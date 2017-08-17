Listen Live
Barcelona van attack: Multiple people killed in confirmed terror attack

Van Plows Into Crowds in Barcelona

Barcelona van attack: Multiple people killed in confirmed terror attack

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain -  Multiple people have died after a van slammed into pedestrians on Barcelona's popular La Rambla street in what police have deemed to be a terror attack, according to multiple reports.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalonia police force, confirmed the attack in a Twitter post around 5:10 p.m. local time.

News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Minute-by-minute: Day 22 of the Ross Harris hot car death trial
    Minute-by-minute: Day 22 of the Ross Harris hot car death trial
    It’s been more than two years since 22-month-old Cooper Harris died in the back seat of a hot SUV outside a Cobb County office building. [WATCH LIVE: Ross Harris Hot Car Death Trial] His father, Ross Harris, is now on trial for his death. [READ: Expert says 'absolutely possible' Ross Harris forgot his son in car] Follow minute-by-minute coverage of the case below: 4:55 p.m. Judge sends jurors home for the day. Deliberation will begin Tuesday morning. ----- 3:41 p.m. Court resumes. Judge Mary Staley gives jurors their charge. ----- 2:45 p.m. 'Who's gonna speak for Cooper?' Boring says. 'The evidence speaks for Cooper. It can't bring him back, but what can be done is justice and you as a jury have the opportunity to do that justice.' ----- 2:43 p.m. 'This case is about justice and its about that little boy, Cooper Harris. Today that boy would be four years old ... but he's not. He's not here with us because that defendant took him, that defendant took his life for his own selfish, obsessed reasons. That little boys never gonna get that chance and those chances he would have had.' ----- 2:42 p.m. Common sense and these reasons show that this defendant is guilty,' Boring says. ----- 2:38 p.m. Boring says the fact that Harris threw light bulbs into the passenger seat at lunchtime instead of setting them down is not normal. 'Who throws light bulbs?' Boring says. ----- 2:31 p.m. Boring says witnesses on the scene said the car seat was inches from Harris.   Harris Trial: Prosecutors tell jurors Ross Harris should have seen Cooper inches behind him and evidence proves it. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/U7CoZ5xLkL — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 2:23 p.m. Boring says Harris claimed to love his wife as well.   Witnesses say Ross loves his son. State: 'He also allegedly loved Leanna and we see how that went, how he treated her.' #HotCarDeath pic.twitter.com/lzCmyjP1tf — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 2:17 p.m. Boring says this defendant was 'so good' that no one in his life knew all the things he was doing.   Harris Trial: Prosecutor tells jurors witnesses who called Ross Harris a good Dad didn't know about his second life. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/uWEjf53XVW — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 2:13 p.m. 'Accident only applies if there is no criminal negligence. Accident does not apply in this case,' Boring tells jurors. 'But ladies and gentlemen, this was not negligence, this was intentional.' ----- 2:06 p.m. Boring says Stoddard never lied. He testified based on the evidence he had at the time and the investigation was not complete. As it was completed, they learned more about the evidence and were able to piece different parts together. ----- 1:58 p.m. Boring says Leanna Harris was never going to accept that her husband did this to their son. ----- 1:54 p.m. Boring walks jurors through the timeline of the day Cooper died. 'There is no way he missed that child,' Boring said. ----- 1:48 p.m. Boring says justice is holding Harris responsible for Cooper's death. ----- 1:46 p.m. Court resumes from lunch. Prosecution begins second-half of its closing argument. ----- 12:26 p.m. Court recesses for lunch break. Will return at 1:30 p.m. ----- 12:25 p.m. 'On behalf of Ross and Brian and Carlos, we trust you,' Kilgore says closing his argument.   Harris Trial: Defense says state buried Ross Harris in dirt and demeanor which equals desperation. Finishes by telling jury 'we trust you.' pic.twitter.com/NqFHTHxSIY — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 12:24 p.m. Harris weeps as Kilgore replays a home video of Harris and Cooper for jurors. ----- 12:22 p.m. Kilgore presents ten 'reasonable doubts' and tells jurors all they have to have is one to find Harris not guilty. ----- 12:18 p.m. 'Justice isn't served only by finding someone guilty. Justice is doing what's right.' ----- 12:16 p.m. Kilgore says the state has to disprove that this was an accident and they haven't done that. ----- 12:14 p.m. Kilgore says the problem with the state's argument is that Ross loved his son and that fact is un-rebutted.  ----- 12:09 p.m. Kilgore says everyone reacts differently to tragedy. 'Ross and Leanna acted very differently than some of us might. We don't condemn them for that.' ----- 12:07 p.m. Kilgore says 'grave suspicion' is not sufficient to convict Harris.  ----- 11:59 a.m. 'You've been misled. You have been misled throughout this trial,' Kilgore tells jurors. 