Boston residents ticketed after neighbor illegally paints parking spaces
Boston residents ticketed after neighbor illegally paints parking spaces

Boston residents ticketed after neighbor illegally paints parking spaces
Photo Credit: BostonNews25
Residents in a Boston neighborhood were ticketed after a neighbor spray painted fake parking spaces.

Boston residents ticketed after neighbor illegally paints parking spaces

By: Boston25News.com

BOSTON -  Residents of one Boston neighborhood are fed up after they say they were issued tickets for dozens of “fake parking spaces” spray painted on their street.

>> Read more trending news

Twenty-nine spaces were counted, stretching two city blocks along Glendale Street in Dorchester. The person who did the painting could not be reached for comment.

“I thought the city came and put the lines in the street,” Aja Jones said after receiving a ticket.

Several persons said a fellow neighbor painted the spots himself last month to make the parking situation on their street a little more orderly.

They said that they didn’t mind what he did, but they were floored by the consequences that came to their front doors.

According to neighbors, they received $50 violation tickets from the city coding department for the illegally painted spots in front of their properties.

At first, many neighbors said that the small font on the tickets made it tough to read and make sense of. When they got through the comment section their confusion shifted to anger.

“I think this is intimidating, it’s bully like behavior by the city by the coding department to think that the response to that is to issue tickets to everyone,” said Linda Cruz, a landlord with property on the street.

Cruz said the city is pointing a finger at every homeowner with an illegally painted sign in front of their property.

“This is shameful. I’m not paying this $50,” she said.

Some of those who received a violation said they don’t even park out on the street.

“It’s ridiculous,” neighbor Antonio Tavares said. “He paints the street and we have to pay. Why?”

A spokeswoman for the city of Boston said she was still working to get to the bottom of the neighbors’ claims on Wednesday night. She encouraged neighbors who feel they were improperly ticketed to file appeals on the city’s website or by calling 311.

