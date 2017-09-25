Listen Live
BREAKING:

Indicted Snellville mayor suspends himself from office

News
BREAKING: Clemency denied for Georgia man scheduled to die Tuesday 

BREAKING: Clemency denied for Georgia man scheduled to die Tuesday 

By: Rhonda Cook The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated:

The state Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied clemency for convicted killer Keith Tharpe.

Tharpe still has several court appeals pending that could delay his execution, scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday night. His lawyers are arguing one of the jurors who convicted him and sentenced him to die was a racist. They also maintain that he is not eligible for the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled.

At the parole board on Monday, 20 supporters - including a daughter and a granddaughter - had argued for mercy.

Tharpe is scheduled to die by lethal injection for killing his 29-year-old sister-in-law, Jaquelyn Freeman on Sept. 25, 1990, dragging her from a car and shooting her multiple times with a shotgun.

IN DEPTH: How lethal injection works

MORE:  The faces of Georgia’s death row

.

Learn why Tharpe’s supporters argue he shouldn’t be executed by reading the full story at myAJC.com.

News

  BREAKING: Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
    BREAKING: Indicted Snellville mayor suspending himself from office
    Indicted Snellville Mayor Tom Witts has voluntarily suspended himself from office, officials said during a Monday night meeting. Witts was not present for the city council meeting, the first since he was indicted on dozens of felony charges that range from tax evasion to misuse of campaign funds. But Snellville City Attorney Tony Powell read a statement on his behalf. In the statement, Witts wrote that he was voluntarily suspending himself so he could focus on defending his case. He maintained his innocence. “I am sorry I am unable to be with you tonight, but I will look forward to being with you again as soon as I can deal with the charges that have been asserted against me,” the statement said. MORE: Snellville mayor’s indictment puts city’s shenanigans back in the spotlight MORE: The internet does not like Gwinnett’s proposed new logo. Do officials?  MORE: Gwinnett police will get their body cameras in coming months Witts was indicted Sept. 7, more than four years after District Attorney Danny Porter began investigating him. The indictment’s 66 counts include allegations of tax evasion, lying about candidacy documents about owing taxes, misusing campaign funds and his company improperly doing business with the city. Sixty-five of the charges are felonies. The only misdemeanor involves Witts allegedly using 2015 campaign money to pay for a subscription to a pornography website. Witts turned himself in to the Gwinnett County jail on Sept. 14 and was released on a $20,000 signature bond. Witts was already facing a possible suspension from Gov. Nathan Deal, who went public last week with plans to assemble a three-member panel to review the criminal case against the mayor. The same Georgia law that enables Deal to assemble such a panel allows Witts to voluntarily suspend himself, Powell said. Please return for updates.
  • Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2
    Sims sharp, Braves take doubleheader opener from Mets 9-2
    Rookie right-hander Lucas Sims had his best performance in the majors, fellow first-year player Ozzie Albies homered and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Monday. Sims (3-5) finished allowing two runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings for his first victory since Aug. 22. Nick Markakis had a two-run double and Tyler Flowers homered for Atlanta, which has won three of four. Flowers also caught two baserunners stealing. Juan Lagares had three hits and Tomas Nido drove in a pair of runs in his first major league start for the Mets, who lost for the seventh time in the last eight games. Sims used a sinker-slider mix to limit New York, allowing just five baserunners through six innings before tiring in the seventh. The Lawrenceville, Georgia native also collected his first major league hit, singling off Chris Flexen (3-5) leading off the sixth. He later scored on Markakis' double. New York dropped to 66-90, hitting the 90-mark loss for the first time since going 70-92 in 2009. Albies gave Atlanta an early lead, driving a knee-high fastball by Flexen off the right-field facade for his fifth home run. Citi Field was so quiet at the time, the sound of the ball hitting the signage echoed throughout the ballpark. Atlanta padded its lead in the sixth after Flexen loaded the bases without recording an out. Josh Smoker relieved the right-hander and quickly induced a pop-up from Freddie Freeman, but Markakis hit a 1-1 slider that