'You're responsibility is to hold the state accountable.' ----- 11:54 a.m. Kilgore says it wasn't unusual that Harris cleared his internet history on his computer or phone because he was a web developer. ----- 11:46 a.m. Kilgore talks about the 'stench of death' a few detectives testified about. 'They reported smelling what they wanted to smell. Why? Because it fit their theory.' ----- 11:40 a.m. Defense says the theories detectives have don't match up. If Harris killed his son to get out of his marriage and his life, then why was Leanna Taylor, Harris' ex-wife, also a suspect in the death. ----- 11:31 a.m. Kilgore says during jury view of the car, jurors were looking for the car seat. 'It's easy to see what you're looking for,' he says. But he says Harris wasn't looking for his child. ----- 11:28 a.m. 'When the detectives take the stand and they swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, is it?' Kilgore says about lead detective Phil Stoddard's testimony. ----- 11:22 a.m. Kilgore says the animation and doll the prosecution used to show the scene didn't have the correct measurements. He argues Cooper's head would not have been visible over the top of the car seat. ----- 11:16 a.m. Kilgore says Harris believed he's taken Cooper to day care. 'Mistake of fact is not a crime.'   Defense: Mistake of fact is not a crime. Ross Harris believed Cooper was already at daycare. #HotCarDeath pic.twitter.com/rUZ1B84b8t — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 11:13 a.m. Kilgore says Harris talked about Cooper during that day as his son was dying in his car, but that wasn't enough to remind him that Cooper was in the car. ----- 11:05 a.m. Kilgore says Harris didn't try to hide or delete his Kik or Whisper app the day of Cooper's death. 'Ask yourself 'Why?' Isn't the most likely answer because there was no murder underway? He's got no reason to think anybody's gonna be looking at his phone.' ----- 11:03 a.m. Defense asks what Harris had to gain from killing his son. 'What does he get?' ----- 11:01 a.m. Kilgore says Harris was already doing what he wanted to do and didn't need to kill his son to continue that. ----- 11:00 a.m. Kilgore says you don't make plans and search for a home in a good school district for your son if you're planning to kill him. ----- 10:57 a.m. 'Was this investigation and prosecution a search for the truth or was it a search only for what was going to fit the state's theory?' Kilgore says to jurors. ----- 10:52 a.m. Kilgore talks about the cruise Harris was planning for his family. He says the fact that Harris was Googling about the cruise the day of Cooper's death proves that Harris was clueless that Cooper was out in his car. 'The person planning to do what they say Ross did is not the type of person who takes their kid on a cruise.' ----- 10:51 a.m. Defense says to find Harris guilty, the jury would have to do some 'mental gymnastics' to get around the facts. ----- 10:49 a.m. Defense says for Harris to kill his son in such a horrible way, there would have to be some serious hatred for his son, but not one witness has said that. ----- 10:48 a.m. 'In both of these lives the state wants to tell you about, there's something that's the same, and that's that he loved that little boy,' Kilgore says.   Harris Trial: Ross weeps in courtroom as his lawyer tells jurors that all witnesses testified he 'loved that little boy.' @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/6JGwEYJ3Zy — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 10:43 a.m. Kilgore says Harris' ex-wife's testimony should be clear evidence to jurors. 'Ross ruined that woman's life. He humiliated her in front of the world. He took her son away. Do you really think that she's gonna come in here and her best friend's gonna come in here and say anything about how much Ross loved his little boy if they didn't know that this was an accident?' ----- 10:42 a.m. 'Everyone testified that he was a loving, proud father,' Kilgore says. ----- 10:37 a.m. Kilgore argues that in order for Harris to be guilty of negligence, he would have had to know that Cooper was still in his car. 'If he doesn't know, there's no way it can be criminal negligence.' ----- 10:33 a.m. Kilgore says Harris had no reason to kill his son. He goes through the counts and says Harris did not intend to cause Cooper harm (counts 2 and 4) and did not realize that his actions were causing his son's death (counts 3 and 5). ----- 10:31 a.m. Kilgore says Harris has taken responsibility from the day it happened. Kilgore says the reason the state can't prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this wasn't an accident. ----- 10:29 a.m. 'If it's an accident, it's not a crime,' Kilgore says. 'Ross failed to take Cooper to day care. That has never been an issue. He failed. He left him in that car ... There's no question about it.' ----- 10:27 a.m. Kilgore says if Harris was putting on a show, why was he doing it when he was alone in the room. ----- 10:26 a.m. Defense attorney Maddox Kilgore reads a part of Georgia code that reads, 'No person shall be found guilty of any crime committed by misfortune or accident.' ----- 10:25 a.m. Defense says this was an accident, 'and in this case accident is a defense.' ----- 10:24 a.m. Defense says from the second the lead detective arrived on scene, he decided this was a crime without any of the evidence. ----- 10:24 a.m. Court resumes. Defense begins its closing argument. ----- 10:05 a.m. Prosecution concludes its closing arguments by saying the car seat's position and visibility on June 18, 2014, makes Harris is guilty on all counts. ----- 9:58 a.m. Boring says malice is proved in Harris' short drive to work the morning of Cooper's death. He says Harris drove just .6 miles, which took him four minutes. He then spent 30 seconds inside his car with his son still in the car seat before going into work that morning. ----- 9:57 a.m. Boring says they do not have to prove premeditation for malice murder. ----- 9:54 a.m. Boring says count 1, Malice murder, means killing without justification, excuse or mitigation with malice aforethought. 