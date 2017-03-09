Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 1:29 p.m. Thursday, March 9, 2017
By Shelby Lin Erdman
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
The new head of Tyson Foods, the largest meat processor in the United States, said he sees a possible meatless future for the world’s 9 billion people.
Tyson CEO Tom Hayes, who took over the reins in December, said during an interview with Fox Business that he doesn’t believe that the increasing market for plant-based protein is a fad.
“Protein consumption is growing around the world, and it continues to grow. It’s not just hot in the U.S., it’s hot everywhere,” Hayes said.
“People want protein, so whether it’s animal-based protein or plant-based protein, they have an appetite for it. Plant-based protein is growing almost, at this point, a little faster than animal-based, so I think the migration may continue in that direction.”
Tyson owns a 5 percent stake in Beyond Meat, a plant-based protein startup, according to Fox Business, and it has a $150 million fund to invest in meat substitute startups.
>> Got a question about the news? See our explainers here
“We just got to the point last year where the consumer is demanding (an end to the use of antibiotics in the food chain) and wants transparency,” Hayes said.
“They want to have trust in the brands they buy …. (so) let’s push ourselves to go all the way.”
Tyson also announced on its website it is ending the practice of using antibiotics in its food.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}