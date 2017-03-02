High winds rip 'blue oval' sign off Ford headquarters

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 6:13 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
DEARBORN, Mich. —
The iconic blue oval sign adorning the Ford World Headquarters building temporarily vanished this week, but no human prankster was involved.
A Ford spokesman told The Detroit News that high winds ripped the sign off the building Wednesday night. Workers found the sign atop the roof Thursday morning.
The National Weather service reported wind gusts approaching 50 mph in the area overnight.
The blue signs, bearing the Ford logo, are made of fabric and are approximately 20 feet in diameter, according to The Detroit News. Ford officials said the sign would be repaired soon.
High winds send Ford blue oval sign flying https://t.co/1yaltaFSty via @Ian_Thibodeaupic.twitter.com/F1t8sbijb1 High winds send Ford HQ’s ‘blue oval’ sign flying
">March 2, 2017
https://t.co/1yaltaFSty via @Ian_Thibodeaupic.twitter.com/F1t8sbijb1— Jonathan Oosting (@jonathanoosting) March 2, 2017
High winds send Ford blue oval sign flying https://t.co/1yaltaFSty via @Ian_Thibodeaupic.twitter.com/F1t8sbijb1Jonathan Oosting @jonathanoosting
High winds send Ford HQ’s ‘blue oval’ sign flying
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}