'There is no excuse' for that little boy's death, Boring says. ----- 9:53 a.m. Boring says this case is not about 'ill-will or hatred.' It's just that 'he just that he loved himself and his other obsession more than that little boy.' ----- 9:51 a.m. Boring says counts 2 and 4, felony murder and cruelty to children in the first degree, do not have a requirement of an intent to kill, but do have a requirement of malice. ----- 9:50 a.m. Boring says there's no chance this was just an accident. He says at a minimum, Harris is guilty of being negligent. 'This isn't an accident because there is at a minimum criminal negligence and evidence shows there was criminal intent.' ----- 9:43 a.m. Boring says Harris' statements and actions make him guilty of counts 3 and 5, felony murder and cruelty to children in the second degree. He says for these counts there is not intent to kill or malice needed to convict, just criminal negligence. ----- 9:40 a.m. Boring says Harris 'coached a 16-year-old on how to perform oral sex' and sent photos of his genitals to a minor. Boring argues that clearly makes Harris guilty of counts 7 and 8, Dissemination of Harmful Material to Minors. ----- 9:38 a.m. Boring says Harris is clearly guilty of count 6, Criminal Attempt to Commit a Felony, to wit: Sexual Exploitation of Children. He says Harris asked a 16-year-old to send him a picture of her genitals at least six times. ----- 9:37 a.m. Boring goes count-by-count explaining Harris' guilt. ----- 9:30 a.m. Boring explains how to evaluate intent, motive and expert testimony to jurors. ----- 9:27 a.m. Boring tells jurors that Harris emotion wasn't real until he found out he was going to be arrested. ----- 9:19 a.m. 'Guilty is responsible in this case,' Boring says in response to the defense's opening statements in which they told jurors responsible isn't criminal. ----- 9:14 a.m. Boring says Harris' own brother said that sometimes the victim is someone whom the defendant actually loves. 'Often times it's the last person that you would expect who would do evil to a child. Outwardly a great person, who appears to love and care for kids, can do the worst to children.'   Prosecutor: 'Common sense' shows Harris is guilty on all counts. #HotCarDeath https://t.co/UATSgx9KMm pic.twitter.com/k5ifDr0QDi — Ross Harris Trial (@RossHarrisTrial) November 7, 2016   ----- 9:13 a.m. 'It was the only manner in which he could escape his son and in some sick, selfish, perverted, grandiose manner, became an advocate and get attention in that manner,' Boring says. He says Harris thought he was going to get away with it.   Prosecutor: Ross Harris thought he could get away with murder because he was smarter than everyone else; police called his bluff. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/zXzn9SjEP2 — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 9:12 a.m. Boring says Cooper's car seat was visible from all angles, especially when you looked through the front of the car.   Prosecution: 'If Cooper was visible...the defendant is guilty on all counts.' https://t.co/UATSgx9KMm #HotCarDeathTrial pic.twitter.com/LRXJ9o9zqE — Ross Harris Trial (@RossHarrisTrial) November 7, 2016   ----- 9:09 a.m. Boring says the defense's expert witness agreed with them that this case doesn't fit in with other memory failure cases he's seen. ----- 9:04 a.m. 'That is the other Justin Ross Harris,' Boring says about Harris' relationships with other women.   Harris Trial: Ross Harris' sexting to other women show the 'other Justin Ross Harris' that led him to kill Cooper. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/i7Ntf7jdkK — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 9:00 a.m. Boring says after the Memorial Day weekend trip, that Harris did not want to take Cooper on, his behavior changed. He was upset about work and spent more time messaging other women. He also stopped taking as many photos of Cooper. ----- 8:58 a.m. Boring says Harris left Cooper to die an unimaginable, horrible death that Harris had watched a video about just five days earlier. ----- 8:58 a.m. Assistant district attorney Chuck Boring says that car seat was clearly visible to anyone inside that car, including Harris. ----- 8:56 a.m. Prosecutors argue Harris backed up and spent 30 seconds inside the car 'before closing the door on that little boy's life.'   Harris Trial: Ross Harris 'shut the door on that little life... to pursue his other life.' Tells jurors his own words show his guilt. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/JEsT4L4dSt — Ross Cavitt | WSB-TV (@RossCavittWSB) November 7, 2016   ----- 8:55 a.m. Prosecution begins closing arguments with the statement Harris made shortly before leaving his son in the car, 'I love my son and all, but we both need escapes.' ----- 8:51 a.m. Court resumes. Closing arguments begin.