hugged the left field line to score two runs. After Flowers was intentionally walked to again load the bases, Rio Ruiz lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Albies. Flexen allowed four runs and three hits over five innings. New York finally got on the board in the seventh. Phil Evans led off with a walk and moved to second on Lagares' third hit of the game. With his young hurler tiring, Atlanta manager Brian Snitker brought in Dan Winkler, who allowed Nido's two-run double, spoiling Sims' final line. TRAINER'S ROOM Braves: After leaving his start on Sept. 14 with a cut on the tip of his right middle finger, RHP Mike Foltynewicz is unlikely to make another start this season. UP NEXT Atlanta sends LHP Max Fried (1-0, 4.41 ERA) to the mound for Game 2. The Mets counter with RHP Seth Lugo (6-5, 5.03 ERA). ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
  • NASA facility named after ‘Hidden Figures’ heroine, human computer Katherine Johnson
    NASA facility named after ‘Hidden Figures’ heroine, human computer Katherine Johnson
    NASA has named a new research facility after pioneer Katherine Johnson, the trailblazing 99-year-old human computer whose incredible work as a NASA mathematician inspired the book and movie, “Hidden Figures.” >> Read more trending news The $23-million Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility, or CRF, is located at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia, and spans 37,000 square feet of server rooms and data centers. There, scientists will have access to some of NASA’s most powerful computers as well as an office area in which researchers can do their work, NASA said on its website. “You have been a trailblazer,” Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said to Johnson during the ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday. “When I think of Virginia and the history of what we’ve gone through … you’re at the top of that list.” Johnson, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015, spent much of her career at Langley, calculating trajectories for America’s first spaceflights. She worked at the center from 1953 until she retired in 1986. At the ceremony, after a speech from keynote speaker Margot Lee Shetterly, the “Hidden Figures” author who brought the work of Johnson and fellow human computers Mary Jackson and Dorothy Vaughan into the spotlight, Johnson received four standing ovations and humbly said she had just been doing her job. “I like the stars, and the stories we were telling, and it was a joy to contribute to the literature that was going to come out,” she said. “But little did I think it would go this far.”
  • Georgia man drove 1,000 miles to kill a Yale doctor he says fired him
    Georgia man drove 1,000 miles to kill a Yale doctor he says fired him
    After seven years of legal drama that led to Connecticut’s highest court twice, a Marietta, Georgia, man was sentenced to 32 years in prison Friday for murdering a Yale University doctor he claims had him unfairly fired years earlier. >> Read more trending news Lishan Wang, 51, opened fire on Dr. Vajindeer Toor and his pregnant wife outside their home in a New Haven suburb in 2010. The husband was killed, but the wife, Parneeta Sidhu, was unharmed. In 2008, Toor worked at Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center in New York City, where he and other doctors had confrontations with Wang that led to Wang’s firing, according to The Associated Press. Wang said the unfair firing destroyed his medical career and that Toor was to blame. Wang represented himself in the case until 2015 when a judge ruled him incompetent to do so and assigned a public defender. Wang had been facing murder charges, but New Haven’s head public defender Thomas Ullmann negotiated lesser charges of manslaughter, attempted assault and other gun crimes. Ullmann told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday that Wang had moved to Marietta with his wife and family sometime after the 2008 firing. He said Wang’s wife told police her husband “left the house and never returned one day.” According to authorities, Wang drove the nearly 1,000 miles from Marietta to the New Haven area to kill Toor, who was working with the infectious-disease department of Yale-New Haven Hospital. The Hartford Courant reported that Wang stared straight ahead and showed no emotion in the courtroom Friday. “My husband was bleeding and I was frantically trying to save him, still hoping he would be OK,” Sidhu told the court, according to the newspaper. “I sat down and placed my husband's head on my lap and held him in my arms as he breathed his last breath in my arms in front of our 3-year-old son.” Wang was arrested the same day of the shooting. The Courant said police found in Wang’s van a photo of Toor and the man’s family along with documents that referred to two other people involved in Wang’s firing, about a thousand rounds of