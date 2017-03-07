Starburst to release 'all pink' packs for limited time

By Kelcie Willis

Lovers of strawberry-flavored Starburst candy are in luck.

Mashable reported that Wrigley, which owns the Starburst brand, is releasing a limited edition pack of all-pink candy.

Social media played a part in the special edition of the candy, according to Matt Montei, Wrigley's senior director of confections.

"On social media we’re seeing people talk about pink Starburst more than any other flavor; there’s even a meme about being treated 'like a pink Starburst,'" Montei said. "The pink conversation and fanfare has continued to grow, so we decided to act."

USA Today reported that the packs will be available in April for a limited time at Walmart, Kroger, Target, Walgreens, Meijer, H-E-B and Amazon.

"While everyone has a favorite flavor or color of Starburst, pink has always risen to the top for our fans," Starburst spokeswoman Michelle Green said. "From memes about relationships to sharing photos of excitement when getting a pink Starburst, over half of all references to Starburst on social media are about pink Starburst.

"When we continued to hear requests for the pink chew specifically, we knew there was an even larger opportunity for all pink."

Sticks of the candy will sell for .99 and a bag of the candy will sell for $3.19, USA Today reported.