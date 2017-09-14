Listen Live
cloudy-day
79°
H 79
L 62

!
Traffic
ROAD CLOSURES:

Check the list for your area

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
79°
Mostly Cloudy
H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    79°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 79° L 62°
  • cloudy-day
    84°
    Tomorrow
    Partly Cloudy. H 84° L 66°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Breaking News
One dies, 7 injured in explosion on training field at Fort Bragg
Close

One dies, 7 injured in explosion on training field at Fort Bragg

Explosion Injures Over a Dozen Soldiers at Fort Bragg

One dies, 7 injured in explosion on training field at Fort Bragg

By: WSOCTV.com
Updated:

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -  One soldier has died after a training exercise accident at Fort Bragg in North Carolina. He was identified Thursday evening as Staff Sgt. Alexander P. Dalida, 32, of Dunstable, Mass.

Another seven people were injured in the explosion.

>> Read more trending news

 The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Related

A sign shows Fort Bragg information on May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
Close

Explosion injures 15 soldiers on training field at Fort Bragg

Photo Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images
A sign shows Fort Bragg information on May 13, 2004 in Fayettville, North Carolina. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Georgia teen’s death at LSU frat house possible hazing incident
    Georgia teen’s death at LSU frat house possible hazing incident
    An 18-year-old Georgia college student died overnight Wednesday at a fraternity house on the campus of Louisiana State University in what investigators are calling a “possible hazing incident.” >> Read more trending news According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Maxwell Gruver from Roswell, Georgia in metro Atlanta. Gruver was taken to a Baton Rouge-area hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house where he was later pronounced dead. LSU President F. King Alexander said all Greek activities are suspended indefinitely pending the results of the investigation. “Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable. And it will not be tolerated at LSU,” Alexander said at a Thursday news conference. The investigation is continuing
  • DeKalb neighbors start to get power back on after Irma
    DeKalb neighbors start to get power back on after Irma
    A hurricane evacuee who drove to DeKalb County from Florida found his truck crushed by a fallen tree. Channel 2's Tom Regan spoke with neighbors along one street who said they have lived without electricity since Monday. By Monday evening, a road crew arrived to begin removing a large oak tree that support power lines along Echo Lake Trail near Briarcliff Road. “No power, no shower, everything has been really hard,” neighbor Fred Milani told Regan. Milani told Regan that he felt bad for the owner of the pickup that was crushed by the tree. But Milani also has his own problems, having lived without electricity for several days. TRENDING STORIES: Teacher on leave after asking students to change 'Make America Great Again' shirts Couple crashes car into hotel swimming pool Popular hibachi, sushi restaurant fails another health inspection “I hope they come soon, because I'm throwing away all my meat in two freezers,” Milani said on Thursday. That's the way it is for more than 10,000 customers in DeKalb County who are anxiously waiting for the lights to come back on. “I’m going back and forth to the motel. Now all my food is spoiled so I'm going back to clean up everything,' Miriam Fountain said. Frustration is building on Tolliver Drive, which is still blocked by a large utility cable sagging from a pole. Vanity Mann said she’s keeping her children away. “We don't know if it's live, so we stay away from it, stay inside and stay away from the caution tape,” Mann said. She told Regan some residents who rely on power for medical equipment have had to leave. “We have, like, old seniors on our street. We have, like, young children, and our power has gone off and we don't have no generator, unfortunately,” Mann said. Georgia Power said it deployed thousands of workers and contractors to repair downed power lines. Since Monday, the number of power outages in the county has dropped from over 170,000 to a little more than 10,000. That's good, but not good enough if you're still without power, like Lenue Mears. “How has that been?” Regan asked Mears. “Rough, really rough,' Mears said. The DeKalb County School District announced Thursday that, after being closed for four days, schools will reopen Friday.
  • Gunman climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window, shoots employee
    Gunman climbs through McDonald’s drive-thru window, shoots employee
    Georgia authorities are searching for a gunman who climbed through the drive-thru window of a metro Atlanta McDonald’s early Wednesday morning and shot an employee. >> Read more trending news It happened about 3 a.m. at a McDonald’s in Hapeville just south of Atlanta. A police report said, before making a getaway, an armed man tried to rob the restaurant holding two employees at gunpoint. One of those employees was pistol-whipped and shot in the back, police said. The man’s name was not released, but he remains at an Atlanta hospital recovering from surgery.  The shift manager ran out of the McDonald’s to a nearby International House of Pancakes restaurant and asked a server to call 911. >> Related: WATCH: Woman dragged into street, hit by truck while resisting robbery Police are searching for the gunman.
  • Atlanta tests self-driving vehicle in heart of the city
    Atlanta tests self-driving vehicle in heart of the city
