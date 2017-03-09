Why did Russian oligarch pay so much for Trump mansion?

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:08 a.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Alexandra Clough and John Pacenti
Palm Beach Post
PALM BEACH, Fla. —
It was an intriguing deal in 2008, and it’s even more so now.
Nearly 10 years ago, a Russian oligarch paid a record sum to purchase a Palm Beach mansion owned by Donald Trump. Dmitry Rybolovlev paid $95 million for a home that Trump had purchased just four years earlier for only $41.35 million – a $50 million premium.
Why Rybolvlev would pay so much for a home in which he had no plans to live, or otherwise wanted, was never explained. Was it as a corporate investment? Was it for his children? Over the years, Rybolvlev’s spokespeople have given varying explanations.
What’s clear now is that in light of continued revelations about the Trump administration’s links and talks with Russian government officials, the peculiar land deal from 2008 is again a talking point in a town where Trump has his southern White House.
Read the full story here.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}