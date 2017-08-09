FBI agents raid former Trump campaign manager Manafort's home

A flash flood warning has been issued for multiple counties. Stay with Channel 2 Action News at Noon for the timing of showers in your area. DeKalb, Gwinnett and Fulton counties will be under a warning until 12 p.m. Wednesday, Severe Weather Team 2 meteorologist Karen Minton said. [Download the Severe Weather Team 2 app for alerts in your area] “Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots,” the National Weather Service said in the warning. Light to moderate rain with some heavy showers is possible for parts of Cobb, Fulton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Upson, Butts and Spalding counties throughout the afternoon. Wet morning commute ATL eastward along and south of I-20. Late afternoon breaks in the rain; more returns Thursday. pic.twitter.com/JgwBsfMN9U — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 9, 2017 “This rain really has not moved anywhere over the last few hours,” Minton said. And the rain is not only affecting those going to work, but those heading to school. It's Back 2 School for students in White, Clarke, Butts, Upson and Griffin-Spalding county schools. 'You'll need to be careful on the roads,' Minton said. 'A lot of students are going back to school.' The rain is also causing some trees to come down. Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes went to an apartment complex in DeKalb County where a large tree came down on a building and some cars. The incident happened on the 2000 block of NE Expressway at the Avenues 85 apartments. Minton says there will be late afternoon breaks in the rain, with more returning on Thursday. Minton says rain is likely every day this week. Two to 4 inches of rain is possible. Slow heavy rain could cause flooding in NW Walton, Rockdale, SW Barrow, SE DeKalb, SE Gwinnett, NW Newton to 8:15am pic.twitter.com/h6qCj7ljsw — Karen Minton (@KarenMintonWSB) August 9, 2017
