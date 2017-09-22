Listen Live
News
British police release 2 men in London train attack probe
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LONDON -  British police said they have released two men arrested as part of the investigation into last week’s London Underground train station attack in Parsons Green, which injured 30 people, Reuters reported.

>> Read more trending news

A 21-year-old man arrested in Hounslow on Sept. 16 and a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport on Sept. 20 were released by the police with no further action, the police said in a statement, Reuters reported.

“We have four males in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack,” the police said.

A homemade bomb exploded Sept. 15 during the morning rush hour on a packed underground Tube train at Parsons Green station, sending flames through the carriage, Reuters reported.

It was the fifth major militant incident in Britain this year.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the latest attack.

News

  • ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    ICYMI: Clark Howard LIVE on the Equifax breach
    As more information becomes available about the Equifax breach scandal, U.S. consumers are still searching for answers on whether they are vulnerable to identity fraud.  So that is why WSB Radio, Channel 2 Action News, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Consumer Adviser Clark Howard teamed up Monday morning to answer your questions.   Clark Howard was joined by Channel 2 Action News anchor Craig Lucie LIVE in Team Clark Howard's Consumer Action Center. They fielded questions and talked about the breach for over an hour.   The Facebook Live of the event reached more than 400,000 people worldwide:
  • British police release 2 men in London train attack probe
    British police release 2 men in London train attack probe
    British police said they have released two men arrested as part of the investigation into last week’s London Underground train station attack in Parsons Green, which injured 30 people, Reuters reported. >> Read more trending news A 21-year-old man arrested in Hounslow on Sept. 16 and a 48-year-old man arrested in Newport on Sept. 20 were released by the police with no further action, the police said in a statement, Reuters reported. “We have four males in custody and searches are continuing at four addresses. Detectives are carrying out extensive inquiries to determine the full facts behind the attack,” the police said. A homemade bomb exploded Sept. 15 during the morning rush hour on a packed underground Tube train at Parsons Green station, sending flames through the carriage, Reuters reported. It was the fifth major militant incident in Britain this year. The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the latest attack.
  • President Trump heads to Alabama to boost Sen. Luther Strange
    President Trump heads to Alabama to boost Sen. Luther Strange
    Ahead of a Tuesday Republican runoff, President Donald Trump is fully inserting himself in a U.S. Senate race in Alabama, holding a rally Friday night for Sen. Luther Strange (R-AL), who faces a spirited challenge from former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore, in a race that has strained GOP alliances in the Yellowhammer State. The President will stop tonight in Huntsville, Alabama – not far from there, Mr. Trump had a gigantic rally back in late February of 2016, as he drew some 30,000 people to a football stadium in Madison. “I am supporting “Big” Luther Strange because he was so loyal and helpful to me!” Trump wrote in one of a number of tweets about the Alabama race. Senator Luther Strange has gone up a lot in the polls since I endorsed him a month ago. Now a close runoff. He will be great in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2017 Behind in the polls, Strange used a Thursday night debate with Moore to repeatedly remind Alabama voters who the President was supporting. “The first question is, who does the President support? The President supports me,” Strange said. As for Moore, he has drawn support from a number of conservative Republicans, but now finds himself pitted against someone who has the backing of the President, something that Strange mentioned several times at a debate on Thursday night. “This race is not me against the President,” Moore said. Moore would seem to be a perfect ally for the President – someone who rails against the GOP Establishment, focusing much of his ire on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – but Mr. Trump has stuck with “Big Luther,” who has trailed in the polls leading up to the runoff. “If they believe in Trump’s agenda – Moore is the clear choice,” said Rep. Steve King (R-IA), “but if they follow the cult of personality – then Strange.” Both US Senate Candidates have delivered their opening statements. pic.twitter.com/ogDS7MlRRT — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) September 21, 2017 Strange was appointed earlier this year to fill the seat of Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become U.S. Attorney General – Sessions was the first Senator to support Mr. Trump, but that has not earned him any loyalty from the President, who has castigated Sessions repeatedly. While the President has backed Strange, Moore has received the backing of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL), who ran third in the original primary. But the big voice on Friday will be that of President Trump, who has certainly been putting his political capital on the line for Strange. Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like 'Big' Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders &amp; trade, loves Vets &amp; Military. Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017
  • Round 3: Jimmy Kimmel continues criticism of GOP’s health-care bill
    Round 3: Jimmy Kimmel continues criticism of GOP’s health-care bill
