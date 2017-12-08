Boy wounded in Sutherland Springs shooting seeks Christmas cards

Ryland Ward, the 5-year-old Texas boy whose stepmother and two sisters were killed during the Sutherland Springs shooting last month, remains in a hospital recovering from his five gunshot wounds.

Since he will be spending the holidays away from home, he is hoping to keep receiving Christmas cards and dollar bills that are going toward the purchase of a Go-Kart, KSAT reported.

“You got so many nice people that are sending a card and a dollar to Ryland," said Ryland’s grandmother, Sandy Ward. "He does really enjoy that a lot.”

Ward is asking for more cards after she saw her grandson’s face light up when he was surprised with a holiday package.

Ward said she thought Ryland would be out of the hospital before Christmas, but his shattered femur is not healing and he continues to have problems with his kidney, KSAT reported. However, doctors hope Ryland can go home in six to eight weeks.

The boy does not know about the deaths of his stepmother, JoAnne Ward; and sisters Brooke Ward, 5; and Emily Garza, 7. The three were killed during the Nov. 5 shooting, the deadliest mass shooting in state history. Twenty-six people died and another 20 were injured.

“They still haven't told him yet that his mom and sisters are dead, but I'm sure he's kind of getting some kind of idea because he's 5," she told KSAT.

It has been much tougher emotionally for Sandy Ward.

“It's really been hitting me this week," she told KSAT. "It seems like all I do is cry lots of days because I still miss JoAnn and the girls and I'm sure it will be a long time before I get over that.”

Those interested in sending a Christmas card with a dollar can send it to to:

Ryland Ward

P.O. Box 174

Sutherland Springs, Texas, 78161