Britax recalls 676K strollers after injury reports

Atlanta's breaking news, severe weather, & traffic
Posted: 11:28 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017
By Joy Johnston
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Britax Child Safety Inc. has issued a recall of certain models of its strollers, after the company discovered a defect that can create a fall hazard.
A damaged receiver mount can cause the car seat to disengage from the stroller, and lead to a fall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Both the Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers are part of the recall. The recall covers 676,000 strollers sold in the United States, and additional strollers sold in Canada and Mexico.
Britax has received 26 reports of injuries to children, mainly of a minor nature, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
The recalled strollers were sold nationwide at Target, Babies R Us and via online retailers like Amazon.com. For a full list of recalled stroller model numbers, refer to the recall notice.
