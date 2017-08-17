Listen Live
BREAKING:

Body found on I-20 ID'd as missing grandmother, Millicent Williams

BBC TV coverage on the situation in Barcelona

Breaking News
Barcelona van attack: At least 13 killed in terror attack; 2 arrested
Close

Barcelona van attack: At least 13 killed in terror attack; 2 arrested

Van Plows Into Crowds in Barcelona

Barcelona van attack: At least 13 killed in terror attack; 2 arrested

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain -  Authorities said a terror attack in Barcelona claimed at least 13 lives on Thursday and left 80 others injured after a van slammed into pedestrians on Barcelona's popular La Rambla street.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalonia police force, confirmed the attack in a Twitter post around 5:10 p.m. local time.

La Rambla

Photo Credit: Google Maps/Google
News

  • Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
    Countdown to the 2017 Solar Eclipse
  • Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Trump slams Lindsey Graham, media over Charlottesville backlash
    Update:  Sen. Lindsey Graham has responded to President Donald Trump’s tweets Thursday morning. Graham, also using Twitter as a forum, has challenged the president, saying, “Mr. President, like most I seek to move our nation, my state and our party forward - toward the light - not back to the darkness.” Original story: President Donald Trump took to Twitter early Thursday to respond to the backlash over his comments on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, slamming Sen. Lindsey Graham and the media. >> Trump again blames ‘both sides’ for violence in Charlottesville 'Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists ... and people like Ms. Heyer,' he wrote, referring to Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman killed Saturday while protesting the white supremacist Unite the Right rally. 'Such a disgusting lie. He just can't forget his election trouncing. The people of South Carolina will remember!' Trump added: 'The public is learning (even more so) how dishonest the Fake News is. They totally misrepresent what I say about hate, bigotry etc. Shame!' On Wednesday, Graham, R-S.C., issued the following statement: 'Mr. President, I encourage you to try to bring us together as a nation after this horrific event in Charlottesville. Your words are dividing Americans, not healing them,' Graham said, according to CNN. 'Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer.' >> Read more trending news In a news conference Tuesday, Trump blamed 'both sides' for the violence. “You had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists,' he said. 'The press has treated them absolutely unfairly.” He added: 'You also had some very fine people on both sides.
  • PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
    PHOTOS: A look inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium
  • Teacher shoots self at Georgia high school, police say
    Teacher shoots self at Georgia high school, police say
    Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, Georgia, cancelled classes Thursday morning after an incident involving a teacher, according to Douglas County sheriff’s officials.  The officials said a school employee was flown to a hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot at the school. >> Read more trending news  No students were involved or injured. Just before 9 a.m., students could be seen walking through the parking lot and then back into the building. “No students were in the building at the time. The campus has been secured, and students are in the gym. Students may be picked up by a parent or guardian, and buses will be available to take bus riders home. There will be no classes at Lithia Springs High School today,” Nell Boggs, community relations specialist for the Douglas County School System, said. Boggs said a teacher suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound at about 7:15 a.m. while alone in his classroom. During a news conference about the incident, the school's superintendent thanked first responders and emergency personnel for their swift efforts. Sheriff's officials said the teacher arrived at the school Thursday morning, went to his classroom and suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 'There were no students who ever saw this. This was a very isolated incident,' a sergeant said. Sheriff's officials said student safety is the first priority of theirs and the school board. There were several hundred students who had made their way to the campus at the time of the shooting, but very few were inside the school building, sheriff's officials said. Authorities said there were only two people involved: the teacher who suffered the gunshot and another teacher who was able to call 911. 'He was able to call to another teacher to call 911 upon his behalf,' the sergeant said. Authorities are not releasing information about whether or not the shooting was accidental. Sheriff's deputies said the teacher was stable as of 12 p.m. Authorities said grief counselors are at the high school and will remain there for the time being. 'They will be here until they don't need it anymore,' a sergeant said. Deputies said the teacher had been an employee at the school for 18 years. They said that while the gunshot was self-inflicted, there is a criminal investigation. Students said the man is their math teacher. They said he has a wife and young daughter. “His daughter is actually pretty smart. He bragged about her in class and loved her,” student Gustavio Ruiz told WSB-TV. This is a developing story. Check WSBTV.com for updates.
  • In letter to staff, DeVos condemns Charlottesville violence
    In letter to staff, DeVos condemns Charlottesville violence
    Facing criticism over her muted response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday condemned those 'tragic and unthinkable' events and blasted 'neo-Nazis and other racist bigots' in a letter to staff. DeVos' email to Education Department employees came after she was criticized for insufficiently condemning the violence, in which a young woman was killed when a driver plowed into a group of counter-protesters at the rally by white nationalists and neo-Nazis. Nineteen other people were injured. DeVos had posted twice on Twitter, saying she was 'disgusted' by the behavior and hateful rhetoric displayed in Charlottesville. She also retweeted a tweet by Melania Trump who also condemned the violence. In an opinion piece published by the Hechinger Report, Andre Perry, a former education official from DeVos' hometown of Grand Rapids, Michigan, charged that 'DeVos' generic and woefully insufficient statement effectively sanitized the hate' by the white supremacist demonstrators. In her email Thursday afternoon, Devos said: 'The views of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other racist bigots are totally abhorrent to the American ideal. We all have a role to play in rejecting views that pit one group of people against another.' 'Such views are cowardly, hateful and just plain wrong,' she added. DeVos stressed that the department's mission was to 'ensure all students have equal access to a safe, nurturing, quality learning environment free from discrimination or intimidation.' 'Violence and hate will never be the answer,' DeVos said. 'We must engage, debate and educate.' Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said DeVos' email was an open letter, but Hill would not directly address the question of why no separate public statement was issued. In an interview with The Associated Press last week, DeVos said she should have been more vocal in condemning 'the ravages of racism in this country' when talking about African-Americans' access to higher education in the segregation era. DeVos' remarks earlier this year that historically black colleges and universities were 'real pioneers' of school choice offended many in the African-American community. ____ Follow Maria Danilova on Twitter at —http://twitter.com/@m_education_ap
  • 12-year-old girl survives two rattlesnake bites
    12-year-old girl survives two rattlesnake bites
    A 12-year-old girl was bit in the foot by a rattlesnake while playing near a creek in Dawson County. Cecilia Gonzalez said she slipped and fell and was bitten twice. She was airlifted to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite, where she spent three days. The girl walks us through the scary experience and what she’s learned, on Channel 2 Action News at 5.   12 year old Dawson County girl recovering after a rattle snake bit her TWICE. Hear from her @ 5pm. pic.twitter.com/jbaXn7LJ1p — Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) August 17, 2017   TRENDING STORIES: Longtime teacher stable after shooting self inside classroom If you've gotten a robocall about a free cruise, you could get up to $900 People will do just about anything for last-minute eclipse glasses  