  • Expert: 'Absolutely possible' Ross Harris forgot his son in car
    Expert: 'Absolutely possible' Ross Harris forgot his son in car
    An expert in human memory and attention told jurors Thursday that it is 'absolutely possible' that Ross Harris simply forgot his son was in the back of his car. Day 20 Quick Facts A memory and attention expert testified in Harris' defense Dr. Gene Brewer said it's 'absolutely possible' Harris forgot his son Brewer said Harris was under stress and varied from his normal routine that morning Brewer said no matter how smart someone is, everyone is prone to error and memory failure Brewer said nothing in Harris day signaled that he'd forgotten his child Harris is accused of killing his 22-month-old son, Cooper, by intentionally leaving him inside a hot car for nearly seven hours. He is facing eight charges, including malice murder. Dr. Gene Brewer, who runs the memory and attention control laboratory at Arizona State University, took the stand as an expert witness. Channel 2’s Ross Cavitt and Carl Willis are in Brunswick, where the trial is being held. They will have updates from inside the courtroom on Channel 2 Action News. Brewer essentially said that because Harris was under stress and varying from his normal routine, that could be an explanation for why Harris forgot about his son. Brewer talked about different types of memory and what could cause a parent to forget their child in a car. He said habits, distractions and fatigue are all factors that can cause “prospective memory failure.” He did, however, say that the more important a task is, the less likely someone is to forget it. 'When you have an important intention, you remember to do it more,” Brewer said. [Minute-by-minute: Day 20 of the Ross Harris hot car death trial] In Harris’ situation, because of how important it is and the fatal consequences, Brewer said it would be less likely that there would be memory failure, but that doesn't mean it can't happen. 'Our systems are prone to error, and even under the best situations and the best circumstances, there's still going to be failure,' he said. “Even in cases as tragic as this one, it's still something that happens. There's nothing unique about this case relative to the other cases where this has happened.” RELATED CONTENT: 10 things to know about the Ross Harris trial EXPLAINER: The 8 charges Ross Harris is facing PHOTOS: Key players in the Ross Harris trial MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The day Cooper Harris died Brewer compared Harris leaving Cooper in the car to surgeons leaving instruments inside patients or airplane pilots forgetting to put the landing gear down. Brewer said he drove Harris’ drive to work and believes the U-turn he made could have served as a distraction that caused him to forget where he was planning to go. He said it is “absolutely possible” that Harris forgot his kid in less than 40 seconds. Brewer also testified about the “indirect reminders” that Harris had during the day, like a daily email from the day care or a text from his wife. 'All of these things that we're talking about could be reminders,' Brewer said. However, he said none of those would necessarily be enough to make Harris remember that Cooper was in his car. 'I've looked through this and I can't find a single experience that I know that Ross had that day that signaled to him that something was different, unique or weird about the situation,' Brewer said. He said if this is a case of prospective memory failure, Harris likely believed his son was at day care, a fact that was corroborated by the comments he made to officers after pulling Cooper’s body from the car. When questioned by prosecutors, Brewer said he is not there to give jurors an opinion on the case. If it is proved that Harris intentionally killed Cooper, then what he is telling them is not relevant. He told jurors that this case is different than other cases he's seen. Brewer said in most cases where parents forget their children in the car, the car seat is out of view. He also said he is not familiar with any other cases with a drive as short as the one Harris took that morning. What's next? Jurors were sent home early again Thursday, when the defense told the judge they did not have anymore witnesses for the day. The defense plans to call one more witness in the morning and the state may call one rebuttal witness. It is not believed that Harris will testify in his own defense, but he will be given that option before the defense rests its case. Defense attorneys told Judge Mary Staley Thursday that they will likely be ready to rest their case tomorrow. If that happens, closing arguments could be made as early as Monday morning. You can watch the entire trial LIVE on  WSBTV.com/Ross-Harris-Trial. We will have minute-by-minute coverage as well as a daily summary from the courtroom each day.   Like Ross Harris Updates on Facebook   and   follow @RossHarrisTrial on Twitter   for updates throughout the trial.