ammunition, a wig, a hammer and a knife. The case took seven years to resolve because it brought forward many legal pecularities. The first trip to the state Supreme Court was over who pays for legal expenses if a prisoner represents himself, which Wang did, the Courant reported. The second was whether a judge can order a prisoner to be forcibly medicated in order to make them competent to stand trial. Wang has been under a judge’s order to be forcibly medicated against his will to treat his mental illness. His attorneys said Wang has delusional disorder and paranoia. On Friday, Judge Patrick J. Clifford disagreed with Wang when he compared his loss with that of Toor’s family, according to the newspaper. “The hell that this family has gone through and why? Because you’re a revengeful and disturbed person,” Clifford said.
  • Clinton celebrates Little Rock 9, warns more work lies ahead
    Clinton celebrates Little Rock 9, warns more work lies ahead
    Former President Bill Clinton told surviving members of the Little Rock Nine on Monday that they could wear dancing shoes to celebrate their integration of Central High School but must be ready to don marching boots as struggles for equality continue. Inside the school's auditorium — 60 years after nine black students had to be escorted by troops past an angry white mob to enter the previously all-white high school — Clinton said the world had returned to a 'tribalism' that must be overcome. 'The answer to everything went to 'yes' and 'no.' That's why democracy requires diversity and debate,' Clinton, who is also a former Arkansas governor, said in a half-hour address. Eight of the people who integrated Central High under a military escort Sept. 25, 1957, are still alive. Jefferson Thomas died in 2010, and on Monday an empty seat stood amid the group, beneath a sash of black and old gold — the school's colors. 'I feel like I'm visiting a religious shrine,' Henry Louis Gates Jr. of the Hutchins Center at Harvard, told the crowd of 2,000. 'This is a shrine. These are the saints.' Then-Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, saying he feared violence, ringed the school with National Guard troops to keep the black children out. President Dwight Eisenhower sent units from the 327th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, to enforce a 1954 Supreme Court order that schools integrate 'with all deliberate speed.' Current Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday praised the students for their courage, fortitude and persistence. 'The bravery of youth inspired hope for all whose dreams had been crushed by an unfair system,' he said. In his keynote address, Clinton said the lessons of the Little Rock Nine went beyond white and black. 'You taught us that in economics and in social policy and in politics, addition is better than subtraction, and multiplication is better than division,' Clinton said. 'So, celebrate today. Put on your dancing shoes, but tomorrow ... tomorrow, we need you again. Put on your marching boots.' While Monday's ceremony commemorated the students' first day of school, Gloria Ray Karlmark spoke briefly about the final day of the 1957-58 school year. 'Nobody ever asks about the last day,' she said. 'On the last day of school, they handed out the yearbooks. ... I had my book and I knew people signed each other's books, but there I was, now a 15-year-old little girl, and 'Who was going to sign my book? Who would I dare go up to and ask to sign my book?' 'I sat there for a while with my book open and then Becky, a girl I had secretly exchanged notes with, she came up and signed my book. But then another girl came and signed my book. She wrote, 'In a different age, we could have been friends.'' ___ For more on the Little Rock Nine, including historical stories and photos, and video interviews with people who lived through the era, visit http://www.apnews.com/tag/LittleRockNine
  • Mazda recalling more than 60,000 Mazda 6 sedans over wiring problem 
    Mazda recalling more than 60,000 Mazda 6 sedans over wiring problem 
    Mazda is recalling more than 60,000 Mazda 6 sedans over a faulty wiring problem that can cause a loss of power steering. >> Read more trending news The wiring problem could also cause an issue with the passenger side airbag. The recall affects 2015 and 2016 model Mazda 6’s in the United States and Canada. So far, there have been no reported accidents related to the recall, but there is an increased risk of a crash if a driver loses power steering. >> Related: 1.3 million Ford SUVs target of expanding investigation into carbon monoxide leaks Wires under the front seat can short out because of welding debris, according to U.S. government documents, ABC News reported. Warning lights in Mazda 6 sedans should alert owners to the problem. The recall begins on Friday 29. The Associated Press contributed to this report.  >> Related: Ford recalls 117K trucks, SUVs
More

