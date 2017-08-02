Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school

ESPN’s College GameDay, the popular pregame show that airs on Saturday mornings during college football season, will make a stop in Atlanta this season, marking the first time it's come to the city since 2012. ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Atlanta https://t.co/HYmrSkKXaW pic.twitter.com/KL3DOD5o57 — AJC (@ajc) August 2, 2017 The show will kick off its 25th season by broadcasting live outside the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 2 ahead of the Alabama-Florida State game at 8 p.m. on ABC. TRENDING STORIES: 3 Atlanta United players receive All-Star honors It's 'really good for the brain': School offers new music course here Toddler killed by 2 pit bulls; Grandmother charged with 2nd-degree murder This will be the 11th visit to Atlanta for College GameDay. The show has broadcast at the Georgia Dome eight times, and two times at Bobby Dodd Stadium, dating back to the first Atlanta appearance in 1998. COLLEGE GAMEDAY’S 10 PREVIOUS VISITS TO ATLANTA Dec. 1, 2012: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 3 Georgia 28 Dec. 3, 2011: No. 1 LSU 42, No. 12 Georgia 10 Sept. 4, 2010: No. 21 LSU 30, No. 18 North Carolina 24 Dec. 5, 2009: No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13 Sept. 5, 2009: No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24 Dec. 6, 2008: No. 2 Florida 31, No. 1 Alabama 20 Aug. 30, 2008: No. 24 Alabama 34, No. 9 Clemson 10 Sept. 2, 2006: No. 2 Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 Dec. 4, 2004: No. 3 Auburn 38, No. 15 Tennessee 28 Oct. 24, 1998: No. 6 Florida State 34, No. 20 Georgia Tech 7 (Source: ESPN) Beyond the current cast that includes Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, metro Atlanta native Maria Taylor will make her sideline-reporter debut on “ABC Saturday Night Football” for the Alabama-Florida State game.
