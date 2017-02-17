Zima is ready to make a comeback

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 12:08 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
For those waxing nostalgic for the 1990s, a clear blast from the past may reappear soon at bars and on store shelves.
MillerCoors will bring back Zima this year, according to a Crain’s report.
The clear malt beverage debuted in 1993 and was a popular fixture of the nightclub scene, but sales declined over time, and the company discontinued Zima production in the U.S. in 2008.
"If you're one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear," MillerCoors said in a statement.” It is unclear when Zima will return, but it is expected to be sometime in 2017.
Zima is a clear, citrus-flavored beverage with a 4.7 percent alcohol-by-volume level. Its advertising slogan at the time of its 1990s debut was, "Zomething different.” Because of the recent success of hard lemonades and hard soda beverages, MillerCoors believes that Zima may enjoy a second run at success.
Zima never totally went out of style. It continues to be popular in Japan.
