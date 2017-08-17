Listen Live
Breaking News
Van plows into crowds on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla street, several injured
Van plows into crowds on Barcelona's popular La Rambla street, several injured

Van plows into crowds on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla street, several injured
Van plows into crowds on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla street, several injured

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BARCELONA, Spain -  A van slammed into people on Barcelona’s popular La Rambla street on Wednesday afternoon, injuring multiple people, according to authorities.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalonia police force, confirmed the attack in a Twitter post around 5:10 p.m. local time.

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Turkey bones may help trace fate of ancient cliff dwellers
    Turkey bones may help trace fate of ancient cliff dwellers
    Researchers say they have found a new clue into the mysterious exodus of ancient cliff-dwelling people from the Mesa Verde area of Colorado more than 700 years ago: DNA from the bones of domesticated turkeys. The DNA shows the Mesa Verde people raised turkeys that had telltale similarities to turkeys kept by ancient people in the Rio Grande Valley of northern New Mexico — and that those birds became more common in New Mexico about the same time the Mesa Verde people were leaving their cliff dwellings, according to a paper published last month in the journal PLoS One. That supports the hypothesis that when the cliff dwellers left the Mesa Verde region in the late 1200s, many migrated to northern New Mexico's Rio Grande Valley, about 170 miles (270 kilometers) to the southeast, and that the Pueblo Indians who live there today are their descendants, the archaeologists wrote. Researchers have long debated what became of the people sometimes called Ancestral Puebloans, who lived in the elaborate Mesa Verde cliff dwellings and other communities across the Four Corners region, where the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah meet. Archaeologists believe the Ancestral Puebloans were a flourishing population of about 30,000 in 1200, but by 1280 they were gone, driven off by a devastating drought, social turbulence and warfare. Because they left no written record, their paths are not known with certainty. Many archaeologists and present-day Pueblo Indians believe the Ancestral Puebloans moved to villages across New Mexico and Arizona, and that their descendants live there today. Scott Ortman, a University of Colorado archaeologist and a co-author of the PLoS One paper, said the turkey DNA supports the explanation that many migrated to an area along the Rio Grande north of present-day Santa Fe, New Mexico. 'The patterns that we found are consistent with several other studies and several other lines of evidence,' he said in an interview. Jim Allison, an archaeologist at Brigham Young University who was not involved in the paper, agreed the findings mesh with other evidence of a southeastward migration. But a weakness of the study is the number of DNA samples used, he said. Researchers examined DNA from nearly 270 sets of turkey remains — some from before 1280 and some from after that date, from both the Mesa Verde area and New Mexico's Rio Grande Valley. But only 11 sets of remains came from the Rio Grande before 1280. 'It would have been really nice to have 10 times as many,' Allison said, but they were not available. Ortman acknowledged that the turkey DNA alone is not conclusive evidence of migration to the Rio Grande Valley. The New Mexico turkeys could have come from someplace other than the Mesa Verde region, or turkey-herding communities could already have sprung up in New Mexico before the Ancestral Puebloans left their Mesa Verde communities, he said. Some archaeologists argue the evidence for a migration to the Rio Grande Valley is thin. Even supporters, such as Allison, acknowledge that some evidence does not fit, including differences in pottery and architectural styles. Tim Hovezak, an archaeologist at Mesa Verde National Park, said he is not convinced the Ancestral Puebloans moved to the Rio Grande, but he tries to keep an open mind. 'I think it's still a mystery, and it's a very compelling one,' he said. Ortman said other evidence besides the turkey DNA points to the migration. The Tewa language spoken by some northern New Mexico Pueblo Indians today includes vocabulary 'that seems to harken back to the material culture of the Mesa Verde area,' he said. The Tewa term for the roof of a church translates roughly to 'a basket made out of timbers,' Ortman said. That better describes the roofs used on kivas — ceremonial rooms — in ancient Mesa Verde communities than it does the churches in New Mexico, he said. Another line of evidence is similarities in the facial structures of the remains of ancient people from the Mesa Verde region and New Mexico, Ortman said. Examining human DNA from Ancestral Puebloan remains would provide a more definitive answer, Ortman said. But some contemporary Pueblo Indians object to doing that, and Ortman and others said they respect their wishes. Theresa Pasqual, a member of the Acoma Pueblo in northwestern New Mexico and the pueblo's former preservation director, said she knows of no pueblos that would consent to DNA testing on ancestral remains because of spiritual and cultural concerns. Pasqual, who is studying archaeology at the University of New Mexico, said she was heartened by the turkey DNA study because it supports the oral traditions of Acoma and other present-day pueblos that point to ancestral ties to the Mesa Verde region. Some Acoma families still raise domestic turkeys and hunt wild ones, but it would be difficult to trace that tradition to the Ancestral Puebloans, Pasqual said. The Ancestral Puebloan sites are a key factor in what she called Acoma's 'migration narrative.' 'These places have been a part of our narrative and a part of our history and a part of our present-day life for as long as we can remember,' Pasqual said. ___ Follow Dan Elliott at http://twitter.com/DanElliottAP. His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/dan%20elliott.
  • Teacher shoots self at Georgia high school, police say
    Teacher shoots self at Georgia high school, police say
    Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Georgia, cancelled classes Thursday morning after an incident involving a teacher, according to Douglas County sheriff’s officials. The officials said a school employee was flown to a hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot at the school. >> Read more trending news No students were involved or injured. Just before 9 a.m., students could be seen walking through the parking lot and then back into the building. “No students were in the building at the time. The campus has been secured, and students are in the gym. Students may be picked up by a parent or guardian, and buses will be available to take bus riders home. There will be no classes at Lithia Springs High School today,” Nell Boggs, community relations specialist for the Douglas County School System, said. Boggs said a teacher suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 a.m. while alone in his classroom. During a news conference about the incident, the school's superintendent thanked first responders and emergency personnel for their swift efforts. Sheriff's officials said the teacher arrived at the school Thursday morning, went to his classroom and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 'There were no students who ever saw this. This was a very isolated incident,' a sergeant said. Sheriff's officials said student safety is the first priority of theirs and the school board. There were several hundred students who had made their way to the campus at the time of the shooting, but very few were inside the school building, sheriff's officials said. Authorities said there were only two people involved: the teacher who suffered the gunshot and another teacher who was able to call 911. 'He was able to call to another teacher to call 911 upon his behalf,' the sergeant said. Authorities are not releasing information about whether or not the shooting was accidental and said they do not know the current condition of the teacher. They said he was airlifted to a local hospital. He was still alive at the time, they said. Authorities said grief counselors are already at the high school and will remain there for the time being. 'They will be here until they don't need it anymore,' a sergeant said. This is a developing story. Check WSBTV.com for updates.
  • APNewsBreak: Officer who shot 13-year-old feared gunfight
    APNewsBreak: Officer who shot 13-year-old feared gunfight
    The white Ohio police officer who fatally shot a black 13-year-old boy after a suspected robbery last year feared a 'gun fight' with the teen, who the officer said pulled a gun from his pants, records show. Columbus police Officer Bryan Mason fired when he saw a laser sight on the weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun, Mason said in a formal statement and interview with detectives obtained by The Associated Press through a records request. Tyre King refused to comply with Mason's commands to 'get down' and tugged on his gun in his waistband a couple of times as if it were caught on something, Mason said in a statement. The teen's 'refusal to comply with my commands and his continuing attempts to pull the gun out, caused me to believe that he was going to engage me in a gun fight,' Mason said. When Tyre pulled out the gun and Mason saw the laser sight, 'I believed he was going to shoot me, and I fired my gun at him,' Mason said in his statement. He said he never considered the gun wasn't real. Police later determined the gun was inoperable because it lacked a propellant cartridge and could only have fired a BB if it was held upside down, records show. The shooting was a flashpoint in and around Columbus and spurred protests, including disruptions at Columbus City Council meetings. It added to a list of killings of black males by police in Ohio and other states that have attracted national attention. In May, a grand jury voted not to indict Mason in the September 2016 shooting. A message was left with the officer through the local police union. 'Mason was within policy and did everything right that day,' Jason Pappas, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, told the AP on Thursday. Mason was involved in three previous shootings, including one that was fatal, and was cleared of wrongdoing each time. Mason's personnel file is full of commendations. He remains with the city police department. Tyre was in a group of young men who had robbed a man of $10 at gunpoint, according to police accounts of the Sept. 14 robbery in the city's Old Towne East neighborhood east of downtown. Before the robbery, the group knew Tyre had the weapon and that it was a fake, records show. 'This isn't real, it's a BB gun,' Demetrious Braxton, a member of the group, told police in an interview afterward, recounting a conversation before the robbery. 'Well, nobody else will know,' someone in the group replied, the records show. Braxton pleaded guilty to a robbery charge in November and agreed to testify against others as part of a plea deal. Mason shot Tyre three times, records show. A county coroner said Tyre died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. The attorney representing Tyre's family has argued that because Tyre was shot three times on the left side, the results indicate he was running away at the time and not posing a threat to police. A medical examiner hired by the family reached the same conclusion. Mason said in his statement that Tyre spun to his right after the first shot. Mason was just two days into a new assignment when he responded to the robbery call. That's where he encountered Braxton and Tyre, who fled, leading to the chase and shooting, police records show. ___ Andrew Welsh-Huggins can be reached on Twitter at https://twitter.com/awhcolumbus. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/andrew-welsh-huggins
  • US, Japan discuss North Korean threat
    US, Japan discuss North Korean threat
    The U.S. and Japanese defense chiefs and top diplomats were meeting in Washington Thursday to discuss North Korea amid mixed messages from the Trump administration on how to deal with the nuclear and missile threat. Japan is a key U.S. ally and potential target of North Korean aggression. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are hosting Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera and Foreign Minister Taro Kono at the State Department. Thursday's annual security cooperation meeting comes days after North Korea warned of plans to launch missiles toward the U.S. Pacific island of Guam. President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon says there's no military solution to the North Korean threat. Just last week, Trump pledged to answer North Korean aggression with 'fire and fury.' After greeting the Japanese ministers, Tillerson pointedly shook the hand of acting top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, Susan Thornton, as the meeting began. In Bannon's interview with The American Prospect posted online Wednesday, he talked about purging his rivals from the Defense and State departments and named Thornton as one official he wanted out. He called for a tougher U.S. stance on trade with China, saying the two powers were in an 'economic war.
