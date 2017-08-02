Listen Live
Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school
Close

Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school

Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school
Photo Credit: Google Maps/Google
File photo

Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MINNEAPOLIS -  A natural gas explosion caused part of a Minneapolis private school to collapse Wednesday morning, injuring at least five people, according to police.

Minnehaha Academy officials said on social media that there was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School, which serves students in grades 9 through 12.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia

I guessing you've noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed.
  • Crime rate down by 38 percent in two Atlanta neighborhoods
    Crime rate down by 38 percent in two Atlanta neighborhoods
    Crime rate down by 38 percent in two Atlanta neighborhoods

After a major crackdown, Atlanta police say crime is now down in both the English Avenue and Vine City areas. Police tell Channel 2's Audrey Washington the crime reduction plan was strategic starting with something as simple as stepping up patrols. The initiative began exactly one year ago and police say crime is down by 38%. 'We have off-duty officers working specifically in those two neighborhoods,' said Major Todd Coyt with the Atlanta Police Department. Authorities say the decrease in these areas helps to lower the total crime rate in Atlanta -- as a whole. Washington spoke with a member of the English Avenue Neighborhood Association who says one of the big changes is a drop in gun violence. 'Crime has changed as far as gunfire, the murders as well are not as prominent. There are still some issues that need to be addressed but I think as time goes on, we'll have a better and safe neighborhood,' said resident Shon Story.      
  • ESPN's College GameDay headed to Atlanta
    ESPN's College GameDay headed to Atlanta
    ESPN's College GameDay headed to Atlanta

ESPN's College GameDay, the popular pregame show that airs on Saturday mornings during college football season, will make a stop in Atlanta this season, marking the first time it's come to the city since 2012. ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Atlanta https://t.co/HYmrSkKXaW pic.twitter.com/KL3DOD5o57 — AJC (@ajc) August 2, 2017 The show will kick off its 25th season by broadcasting live outside the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sept. 2 ahead of the Alabama-Florida State game at 8 p.m. on ABC. This will be the 11th visit to Atlanta for College GameDay. The show has broadcast at the Georgia Dome eight times, and two times at Bobby Dodd Stadium, dating back to the first Atlanta appearance in 1998. COLLEGE GAMEDAY'S 10 PREVIOUS VISITS TO ATLANTA Dec. 1, 2012:  No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 3 Georgia 28 Dec. 3, 2011:  No. 1 LSU 42, No. 12 Georgia 10 Sept. 4, 2010:  No. 21 LSU 30, No. 18 North Carolina 24  Dec. 5, 2009:  No. 2 Alabama 32, No. 1 Florida 13 Sept. 5, 2009:  No. 5 Alabama 34, No. 7 Virginia Tech 24 Dec. 6, 2008:  No. 2 Florida 31, No. 1 Alabama 20 Aug. 30, 2008:  No. 24 Alabama 34, No. 9 Clemson 10 Sept. 2, 2006:  No. 2 Notre Dame 14, Georgia Tech 10 Dec. 4, 2004:  No. 3 Auburn 38, No. 15 Tennessee 28 Oct. 24, 1998:  No. 6 Florida State 34, No. 20 Georgia Tech 7 (Source: ESPN) Beyond the current cast that includes Rece Davis and analysts Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and David Pollack, metro Atlanta native Maria Taylor will make her sideline-reporter debut on "ABC Saturday Night Football" for the Alabama-Florida State game. 
  • Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school
    Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school
    Gas leak causes explosion at Minneapolis private school

A natural gas explosion caused part of a Minneapolis private school to collapse Wednesday morning, injuring at least five people, according to police. Minnehaha Academy officials said on social media that there was a gas leak and explosion at the Upper School, which serves students in grades 9 through 12.
  • Toddler killed in pit bull attack; grandmother charged with second-degree murder
    Toddler killed in pit bull attack; grandmother charged with second-degree murder
    Toddler killed in pit bull attack; grandmother charged with second-degree murder

A woman was charged with second-degree murder and other offenses after two pit bulls attacked and killed her grandson Tuesday at her northeast Georgia home, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said. Sandra Adams also was charged with second-degree cruelty to children and involuntary manslaughter, GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said. The incident happened about 3:15 p.m. when Adams was babysitting the 20-month-old child at her home in Hartwell, which is in Hart County, about 110 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta. Adams and the child were outside, the GBI said. Adams attempted to reenter her residence when the pit bulls at the house ran out the back door, knocked Adams down and attacked the child.  Adams got the dogs back into the residence and picked up the child, the GBI said. Adams and the child's mother, Amy Adams, took the child to an urgent care facility. The child was pronounced dead at 3:36 p.m., the GBI said. Sandra Adams had been cited on multiple occasions by the Hartwell Police Department under a city ordinance maintaining disorderly animals, according to the GBI. Police and animal control officers secured the dogs, which are being held in separate locations.
  • Dog bites man, saves girl during attempted abduction
    Dog bites man, saves girl during attempted abduction
    Dog bites man, saves girl during attempted abduction

Police in Virginia are crediting a young girl's dog with saving her from a would-be abductor after the dog bit a stranger who grabbed her arm. Prince William County police said the 10-year-old girl, whose name was not released, was walking her dog Friday afternoon in Woodbridge when she was approached around 3:50 p.m. by a man. The man grabbed the girl's arm, and her dog sprang into action. Police said the dog bit the man, who then released the girl before running from the area on foot. The girl was not injured. A police K-9 checked the area but did not find the attempted abductor. Police continue to investigate the case.