    The city of Atlanta tested a self-driving vehicle on one of its busiest streets Thursday. The test on North Avenue in the city's bustling Midtown area meant that Atlanta has become one of the largest urban areas to test autonomous vehicles, joining Sao Paulo and Shanghai. Here's a look at some of the key aspects of the test and the issues involved: THE TEST: The test was aimed at showing how an autonomous vehicle would navigate in real-world traffic. On Thursday, a Tesla vehicle made multiple trips along an approximately 1-mile-long (1.6-kilometer-long) route as members of the media rode along. Tesla was not officially involved with the test. While driving an Associated Press reporter, the driver made minimal human interventions while monitoring the traffic data. The test was not for complete autonomous driving but was instead intended to test the sensors that had been installed along the street and gather data. THE GOAL: Improving safety was among the key goals of the project. The North Avenue Corridor had a crash rate more than 200 percent worse than the statewide average for similar thoroughfares in 2014, according to Together for Safer Roads, one of the city's partners in redesigning the city's streets to make them safer. The group and the city have analyzed root causes of road safety issues, and hope to use that data to reduce crash rates. THE TECHNOLOGY: Devices and sensors installed along North Avenue could enable vehicles to communicate with traffic signals and warn self-driving cars of red lights or treacherous conditions such as snow or ice, city documents show. Cameras could provide live video of traffic, and computers could analyze data on road conditions, concerts or other events likely to clog streets. SECURITY CONCERNS: Security is a prime concern with driverless cars, which are heavily reliant on computer technology. 'Imagine if these vehicles were hacked. Imagine if the system that controls them were hacked,' said Jamie Court, president of Consumer Watchdog, a nonprofit group. Relying on massive amounts of data from multiple sources 'will pose myriad security challenges,' Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed acknowledged in a report last year on a related initiative to transform Atlanta into a 'smart city.' THE NATION'S INFRASTRUCTURE: Driverless cars could become part of a broader effort to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises, supporters say. As roads and highways are rebuilt, 'we think it would be very, very wise to build modern infrastructure with 21st-century capability in mind,' Paul Brubaker, president and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based Alliance for Transportation Innovation, said when the test was announced earlier this year.
  • Roswell teen's death on LSU campus 'possible hazing incident'
    Roswell teen's death on LSU campus 'possible hazing incident'
    An 18-year-old from Roswell died overnight on Louisiana State University's campus in what investigators are calling a “possible hazing incident.” According to LSU Media Relations Director Ernie Ballard, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Maxwell Gruver. Channel 2's Justin Wilfon is working to get reaction from friends and family about Gruver's death, for a live report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Gruver was taken to a hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police officer has been at Phi Delt's front door since scene was marked off. No activity at front of house - have seen some activity behind pic.twitter.com/0rde7iQQbx — Johnston vonSpringer (@johnstonvon) September 14, 2017 LSU President F. King Alexander said all Greek activities are suspended indefinitely pending the results of the investigation. “Hazing is dangerous, irresponsible and unacceptable. And it will not be tolerated at LSU,”  Alexander said at a Thursday news conference. Phi Delta Theta released a statement saying:   'Phi Delta Theta General Headquarters is investigating the Louisiana Beta Chapter at Louisiana State University following a tragic event that resulted in the passing of prospective member, Max Gruver. 'As a result of this incident, the Fraternity has suspended the operations at the chapter pending a thorough investigation into the events that led up to this heartbreaking incident. “First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Gruver family, and all who knew Max, during this very difficult time.”  'Since learning of the allegations, Phi Delta Theta officials have been fully cooperating with Louisiana State University administrators, law enforcement and local alumni officers. “We’re committed to investigating this situation thoroughly. The chapter and any individuals who are found to have violated our policies will be held accountable. 'Any further disciplinary action against the chapter will be made following the completion of the investigation.
  • BREAKING: LSU suspends Greek activities after Roswell teen dies in alleged hazing incident
    BREAKING: LSU suspends Greek activities after Roswell teen dies in alleged hazing incident
    Louisiana State University suspended all Greek activities as police are investigating an alleged hazing incident that led to the death of a Roswell teenager, officials said.  Officials have not confirmed the cause of death for 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver, but the coroner’s office told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Gruver was taken to a hospital from the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house Wednesday night.  The freshman was pronounced dead at the hospital Thursday. LSU President F. King Alexander called Gruver’s death tragic and untimely and said the university mourns his loss in an alleged alcohol-related hazing incident.  “We are investigating this matter with the utmost seriousness,” Alexander said during a news conference Thursday evening. He said hazing will not be tolerated at LSU and all Greek activities were immediately suspended by the university and the national chapter. An autopsy is set for Friday. No additional information was immediately available.  — Please return to AJC.com for updates.  In other news: 
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.