    For the third straight night, Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue to criticize the Graham-Cassidy health-care bill in the Senate.  >> Read more trending news Thursday night on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the talk show host did not back down, responding to Republicans who keep bringing him up as the GOP tries to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Kimmel began with President Donald Trump getting involved on Twitter on Wednesday night. Kimmel said the president probably didn’t know that the bill proposed by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy (R-La.) does not protect people with pre-existing conditions. But Trump would “sign copies of the Koran at the Barnes and Noble in Fallujah if it meant he could get rid of Obamacare,” he said. Cassidy had appeared on Kimmel’s show shortly after the host revealed that his infant son had undergone open heart surgery, the Huffington Post reported. Kimmel said Wednesday that on that emotional night, “I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation.” Cassidy had pledged that no family would be denied medical care because they couldn’t afford it. “This guy, Bill Cassidy, just lied to my face,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. Cassidy responded by saying he was “sorry” Kimmel didn’t understand the legislation, and Kimmel answered several hours later. Cassidy had referenced Kimmel on CNN, asking if principles he believed were necessary to pass a repeal and replacement of Obamacare. 'I ask, does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test?' Cassidy said.  Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” Cassidy repeated his claim that Kimmel does not understand the bill, the Huffington Post reported. “Yeah, so Jimmy doesn’t understand,” Cassidy said. “And not because he’s a talk show host, [but] because we’ve never spoken. He’s only heard from those on the left who are doing their best to preserve Obamacare. He’s not heard from me.” Kimmel fired back Thursday night.  “A lot of people have been saying that I’m not qualified to talk about this, and that is true,” he said during Thursday’s monologue. “But I think those people forget, Bill Cassidy named this test after me.” Kimmel added he’d been told he should give Cassidy the benefit of the doubt. “I do give him the benefit of the doubt,” Kimmel said. “I doubt all the benefits he claims are part of this new health-care bill.”
  • Michigan official faces key hearing in Flint water case
    Michigan official faces key hearing in Flint water case
    A former Michigan health official testified Thursday that he started asking questions about bacteria in Flint's water supply a year before the state publicly acknowledged an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease. Tim Becker, who was deputy director at the Department of Health and Human Services, acknowledged that the agency could have issued a public warning in January 2015. But it was 12 more months before the department and Gov. Rick Snyder said something publicly. Becker was the first witness at a key court hearing involving his former boss, department director Nick Lyon, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 85-year-old man and misconduct in office. A judge must decide whether there's enough evidence to send him to trial. Lyon's attorneys call the charges 'baseless.' The attorney general's office says a timely announcement about a Legionnaires' outbreak in the Flint area in 2014-15 might have saved Robert Skidmore. He died of congestive heart failure, six months after he was treated for Legionnaires'. Some experts have blamed the outbreak on Flint's use of the Flint River as a water source. At the same time, a failure to treat the water for corrosion caused a different disaster: Lead leached from old plumbing and contaminated the city's water system. Nearly 100 Legionnaires' cases, including 12 deaths, were detected in 2014-15 while Flint was using the river. Legionnaires' is a type of pneumonia caused by bacteria, called legionella, that thrive in warm water and infect the lungs. Skidmore's home wasn't on Flint water, but it's believed he got Legionnaires' while in a Flint hospital. An infectious disease specialist hired by the state to investigate Legionnaires' after the outbreak became public in 2016 testified that Lyon seemed dismissive at times. Dr. Marcus Zervos quoted him as saying, 'People are going to die of something.' Special prosecutor Todd Flood played a video of Lyon's testimony to a House-Senate committee in which he said he only learned about 'major health issues' in Flint in July 2015. Flood revealed a January 2015 email in Lyon's account with 'legionella' in the subject line. Lyon is the highest-ranking official among 15 people charged in an investigation of how Flint's water system became poisoned after the city used the Flint River for 18 months, starting in 2014.
  • Former Heisman winner Ricky Williams arrested on traffic warrants
    Former Heisman winner Ricky Williams arrested on traffic warrants
    Former Heisman Trophy winner Ricky Williams was arrested in Texas on Tuesday on traffic warrants, records show. >> Read more trending news Williams was pulled over for a traffic offense, then arrested on warrants, Austin police said. He is no longer in the Travis County Jail, records show.  Williams, who starred at the University of Texas and played seven seasons in the NFL, is currently a football analyst for ESPN's Longhorn Network. He won the Heisman Trophy in 1998 and was the second Longhorn to win college football’s top prize, and was also a two-time All-American. Earlier this year, Williams said he was racially profiled while walking through a neighborhood in Tyler. A man called 911 when he 'observed a black male, wearing all black, crouched down behind his wire fence,' and Tyler police stopped and searched Williams, according to media reports.  Williams was taken to the Travis County Jail 17 years ago, when he was playing for the New Orleans Saints, when he refused to sign a traffic ticket, according to previous media reports. 
