

In grisly and heartbreaking detail, 9-year-old Diana Romero described watching her mother stab her brothers, sister and father before turning the knife on her.

Isabel Martinez, 33, told her daughter that she was going to the sky to see Jesus, according to a state child welfare report obtained Wednesday by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The young girl cried and told her mother that she didn’t want to go to see Jesus, according to the report by the state Division of Family and Childrens Services.

The report includes a DFCS caseworker’s notes on her interview with the child, who describes in horrid detail watching her mother slay her siblings and father in their Loganville home.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Isabel Martinez gestures towards news cameras during her first court appearance Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The child, for instance, says that her father tried to stop the mother but couldn’t.

Martinez was charged with multiple counts of malice murder, murder and aggravated assault in the grisly July 6 slayings slayings.

Diana Romero, 9, was the lone survivor of the rampage.

Her father, 33, and four siblings — 2-year-old Axel, 4-year-old Dillan, 7-year-old Dacota and 10-year-old Isabela Martinez — were already dead when police arrived at the home. Martinez had called 911 at 4:47 a.m. requesting help.

In a subsequent court appearance Martinez’s exhibited bizarre behavior, smiling and giving cameras the thumbs up sign.