  • Friends say Ross Harris was great father who struggled with 'sexual sins'
    Friends say Ross Harris was great father who struggled with 'sexual sins'
    Ross Harris’ attorneys called more witnesses to the stand Wednesday who told jurors that Harris was a loving father and was proud of his son. Day 18 Quick Facts Several of Harris' co-workers and friends took the stand They described Harris as a loving father, who struggled with sexual sin Harris had confided in his church group about his pornography problems Harris' travel agent said Harris was planning a cruise for his family, including Cooper Harris' best friend said he'd been trying to help Harris with his sexual sins for years Court dismissed early when defense ran out of witnesses for the day Harris is accused of killing his 22-month-old son, Cooper, by intentionally leaving him inside a hot car for nearly seven hours. He is facing eight charges, including malice murder. Two of Harris’ good friends from high school, two friends from church and a coworker all took the stand. Harris’ coworker, Ryan Henry, said on the day Cooper died, Harris was talking to him about planning Cooper’s birthday party. Cooper would have turned 2 in August. Channel 2’s Ross Cavitt and Carl Willis are in Brunswick, where the trial is being held. They will have updates from inside the courtroom on Channel 2 Action News. Henry said he spent a good amount of time with Harris at the office, but they were not friends outside of work, and he didn’t know much about Harris’ personal life. He said he never met Cooper. Harris’ friend from church told jurors that Harris told their men’s small group that he was having a problem with pornography. Despite that, Nathaniel Coyle said he saw Harris with Cooper many times, and Harris was always a loving father. “Most of the time Cooper, kind of, became the center of Ross’ attention when he was around,” Coyle said. Coyle’s wife, Heather, also took the stand. She was in their small group at church but was also Harris’ travel agent. Heather Coyle said she had spoken with Harris about planning a cruise for their family. She said Harris mentioned it to her at church once and then emailed her about it on June 17, 2014. Harris high school friends take the stand Michael Simmons and Billy Kirkpatrick, who both took the stand Wednesday, have known Harris since high school and were both groomsmen in his wedding to Leanna. Simmons told jurors that he wasn’t aware of Harris’ pornography and sexting problems but said he wishes he’d known that was going on, so he could have helped Harris. Simmons said he met Cooper for the first time in May 2014, and Harris was very proud of his son. However, Simmons agreed with prosecutors that what he's learned about Harris and his relationships with other women throughout the trial is very different than the man he knows. RELATED CONTENT: 10 things to know about the Ross Harris trial EXPLAINER: The 8 charges Ross Harris is facing PHOTOS: Key players in the Ross Harris trial MINUTE-BY-MINUTE: The day Cooper Harris died Kirkpatrick, who said he is Harris’ best friend, told jurors he was familiar with the sexual struggles Harris was facing. Kirkpatrick said he ran a group at his church in Tuscaloosa about sexual sins and had talked with Harris about his problem with pornography. Kirkpatrick was Harris’ accountability partner with Covenant Eyes, a software that allowed him to see the questionable websites that Harris visited. He said among those were sites such as Adult Friend Finder, Adult Sex Finder and Ashley Madison. He said he was disappointed in Harris’ actions, but despite that, Harris was a wonderful father and never expressed malice or hatred towards his son. 'I saw him struggle with sexual sin at the same time as I saw him being a tremendous friend to me and a tremendous father,' Kirkpatrick said. Jurors were dismissed early Wednesday when the defense ran out of witnesses for the day. Testimony will resume at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when some experts are scheduled to testify about parents who leave kids in cars. You can watch the entire trial LIVE on  WSBTV.com/Ross-Harris-Trial. We will have minute-by-minute coverage as well as a daily summary from the courtroom each day.   Like Ross Harris Updates on Facebook   and   follow @RossHarrisTrial on Twitter   for updates throughout the trial.
