Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
Close

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
What You Need To Know: Sean Spicer

Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

White House press secretary Sean Spicer resigned from his post Friday morning, according to multiple reports.

>> Read more trending news

His resignation came in opposition to the appointment Friday of Anthony Scaramucci as communications director, The New York Times reported.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters during an off-camera briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House has not held an on-camera briefing since June 29. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Close

Sean Spicer

Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to reporters during an off-camera briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 17, 2017 in Washington, DC. The White House has not held an on-camera briefing since June 29. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
