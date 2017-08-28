Listen Live
BREAKING:

Japanese government issues warning to shelter after N. Korea projectile launch, reports say

Will incarcerated Tex McIver attend mother's funeral?
Will incarcerated Tex McIver attend mother's funeral?

Will incarcerated Tex McIver attend mother's funeral?
Photo Credit: Bob Andres
8/25/17 - Atlanta, GA - Claud “Tex” McIver listens to proceedings in court on Friday morning. He has been charged with murder in connection with the Sept. 2016 shooting death of his wife, business executive Diane McIver. McIver says the shooting was accidential. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Will incarcerated Tex McIver attend mother’s funeral?

By: Craig Schneider The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Should Claud “Tex” McIver, the attorney accused of murdering his wife, be permitted to leave jail to attend his mother’s funeral in Texas?

McIver’s mother died early today in Texas, days after the attorney had requested to leave jail to visit her.

It remains unclear whether McIver, in jail since April on a bond violation, will be permitted to attend the funeral.

McIver’s 98-year-old mother, Winnie, had been in hospice in Texas suffering from pelvic fractures and end-stage lung problems.

Will incarcerated Tex McIver attend mother's funeral?

“She passed at 4 a.m. this morning,” said McIver’s sister, Dixie, on Monday.

McIver’s attorney, William Hill, has visited his client and informed him of the passing.

“He took the news of his mother’s death like a man who had prepared himself for the worst,” Hill said.

Hill said he’ll ask the court to allow McIver to attend the funeral. He said he’ll request that McIver be released on a pretrial bond, which would allow him not only to attend the funeral but remain free (probably with some conditions) until his trial.

McIver had asked Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney on Friday to visit his dying mother. His court motion said the 74-year-old McIver “prays to be near his mother while she is still in life. His suffering, having lost his wife and fearing the loss of his mother, is unimaginable.”

Hill brought up the motion at the tail-end of a two-hour hearing that addressed several other motions regarding the upcoming trial of the attorney. The judge said he would review it and respond this week.

A disappointed Hill said afterward, “She’ll be dead by then.”

Nearly a year has passed since McIver shot and killed his wife, business executive Diane McIver, while they were driving near Piedmont Park on Sept. 25. He has said the shooting was an accident, but Fulton District Attorney Paul Howard has charged McIver with malice murder, felony murder and five other counts.

McIver has been in jail since April when he violated his bond conditions by having a handgun in his condo.

During Friday’s hearing, he sat at the defense table in a navy blue jail uniform. Whereas he once had the well-coiffed visage of a high-powered attorney, McIver has, after nearly four months behind bars, let his white hair and beard grow long and ragged. He looked noticeably thinner, and his attorneys say he’s lost more than 20 pounds.

His appearance seems to grow worse with every court appearance, and while some observers expressed concern for him, others suspected he might be doing this to engender public sympathy.

His trial is set for Oct. 30.

  • Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    Flooding disrupts care at Houston hospital, cancer center
    A spokesman at Houston's Office of Emergency Management said that all 350 patients at Ben Taub Hospital would be moved, hopefully within a day. Floodwater and sewage got into the basement of the hospital's main building and affected pharmacy, food service and other key operations. 'Our kitchen is shut down so we're relying on dry foods' and have enough to last through dinner Tuesday, Bryan McLeod, a spokesman for the hospital's parent company, Harris Health System, said Monday afternoon Heavy rains had thwarted plans Sunday to move the patients to neighboring hospitals in the Texas Medical Center, a large medical complex southwest of downtown. The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center also canceled outpatient services, appointments and surgeries at all Houston-area locations through Tuesday, and told patients not to attempt to travel because of high water in the area of the medical complex. Patients who already had been admitted are receiving care as usual, a spokeswoman said. Other hospitals also bore the brunt of the storm. As of Monday morning, San Antonio Fire Department firefighters had transferred about 800 hospital patients from Houston and other areas affected by Harvey, said department spokesman Woody Woodward. The city had an EMS convoy in Houston consisting of 12 workers, two ambulances and one am-bus — a 'gigantic' ambulance with multiple beds, he said. The situation at Ben Taub seemed the worst, and raised fears and memories of the dire straits at some New Orleans hospitals, where dozens of patients were trapped for days after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Ben Taub, a large public hospital that cares for many of the city's poor and uninsured, asked authorities for evacuation help on Sunday 'but at this point we haven't been able to transfer a single patient,' McLeod said. Harris operates two other medical facilities — Clinton East, a 50-bed nursing home whose residents were moved Friday to Ben Taub because of concerns Clinton East would flood, and LBJ, a hospital on the northeast side of downtown Houston that now has about 150 people from the community seeking shelter, 'another 150 mouths to feed,' McLeod said. No other Houston hospitals reported serious flooding but several canceled outpatient services because of the flooding. West Houston Medical Center spokeswoman Selena Mejia said that the hospital is not offering outpatient services but has admitted a few critical care patients from other city hospitals. ___ AP Chief Medical Writer Marilynn Marchione reported from Baltimore; AP Writer Emily Schmall reported from Dallas.
  • 'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    'Need help': Harvey victims use social media when 911 fails
    Need help in NE Houston! Baby here and sick elderly!' one user posted on Twitter along with her address late Sunday. Another woman, Alondra Molina, posted Monday on Facebook that her sister was desperate for a rescue for herself and her four children, including a 1-year-old. 'Please if someone could at least get them out of the city me and my mom will come get them,' Molina wrote. 'The roads are just all blocked and we can't get in.' Annette Fuller took a video when she began fearing for her life on Sunday. She was on the second floor of a neighbor's home along with the residents of three other houses, including five children, as water rose and hit waist level on the first floor. 'We called 911 and it rang and rang and rang and rang,' Fuller said Monday after the water receded and she managed to return safely to her single-story home. 'There's just no agency in the world that could handle Harvey,' she said. 'However, none of us were warned that 911 might not work. It was very frightening.' Fuller's two daughters, who live in Austin and Dallas, posted her video to Facebook after their mother texted it to them, and the post went viral. 'Social media, in some ways, is more powerful than the government agencies,' Fuller said. A nursing home in Dickinson, a low-lying city 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston, quickly became the face of the crisis after its owner took a photo of residents , some in wheelchairs, up to their chests in water. The nursing home owner, Trudy Lampson, sent the photo to her daughter, whose husband posted it Sunday to Twitter, where it's been retweeted about 4,500 times. The photo was so dramatic that many users denounced it as fake. The nursing home residents were saved the same day. 'Thanks to all the true believers that re-tweeted and got the news organizations involved,' Lampson's son-in-law, Timothy McIntosh, posted later in the day. 'It pushed La Vita Bella to #1 on the priority list.' Not only are the people who need rescuing relying on social media for help, volunteers and police departments alike are posting their phone numbers and instructions on Twitter and Facebook so people can get more immediate help. An unofficial battalion of volunteers called the Cajun Navy who brought small boats to Houston posted on Facebook that people who need rescuing should download the Zello cellphone app to find rescuers close to their area. 'This will connect you with officials on the ground there that can navigate help your way. PLEASE SHARE!' said the post, which has been shared more than 12,000 times since Sunday night. