Her Senate counterpart, Chuck Schumer of New York, said the administration 'is deliberately attempting to sabotage our health care system,' adding that 'the American people will know who's to blame.' It was unclear how Trump's latest move might affect a planned effort in the Senate to craft bipartisan legislation that would stabilize insurance markets. Trump and congressional Republicans have been unable to deliver on their vow to 'repeal and replace' the 2010 health care law, but the president has repeatedly pronounced the program on the verge of collapse. On Twitter and in interviews, Trump has threatened to give 'Obamacare' a nudge by cutting off payments to insurers that help reduce consumers' copays and deductibles. Still, his administration has continued making payments month to month. Independent observers say the ACA's insurance markets have problems, but are not about to implode. For next year all U.S. counties will have at least one participating insurer, although consumers in close to half of counties will only have a single carrier serving them. Some major insurers have left the program after taking deep financial losses. HHS officials announced the promotional cutbacks in a conference call with reporters. The three officials who described the details of the cuts refused to be identified by name. The administration says the government hasn't gotten much bang for its buck as far as ACA advertising and the navigator program, with some enrollment centers signing up very few customers. By comparison, HHS said the combined advertising budget for Medicare Advantage and Medicare prescription drug plans is $9.7 million. HHS officials said the 98 navigator programs funded by the ACA enrolled fewer than 82,000 people, or less than 1 percent of the total. Navigator staffers are supposed to guide consumers through the sometimes complicated enrollment process, which involves estimating income for the coming year, proving citizenship or legal residence, and sorting through various health plan options. For next year, officials said navigator funding will reflect each sign-up center's prior performance. For example, if a navigator program met 70 percent of its enrollment target, it will get 70 percent of its previous funding. If it only enrolled 30 percent, its funding will be cut to 30 percent. However, every center will get some money from the government, even if it's only a few thousand dollars. 'Judging effectiveness by the amount of money spent, and not the results achieved, is irresponsible and unhelpful to the American people,' HHS spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in a statement. 'During the upcoming enrollment period, navigators will be funded in proportion to their performance.' HHS said only 1 in 5 navigators met their own performance goals. Officials said 17 programs enrolled fewer than 100 people each, although they did not identify whether those programs were in urban areas or less populated rural zones. One program got $200,000 and signed up one person, HHS said. Adding to sign-up challenges, the ACA enrollment season will be considerably shorter for 2018, running from Nov. 1-Dec. 15. Soon after taking office, the Trump administration pulled back some advertising for the 2017 sign-up season, angering Democrats, who requested an investigation by the HHS inspector general. That probe has not yet been completed.
  • In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities
    In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities
    Escalating a diplomatic tit-for-tat, the United States abruptly ordered Russia on Thursday to shutter its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York, intensifying tensions between the former Cold War foes. Washington gave Moscow 48 hours to comply. The Trump administration described its action as retaliation for the Kremlin's 'unwarranted and detrimental' demand earlier this month that the U.S. cut its diplomatic staff in Russia. But Moscow declared it a major escalation, with a top Russian lawmaker saying the move heralded 'the hot phase of diplomatic war.' 'The United States is prepared to take further action as necessary and as warranted,' State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said. Still, she said the U.S. hoped both countries could now move toward 'improved relations' and 'increased cooperation.' It was a harsh welcome to Washington for new Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who arrived only hours after the U.S. announcement. At the airport, Antonov cited a maxim of former Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin as he urged caution and professionalism. 'We don't need hysterical impulses,' Russian news agencies quoted Antonov as saying. The closures on both U.S. coasts marked perhaps the most drastic diplomatic measure by the United States against Russia since 1986, near the end of the Cold War, when the nuclear-armed powers expelled dozens of each other's diplomats. And it comes amid some of the broadest strains in their relationship ever since. The two countries have clashed over the wars in Ukraine and Syria, but most significantly over American allegations that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election to boost President Donald Trump's chances of victory. Investigations continue into whether Trump's campaign colluded with Moscow. By Saturday, the Russians must close their consulate in San Francisco and an official residence there. Though Russia can keep its New York consulate and Washington embassy, trade missions housed in satellite offices in both of those cities must shut down, a senior Trump administration official said. The official briefed reporters on a conference call on condition of anonymity. Outside the consulate building high atop a hill overlooking the San Francisco Bay, there were no visible signs of an exodus Thursday. Consular officials walked in and out of the stately building, and Russian citizens who had scheduled appointments said they were able to pick up or renew their passports. 'It's sad, because I've lived many years in the U.S. and there are strong ties between the countries,' said Kate Stanton, a San Francisco real estate agent who said she holds dual U.S.