Deadly listeria outbreak linked to raw milk cheese

Posted: 8:48 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A cheesemaker based in New York has recalled all of its soft, raw milk cheeses in response to a listeria outbreak that has led to six hospitalizations and two deaths nationwide.
Vulto Creamery is recalling all lots of its
Six cases of listeria that are believed tied to the raw cheese products have been reported in Connecticut, New York, Vermont and Florida, according to The Associated Press. The outbreak, which dates back to September, resulted in hospitalization in all six cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The two deaths occurred in Connecticut and Vermont, The Associated Press reports.
All lots of Vulto Creamery's Ouleout, Miranda, Heinennellie, and Willowemoc soft wash-rind raw milk cheeses are included in the recall. The products were distributed nationwide, including at retail locations in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states, California, Chicago, Portland and Washington, DC.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration says consumers should return the cheese to their retailer for a refund.
The FDA recall notice contains the following warning about listeria:
"Listeria monocytogenes is a bacterium which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths and fetal infection among pregnant women."