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted early Sunday that a woman was going into labor and shared the address. An hour later he updated his followers that the woman had been taken away in an ambulance. More than any other natural disaster, Harvey has made it clear that social media has revolutionized the search-and-rescue process, said Karen North, a professor of social media at the University of Southern California. 'And what's really fascinating is that this is not emergency services experts creating strategic systems to rescue people,' North said. 'This is evolving organically ... Not only can people reach out to 911 but to friends and family elsewhere who can not only reach out to 911 but directly to rescuers in the location where the person needs help. 'It's really just the idea of taking technology designed for one purpose and applying them to a disaster situation,' North said. Fuller said if the water rises again at her home, she won't bother calling 911 and will post directly to social media. 'If I was desperate, I'd put it in a public Facebook site and say, 'Somebody please help,' and hope that somebody was looking,'' she said. ___ Associated Press writers Regina Garcia Cano in Las Vegas, Alina Hartounian in Phoenix and Bob Eller in Chicago contributed to this report. Myers reported from Los Angeles. Follow Myers on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AmandaLeeAP
  • Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Family of 6 believed drowned in Harvey floodwaters, report says
    Update 4:50 p.m. Aug. 28: The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday afternoon that it was not immediately able to confirm a report that a family of six was swept away by floodwaters and killed on Sunday. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo earlier told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. ﻿Original report: Family members told a Texas news station that six of their family members drowned Sunday afternoon as they tried to escape from floodwaters brought about by Hurricane Harvey. >> Read more trending news Three members of the unidentified family told KHOU that four children were in a van with their great-grandparents and great-uncle Sunday when it was swept up by the current of flood waters as the van crossed a bridge in Greens Bayou. The news station reported that the van’s driver, the children’s great-uncle, was able to escape and cling onto a tree branch. He told the trapped children to escape from the van’s back door, but they were not able to, according to KHOU. The news station said the victims were an 81-year-old woman, her 84-year-old husband, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old boy, an 8-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Authorities did not immediately verify the report, and no bodies have been recovered. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo told The Associated Press that he had no information on the reported drowning, but he told the wire service that he is 'really worried about how many bodies we're going to find' from Harvey's devastating flooding. On Monday alone, authorities said they rescued hundreds of people from floodwaters in the Houston area. Southeast Texas was battered by strong winds and torrential rains starting on Friday, when then-Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Gulf Coast. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday, but continued to dump rain over the area.
  • Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    Weathered Whataburger sign becomes rallying cry for Texans on social media
    As Tropical Storm Harvey continued to wreak havoc on Texas Sunday, one photo of a battered, but still standing, Whataburger sign has come to take on a meaning of resilience to the thousands who shared the photo on social media.  >> Read more trending news Around 1 p.m. CDT, a Facebook user shared a Snapchat photo of a torn Whataburger sign with the caption “Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” A quick perusal through the comments shows that the photo might have originated from another user on Snapchat, and is a photo of the Whataburger at 4545 Violet Road in Corpus Christi. >> Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, the city wasn’t hit as hard by Harvey as other cities close by, but the impact of “downed trees and power lines, broken and twisted signs, debris in the roadway, widespread power outrages and some partially torn roofs” was still felt. As of late Sunday night, the Whataburger sign photo had been shared on Facebook more than 25,000 times and had garnered almost 4,000 reactions. >> 11 amazing and heartbreaking scenes from Houston flood Many people equated the Whataburger orange and white with Texas pride, and others took it as a sign of the Texan spirit of resilience. While the photo is meant to be lighthearted, Harvey is far from over. While the Austin metro area isn’t supposed to see much more rain in the next few days, the tropical storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico around Matagorda Bay by Monday evening before moving back toward to the southeast Texas coast on Tuesday into Wednesday.
  • Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    Tropical Storm Harvey: 12 trillion gallons of rain have hit Texas, experts say
