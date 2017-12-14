Listen Live
cloudy-day
55°
H 57
L 32

!
Traffic
LISTEN LIVE:

White House press briefing

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
55°
Mostly Clear
H 57° L 32°
  • cloudy-day
    55°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 32°
  • clear-day
    57°
    Today
    Mostly Clear. H 57° L 32°
  • cloudy-day
    48°
    Tomorrow
    Mostly Cloudy. H 48° L 29°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Breaking News
Net neutrality vote: FCC OKs repeal of Obama-era rules
Close

Net neutrality vote: FCC OKs repeal of Obama-era rules

Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Understanding Net Neutrality

Net neutrality vote: FCC OKs repeal of Obama-era rules

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

WASHINGTON -  The Federal Communications Commission voted 3-2 on Thursday to repeal Obama-era net neutrality rules meant to stop broadband companies from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

>> Read more trending news

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, who put forth the planned repeal and voted in favor of it Thursday, said it “certainly wasn’t heavy-handed government regulation” that made the internet the “greatest free-market innovation in history.” 

>> Related: State attorneys general ask FCC to delay net neutrality vote

“Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence,” he said.

Related

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Close

FCC

Photo Credit: Jacquelyn Martin/AP
Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Ajit Pai arrives for an FCC meeting where they will vote on net neutrality, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

