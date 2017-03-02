High winds rip 'blue oval' sign off Ford headquarters

DEARBORN, MI - JULY 23: The Ford Motor Company world headquarters is shown July 23, 2009 in Dearborn, Michigan. Ford reported $2.3 billion quarterly earnings today. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The iconic blue oval sign adorning the Ford World Headquarters building temporarily vanished this week, but no human prankster was involved.



A Ford spokesman told The Detroit News that high winds ripped the sign off the building Wednesday night. Workers found the sign atop the roof Thursday morning.

The National Weather service reported wind gusts approaching 50 mph in the area overnight.



The blue signs, bearing the Ford logo, are made of fabric and are approximately 20 feet in diameter, according to The Detroit News. Ford officials said the sign would be repaired soon.