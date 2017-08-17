Listen Live
Barcelona van attack: 13 killed in terror attack; 1 arrested

By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated:

BARCELONA, Spain -  Authorities said a terror attack in Barcelona claimed 13 lives on Thursday and left 50 others injured after a van slammed into pedestrians on Barcelona's popular La Rambla street.

Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalonia police force, confirmed the attack in a Twitter post around 5:10 p.m. local time.