-Russian citizenship. American counterintelligence officials have long kept a watchful eye on Russia's outpost in San Francisco, concerned that people posted to the consulate as diplomats were engaged in espionage. The U.S. late last year kicked out several Russians who posted there, calling it a response to election interference. The U.S. isn't expelling any Russian officials this time. Those who work at the shuttered offices can be reassigned elsewhere in the United States, the senior official said. One of the buildings is believed to be leased, but Russia will maintain ownership over the others, said the official, adding that Moscow can determine if it wants to sell them or otherwise dispose of the properties. The forced closures are the latest in an intensifying exchange of diplomatic broadsides. In December, President Barack Obama kicked out dozens of Russian officials, closed Russian recreational compounds in New York and Maryland, and imposed sanctions on Russian people and businesses. Russian President Vladimir Putin withheld from retaliating. The next month, Trump took office after campaigning on promises to improve U.S.-Russia ties. But earlier this month, Trump begrudgingly signed into law stepped-up sanctions on Russia that Congress pushed to prevent him from easing up on Moscow. The Kremlin retaliated by telling the U.S. to cut embassy and consulate staff down to 455 personnel, from a level hundreds higher. Russia said 755 personnel in all would have to go to reach the new limit. The U.S. never confirmed how many diplomatic staff it had in the country at the time. As of Thursday, the U.S. has complied with the order to reduce staff to 455, officials said. The reductions are having consequences for Russia. The U.S. has temporarily suspended non-immigrant visa processing for Russians seeking to visit the United States and will only resume soon at a 'much-reduced rate.' The U.S. will process visas only at the embassy in Moscow, meaning Russians can no longer apply at U.S. consulates in St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Vladivostok. Despite the exchange of penalties, there have been narrow signs of U.S.-Russian cooperation that have transcended the worsening ties. In July, Trump and Putin signed off on a deal with Jordan for a cease-fire in southwest Syria. The U.S. says the truce has largely held. But the Kremlin may now respond in kind. American officials argued that Russia should refrain from retaliation, noting that Moscow's ordering of U.S. diplomatic cuts was premised on bringing the two countries' diplomatic presences into 'parity.' 'The United States hopes that, having moved toward the Russian Federation's desire for parity, we can avoid further retaliatory actions by both sides,' the State Department's Nauert said. Both countries now maintain three consulates on each other's territory and ostensibly similar numbers of diplomats. Exact numbers are difficult to independently verify. ___ Associated Press writers Vladimir Isachenkov and Jim Heintz in Moscow, and Garance Burke in San Francisco contributed to this report. ___ Reach Josh Lederman on Twitter at http://twitter.com/joshledermanAP
  • Houston's flood zone, by boat: Guinea pigs, guns and despair
    Houston's flood zone, by boat: Guinea pigs, guns and despair
    Stewart Lawrence stood on a bridge that barely cleared the raging floodwaters below. He held two guinea pigs in a cage and seven rifles he'd rescued from his ruined home, and waited for a boat to come by and deliver him to dry land. He'd been evacuated Tuesday after feet of water from the Harvey-fueled San Jacinto River washed through his home in the tony northeast Houston community of Kingwood. In the scurry to get out, he'd left his son's prized pets and had to come back for them. 'My son was a little devastated when I told him I'd left them behind. They're a little traumatized,' the 56-year-old retiree said of Jenny and Penny, the guinea pigs huddled together under straw in their cage. He wore shorts with Crocs on his feet, and he lifted the pets into the boat along with his guns. 'I've got one for every occasion,' he said of his arsenal, which he worried would have been found by looters. 'This is Texas.' As the boat chugged down Kingwood's main street, the large trees that provided a charming canopy from the now-missing hot Texas sun moved overhead slowly. The ghosts of normal daily life lined the street: Radio Shack, Wing Stop, Whataburger, the bank, a library, doctors' offices — all were underwater with cars in their parking lots, many of the trunks open and filled with household items that never made it out. It was eerily quiet, except for the ringing of home security alarms that sounded like cicadas or a roar of airboats in the distance. The air smelled slightly sour from the floodwater, which had a rainbow-colored oily sheen atop it along with family photos, a Christmas card, a framed diploma and other keepsakes now lost. Dave Hurd was in a kayak checking on the family psychology office where his wife worked as a doctor. Herd wanted to check on her prized painting hanging in her office, and on the computer system. A couple inches of water sat on the floor, which was littered with wet file folders, soggy carpets and damaged furniture. Still, the office smelled of incense, which the doctor used for calming atmosphere. 'It was a very dramatic scene here a day ago; it's a little calmer today,' Hurd said, shuffling through the water. 'There were rapids going down the street.' The painting, a still life of books on a table, made it unscathed, but the computers were destroyed. Down the street, Patrick Tobias stood at the edge of the road, wide eyes watching the muddy water flow like a river down what was once his community's Main Street. The 53-year-old welder approached a boat being loaded into the water, and asked for a ride to his apartment to retrieve heart medications and family belongings. Tobias lumbered into the boat and it buzzed down the street, navigating the currents at the community's main intersection, with streetlights and signs sticking out of the water. 'Make a right here,' Tobias said, and the boat passed more submerged cars, coming to a stop in his apartment's parking lot. Tobias waded through waist-high water and climbed the steps up to his apartment, which he hadn't seen since evacuating. Inside, it smelled of rotten food. The living room was filled with left-behind inflatable toys that were blown up to protect his wife and daughter as the floodwaters rose. Tobias walked into his bedroom and found his medication, and loaded keepsakes and belongings into a massive garbage bag. He hiked it onto his shoulder like Santa Claus and waded back to the boat. A neighbor came out onto his stairwell across the way, wearing a bathrobe and looking shaken. He stared blankly at Tobias. He went back inside, not answering calls to him asking if he needed help. Tobias grew quiet. When he did speak, his voice cracked: 'Where do we go from here?' _____ Follow Jason Dearen on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/JHDearen .
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.