    As floodwaters from Harvey's downpours keep rising, some Houston-area residents must decide between staying in their homes with water pouring in or venturing out into potentially deadly flooded roads. People waded in chest-high floodwaters in the U.S.'s fourth-largest city, as Houston's mayor announced Sunday that the main convention center would be opening as a shelter, evoking memories of Hurricane Katrina, when breached levees in New Orleans stranded tens of thousands of people in squalid conditions at the football stadium and convention center. >> Read more trending news Rescue workers were so overwhelmed with calls for help Sunday that initially they were able to respond only to life-and-death situations. >>Houston braces for more flooding after Harvey: Live updates Houston authorities urged people to escape to the roofs of their homes to avoid becoming trapped in attics, which caused more than a dozen deaths in Katrina's aftermath. Residents were asked to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location as floodwaters reached second-story levels -- echoing images from New Orleans. All of the main interstates through Houston are currently flooded, stranding drivers who tried to challenge a couple of feet of water. Severe Weather Team 2’s Brian Monahan and WSBTV photojournalist Oscar Carrillo De Albornoz traveled to Houston, getting into the city limits early Sunday morning. As they were making their way to their hotel, they spotted Houston police aiding a woman in labor. With 911 swamped with calls, there was more than a two-hour wait for an ambulance. By daylight, Monahan said Interstate 10 was a ghost town. By the afternoon, the same roadway was underneath a couple feet of water. 'The problem, as you can see, it's just not stopping. The bayous start cresting and it has nowhere to go so it starts backing up into the neighborhoods,' Houston resident Sam Ray told Monahan. Those waves of rain are projected to send water levels even higher. 'The worst is yet to come, is what I hear,' another woman said. >>'Please send help': As Houston floods, residents call for Harvey rescue on social media  As bayous, rivers, creeks and streams rose dangerously fast, Monahan saw emergency vehicles, and even Coast Guard helicopters rushing to rescue thousands from the catastrophic flooding. 'It's incredible to see cop after cop, flood after flood, in my very own neighborhood. It's crazy. I can't even go anywhere, I feel trapped,' said resident India Goldsmith. From the bridge over Memorial Drive, you can see Buffalo Bayou swollen hundreds of feet over its banks. >>WATCH: Drone video shows devastating floods in Hurricane Harvey's aftermath 'I've never seen, looking downtown, the bayou go all the way, you don't even see Memorial Drive. You don't even see the parkway, all those things are just under water,' resident Cindi Ray said. Volunteers from metro Atlanta answer the call to help The Red Cross in Atlanta is sending volunteers and supplies to Texas and Louisiana, to help with the sheltering and feeding of thousands.  'It’s amazing. We’ve got enough supplies in Texas to open shelters for nearly 30,000 people at this point, and are actually planning for more,' said Sherry Nicholson, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. >>Good boy: Dog carrying bag of food through Hurricane Harvey goes viral Sunday, 13 tractor trailers filled with cots, blankets and other supplies left Union City for the hard-hit areas. The Red Cross says its ramping up its efforts. “We are really gearing up to send lots more people, especially for the need for sheltering. That’s going to be, we know, a huge need for weeks, maybe months,” Nicholson said. >>Hurricane Harvey: Celebs pledge help to those affected by storms Late Sunday night, American Medical Response began to deploy more than 55 paramedics and ambulances to the Dallas area in cooperation with FEMA. '(I'm) Incredibly proud of this staff going down to Texas to assist in this effort,' said Terence Ramotar, the Regional Director for AMR. Nicholson understands the enormity of Harvey, a storm the National Weather Service called “unprecedented” Sunday on Twitter. 'Every disaster is different. We have certainly in our history done some really big ones, and this is going to fall in the really big category. We will find a way, and we’ll be there until the need is gone,' Nicholson said. President Trump assessing federal response President Donald Trump met by teleconference Sunday with top administration officials as rescue workers continued to respond to rising flood waters from Hurricane Harvey. The White House said Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, members of Trump's Cabinet and other senior officials discussed federal support for response and recovery efforts. >>Nursing home residents rescued from floodwaters in Texas after viral photo] The White House said Trump stressed his expectation that 'all departments and agencies stay fully committed to supporting the governors of Texas and Louisiana' and that his 'number one priority of saving lives.' Trump announced Sunday he's planning a trip to Texas on Tuesday. He will be accompanied by first lady Melania Trump. Coast Guard helping stranded residents Coast Guard Capt. Kevin Oditt says helicopters have rescued more than 100 people in the Houston area as Tropical Storm Harvey floods numerous neighborhoods. In a conference call Sunday with reporters, Oditt says Coast Guard personnel and aircraft from around the country have been dispatched to Texas. He says Texas Air National Guard choppers were also assisting with rescues. >>Harvey evacuee in shelter: ‘Everyone’s been so helpful here.’ Oditt says people facing rising floodwaters should not go into attics, since rescuers in the air cannot see them. The incident commander urged people who head to their rooftops to wave sheets, towels or anything else to attract the attention of helicopter crews. >>Anheuser-Busch sends more than 500K cans of water to victims of Hurricane Harvey  Coast Guard helicopter crews along the southern portion of the Texas coast are reporting the rescue of almost 40 people, starting from the morning before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. That includes six people rescued from their home Saturday evening in the hard-hit city of Aransas Pass. Among them were three children, their two parents and an elderly woman who was in need of oxygen. Houston sees large amount of emergency calls Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena says that since midnight his agency has responded to more than 2,500 emergency calls and another 1,000 calls are waiting to be serviced. >>Astronaut tweets space view of Hurricane Harvey, offers prayers for victims Pena says his agency has made more than 250 water rescues, all of them people in vehicles, during a three hour period overnight. >>PHOTOS: Harvey leaves devastating flooding across Houston area But Houston Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite says there has been an increase in calls from residents with flooded homes in the city's northeast, southeast and southwest sections. Houston Convention Center becomes evacuee shelter Several hundred people have arrived at the downtown convention center the city of Houston has converted into a shelter after floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey inundated much of the city. Ken Sandy has been designated shelter manager by the Red Cross. He said Sunday that his volunteers are prepared for 1,000 people at the George R. Brown Convention Center, and the center is big enough for them to expand if necessary. The center has 1.8 million square feet (0.17 million sq. meters) of space. Volunteers are handing out towels to people entering the cavernous center. Cots have not yet arrived. Authorities across Houston and surrounding Harris County are quickly opening shelters as the full toll of the flooding becomes clear and thousands of people evacuate their homes. (The Associated Press contributed to this article)
  • ’Walking Dead’ stuntman’s mom retains attorney
    ’Walking Dead’ stuntman’s mom retains attorney
    Susan Sherlock Bernecker, whose son John Bernecker died while performing a stunt on the metro Atlanta set of “The Walking Dead,” has retained the lawyer who secured an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death suit filed by film crew member Sarah Jones’ parents. A legal filing is expected in the coming weeks. MORE: On-set deaths, injuries renew focus on safety On-set injury temporarily halts production “Rampage” starring The Rock “Avengers” star hurt on Atlanta film set Bernecker was attempting a fall when he missed a safety cushion. He was flown by medical helicopter to Atlanta Medical Center, where he was pronounced brain-dead on July 12; his family released a statement July 14 saying his organs had been donated. His death coincidentally happened days before a Savannah jury returned an $11.2 million verdict in the wrongful death civil suit filed after camera assistant Sarah Jones died on the Georgia set of “Midnight Rider.” “A movie set is like a big factory, except in a factory you have the same people doing the same jobs,” Harris Lowry Manton attorney Jeff Harris, who represented Sarah’s parents Richard and Elizabeth Jones, said at the time. “A movie set is like taking a big factory that has things going on that are dangerous and moving it around and then doing things that might be dangerous, like blowing stuff up.” >> Read more trending news Jones also has filed a personal injury lawsuit stemming from a 2015 incident on the Conyers set of “Sleepy Hollow.” Bernecker’s funeral was held in his native New Orleans. “John’s extraordinary athletic ability and charismatic personality were a perfect match for his dream job as a stunt performer in movies and television,” the family’s obit reads. “His success was quick. As a stuntman and coordinator, he performed in over 90 feature films and television shows. “John was a member of the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television Actors,” the obit continued. “He owned Prodigy Stunts LLC, which developed into his stunt family. John mentored and encouraged many up and coming stuntmen and women to follow their dreams. His loving nature, constant smile, and wonderful sense of humor made him a friend to everyone he met and worked with.” Bernecker attended St. Catherine of Siena, St. Francis Xavier, Holy Cross High School and graduated from Montverde Academy, his obit says. He attended the University of New Orleans and Southeastern University in Hammond. “He was kind-hearted, generous and humble. He loved life and everyone loved John. He was a loving person that helped all who came in his path,” the obit reads. “John is the bright light that showed us all the way to live – one fantastic human being. We all should live like John.”