New York AG investigating fraudulent net neutrality comments to FCC
Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against UGA player arrested after SEC game dismissed
    Criminal charges against Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick have been dismissed, according to ESPN. Patrick was one of two UGA players arrested on misdemeanor marijuana charges on Dec. 3, hours after the SEC Championship Game. Here’s a photo of the pot discovered in Georgia LB Natrez Patrick’s seat, which led to his arrest on Dec. 3 pic.twitter.com/STPMn27ULK — Mark Schlabach (@Mark_Schlabach) December 14, 2017 Patrick's attorney released the following statement about the decision: 'Natrez Patrick’s possession of marijuana was dismissed today. Mr. Patrick had been charged with possession of a loose piece of marijuana that was smaller than a penny. Jayson Stanley was the owner and driver of the vehicle in which marijuana was found. Mr. Stanley admitted ownership of the marijuana both on the scene and in court today. As Mr. Patrick did not have any marijuana on his person, there was no evidence to support the prosecution of Mr. Patrick, and the District Attorney had no choice but to dismiss the charge.' Patrick and wide receiver Jayson Stanley were arrested after a Barrow County sheriff’s deputy pulled their car over for speeding on Highway 316. Channel 2 Action News and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution are your home for everything Rose Bowl. Make sure to follow @WSBTV and @AJCSports for updates on Twitter & LIKE the official WSB-TV Facebook page! For much more on the Georgia Bulldogs, CLICK HERE to download and listen to Channel 2 Sports Director Zach Klein & AJC's Jeff Schultz on the ‘We Never Played the Game’ podcast. The arrest was Patrick’s third drug-related arrest after being arrested for another misdemeanor drug charge earlier this season which led to suspension. The district attorney's office also dropped DUI charges against Stanley during a hearing Thursday at Barrow County Probate Court. Stanley agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor possession of marijuana and speeding, his attorney, Kevin Christopher, told ESPN. Own your piece of UGA history and relive the Georgia Bulldogs’ 2017 season with a special 36-page section produced by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution! This collector’s edition is packed with color photographs, game-by-game summaries and unique insights from Jeff Schultz, Mark Bradley, Zach Klein and Jay Black. You can buy the section at Kroger and RaceTrac locations around metro Atlanta. Patrick, a junior from Atlanta, was facing dismissal from the team as it was his third related drug arrest. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.
  • Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Newtown marks fifth anniversary of deadly Sandy Hook shooting
    Thursday marks the five-year anniversary of the deadly mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. On Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, first shot and killed his mother, then went to the school, opened fire and killed 20 children and six staff members before killing himself. >> PHOTOS: Scenes from Sandy Hook According to the Hartford Courant, the town is paying tribute to the victims this year with a temporary exhibit featuring photos of the students and educators who were killed in the shooting. “We ask that you spend a few minutes in quiet reflection as we remember the lives of these vibrant young children and caring adults who were part of the essence of this community as students, educators and friends,” reads a sign at the exhibit. “All of those so tragically killed on that day were greatly loved by their families and friends and they continue to be loved and missed every day.” The exhibit will be on display through Friday, WTIC reported. >> Read more trending news  Additionally, town offices will closed for a moment of silent reflection from 9:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday. Trinity Church will also host an interfaith service at 7 p.m., and St. Rose Church will hold a mass at 7:30 p.m., according to WTIC. Earlier this week, Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit group created by parents of two of the victims, released a public service announcement urging people to become familiar with the warning signs leading up to mass shootings. >> Watch the PSA here
  • Cheetos popcorn available at Regal Cinemas 
    Cheetos popcorn available at Regal Cinemas 
    As if moviegoers needed another reason to head to theaters with the much-anticipated release of the latest “Star Wars” movie, Regal Cinemas is now offering Cheetos popcorn. >> Read more trending news The combination of Cheetos-dusted popcorn and the added crunch of actual Cheetos mixed together is available nationally starting Friday. “Cheetos Popcorn is our gift to Regal fans enjoying their favorite movie this holiday season,” John Curry, of Regal Cinemas, said in a release. The Cheetos-infused popcorn has been offered at venues around the country, but this will bring the snack nationwide.
  • No Tannenbaum: Senator says rule keeps trees from US troops
    No Tannenbaum: Senator says rule keeps trees from US troops
    New York's U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says a federal rule change that's stopping donated Christmas trees from being sent to American troops overseas is straight out of the Grinch's playbook.The top Senate Democrat sent a letter to the U.S. postmaster on Thursday urging her to immediately waive procedural changes that are preventing New York residents from sending trees to military bases abroad.Schumer says at least 40 trees donated by community groups and others this year were returned to New York farmers. He blames a last-minute policy change that strictly limits the size of packages that can be shipped to overseas bases in places such as Iraq, Afghanistan and Germany.The U.S. Postal Service hasn't commented.
  • FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
    FCC votes along party lines to end 'net neutrality'
    In a vote along party lines, the federal government has ended sweeping net-neutrality rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet. The Thursday vote at the Federal Communications Commission will likely usher in big changes in how Americans use the internet, a radical departure from more than a decade of federal oversight. The move not only rolls back restrictions that keep broadband providers like Comcast, Verizon and AT&T from blocking or collecting tolls from services they don't like, but bars states from imposing their own rules. The broadband industry promises that the internet experience isn't going to change, but its companies have lobbied hard to overturn these rules. Protests have erupted online and in the streets as everyday Americans worry that cable and phone companies will be able to control what they see and do online. That growing public movement suggests that the FCC vote won't be the end of the issue. Opponents of the move plan legal challenges, and some net-neutrality supporters hope to ride that wave of public opinion into the 2018 elections. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican who said his plan to repeal net neutrality will eliminate unnecessary regulation, called the internet the 'greatest free-market innovation in history.' He added that it 'certainly wasn't heavy-handed government regulation' that's been responsible for the internet's 'phenomenal' development. 'What is the FCC doing today?' he asked. 'Quite simply, we are restoring the light-touch framework that has governed the internet for most of its existence.' Under the new rules, the Comcasts and AT&Ts of the world will be free to block rival apps, slow down competing service or offer faster speeds to companies who pay up. They just have to post their policies online or tell the FCC. The change also axes consumer protections, bars state laws that contradict the FCC's approach, and largely transfers oversight of internet service to another agency, the Federal Trade Commission. Commissioner Mignon Clyburn, a Democrat who was appointed by President Barack Obama, lambasted the 'preordained outcome' of the vote that she says hurts people, small and large businesses, and marginalized populations. She outlined her dissent from prepared remarks before the vote. The end of net neutrality, she said, hands over the keys to the internet to a 'handful of multi-billion dollar corporations.' With their vote, the FCC's majority commissioners are abandoning the pledge they took to make a rapid, efficient communications service available to all people in the U.S., without discrimination, Clyburn said in her dissenting remarks before the vote.
  • House Speaker says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon
    House Speaker says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon
    House Speaker Paul Ryan says he's not leaving Congress anytime soon.The Wisconsin Republican was asked Thursday about two published reports suggesting he might leave his job soon after the GOP passes a rewrite of the U.S. tax code.Asked by a reporter if he's quitting anytime soon, Ryan chuckled and said, 'I'm not. No.'Ryan spoke as Politico and the Huffington Post published reports speculating that Ryan would make this term his last or even quit within weeks. Ryan took the job reluctantly, after former Speaker John Boehner of Ohio stepped aside abruptly in 2015.A Ryan spokeswoman calls the reports 'pure speculation.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEO Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.