SodaStream recalls 51K bottles over explosion risk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Tuesday a recall of SodaStream bottles, because they can burst under pressure.



The CPSC recall states that no injuries have been reported, but notes that bursting bottles could injure the user or bystanders. Consumers should immediately stop using the bottles and contact SodaStream via phone at 866-272-9417 between 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at sodastream.com for a refund.

According to the CPSC, 51,000 bottles sold in the U.S. are included in the recall. The CPSC states that the recalled bottles are one liter in size and blue tinted, with a blue cap and blue bottom base. “SodaStream” and “dishwasher safe” are printed on the bottles. The recall only includes bottles with an expiration date of “4/2020” printed on the warning label.



The recalled bottles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Walmart and online retailers such as Amazon from February 2016 through January 2017 for approximately $15.