News

  • Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA
    Schools seek to help immigrants amid mixed signals on DACA
    Mixed signals from Washington over a possible agreement to preserve protections for young immigrants are increasing anxiety and confusion on college campuses, where the stakes are high. Amid the uncertainty, colleges and universities are stepping up efforts to protect students enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, telling them to be hopeful but plan for the worst. Harvard University has opened a round-the-clock emergency hotline for immigrants in the program. The University of Illinois at Chicago has posted advice on what to do if federal agents show up on campus. UC Berkeley, the University of San Francisco and many other campuses are offering free legal advice to immigrant students now facing fears of deportation. Nearly sixty college and university presidents sent a letter urging congressional leaders to make the program permanent out of 'moral imperative and a national necessity.' An estimated 350,000 of the country's nearly 800,000 DACA recipients are currently enrolled in school, most at colleges or universities, according to a 46-state survey this year by the advocacy group Center for American Progress. Under the program, they were protected from deportation and allowed to legally work in the United States with two-year permits. The top congressional Democrats, Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, emerged from a White House dinner Wednesday to say they had reached a deal with President Donald Trump to save DACA. But amid backlash from conservative Republicans, Trump said Thursday that they were 'fairly close' but nothing had been agreed to. It was the latest in a confusing back-and-forth on the subject that started last week when the Trump administration announced it was rescinding the program, but gave Congress six months to come up with a legislative fix. 'I don't think anybody can put much faith in the statement that there is a deal, because so much can change,' said John Trasvina, dean of the University of San Francisco School of Law and an immigration expert who worked in Washington under the Clinton and Obama administrations. 'I've seen tons of times when people think they have an immigration deal, and then it goes away.' Under the Trump administration plan, those already enrolled in DACA remain covered until their two-year permits expire. If their permits expire before March, 5, 2018, they can renew them for another two years as long as they apply by Oct. 5. But the program isn't accepting new applications. The University of San Francisco, which has about 80 DACA recipients, is advising students to adhere to that deadline and is raising money to help pay the $495 renewal fee. Despite reassurances from schools that they'll be able to continue attending classes, many students are anxious. They're worried about how they'll pay for school if they can't work. Ana Maciel, a 23-year-old who works full time to put herself through a University of San Francisco education Master's program, says she's been on 'an emotional roller coaster.' She fears being deported to Mexico, the country she left at age 3, and wonders if it's smart to keep investing in school if she can't work afterward. 'Is this what I should spend my money on?' Maciel says about her $8,000 tuition. 'Everything is up in the air.' Trump's DACA announcement on Sept. 5 came after 10 Republican attorneys general threatened to sue in an attempt to halt the program. They were led by Attorney General Ken Paxton in Texas, which has the second-highest number of DACA recipients after California. Three days after Trump announced the administration was phasing out the program, the Arizona attorney general brought a separate lawsuit that claims the state's universities cannot provide in-state tuition rates for DACA recipients. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says the schools are violating Arizona law which makes it clear in-state tuition is eligible only to those with legal immigration status. The schools are vowing to fight back. And critics of the program were swift to denounce the possibility of a deal in Congress. Numbers USA denounced the prospect of making a deal on border security to provide 'amnesty for the so called 'dreamers' to compete and take jobs from Americans and those here legally.' Meanwhile, immigrants are fearful of being sent back to countries they don't consider home. Andrea Aguilera, a Dominican University junior in suburban Chicago, worries about being deported and separated from family members, some of whom are citizens. She was illegally brought across the Mexican border at age 4. 'You never know what can happen under this administration. We do want to feel relief. We've been fighting for something more permanent for a really long time,' she said. 'It seems like it's a game (to political leaders). They don't realize how many peoples' lives are being affected by this.' At UC Berkeley, Burmese-Taiwanese national Amy Lin, a 23-year-old doctoral student in the university's ethnic studies department, has set up an emergency phone tree for DACA students. She fears Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials might come knocking. 'The university says it doesn't allow ICE agents on campus, but that doesn't mean they won't come in,' said Lin, who was brought to the U.S. illegally at age 12. University of California President Janet Napolitano filed a lawsuit last Friday that's one of several high-profile legal challenges to Trump's decision. Napolitano helped create the program in 2012 as Homeland Security secretary under President Barack Obama. The 10 schools in the UC system have about 4,000 students without legal permission to stay in the U.S. UC schools are among those offering student loans to DACA students, and they've directed campus police not to question or detain individuals based on their immigration status. The University of Illinois at Chicago, which has hundreds of DACA students, has posted online instructions for students and security staff to call campus police immediately if anyone, including federal agents, comes on campus and starts asking questions. 'We have to follow the law, obviously,' said UIC Provost Susan Poser, but 'we're going to do everything we can to support (students).' At Agnes Scott College in Decatur, Georgia, president Elizabeth Kiss plans to invite DACA students to her home to meet with an attorney. Georgia bars in-state tuition rates for students without legal immigration status. 'I have no intention of picking a fight with the Georgia Legislature,' said Kiss. 'I also have to keep students safe and support their well-being.' ___ Tareen contributed to this report from Chicago.
  • Vulnerable residents a concern in Hurricane Irma aftermath
    Vulnerable residents a concern in Hurricane Irma aftermath
    Florida's fits and starts toward post-Irma recovery have shifted to urgent efforts to protect its vulnerable elderly residents after a string of nursing home deaths. Several nursing homes have been evacuated because of a lack of power or air conditioning, while utility workers raced help dozens of others still lacking electricity as of Thursday. Homebound seniors found help from charities, churches and authorities. Meanwhile, detectives were combing through the Hollywood facility where eight elderly residents died amid sweltering heat. On Thursday, 57 residents were moved from a suburban Fort Lauderdale assisted-living facility without power to two nearby centers where electricity was just restored. Owner Ralph Marrinson said all five of his Florida facilities lost power after Irma. Workers scrambled to keep patients cool with emergency stocks of ice and Popsicles. 'FPL has got to have a better plan for power,' he said, referring to the state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light. 'We're supposed to be on a priority list, and it doesn't come and it doesn't come and, frankly, it's very scary.' Statewide, 64 nursing homes were still waiting for full power Thursday, according to the Florida Health Care Association. The separate Florida Assisted Living Association said many of its South Florida members lacked electricity. The group was working on a precise count. Older people can be more susceptible to heat because their bodies do not adjust to temperatures as well as young people. They don't sweat as much, they are more likely to have medical conditions that change how the body responds to heat, and they are more likely to take medication that affects body temperature. Most people who die from high body temperature, known as hyperthermia, are over 50, according to the National Institutes of Health. Homebound seniors were also a concern. The Greater Miami Jewish Federation encouraged people to evacuate before the storm if they could, but now the group has shifted its focus to checking on them and bringing supplies to their homes, said CEO Jacob Solomon. 'At this point we're better off taking care of them where they are. They didn't leave then. They're not going to leave now. What are you going to do? You go, you check on them, you make sure they have water and food and that's it,' he said. 'You're not going to convince a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor to do something that she doesn't want to do.' Though the number of outages has dropped, some 2.3 million homes and businesses were without power Thursday afternoon across the state. Utility officials warned it could take a week or more for all areas to be back up and running. Including the nursing home deaths, at least 26 people in Florida have died under Irma-related circumstances, and six more in South Carolina and Georgia, many of them well after the storm passed. The death toll across the Caribbean stood at 38. On Thursday, detectives were at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills after receiving a search warrant to investigate the eight patients' deaths, which police believed were heat-related. The ex-husband of 71-year-old victim Gail Nova said her devastated family believes the facility should lose its license. 'Someone's got to answer for this. Someone let the ball drop very, very far,' Kenneth Nova said by phone from his home in Winter Haven. 'Whoever was in charge, whoever was responsible, needs to be called onto the carpet for it.' The center said the hurricane knocked out a transformer that powered the air conditioning. Broward County said the home alerted officials about the situation Tuesday, but when asked if it had any medical needs or emergencies, it did not request help. But by early Wednesday, the center had placed three calls to report patients in distress, prompting firefighters to search the facility. They found three people dead and evacuated 145 people to hospitals, many on stretchers or in wheelchairs, authorities said. By that afternoon, five more had died. The facility's administrator, Jorge Carballo, said in a statement that it was cooperating fully with authorities. Florida Gov. Rick Scott announced Thursday night that he directed the Agency for Health Care Administration to terminate the center as a provider for Medicaid, which provides health care for low-income individuals and families. 'It is clear that this facility cannot be responsible for Florida's vulnerable patients, and therefore the State will stop them from providing care,' Scott said in a news release. State records revealed a variety of problems at the center. The center showed deficiencies in maintaining fire and safety standards pertaining to exits and storage areas, as well as more serious problems with its generator maintenance and testing, according to February 2016 reports by Florida Agency for Health Care Administration inspectors. Another 2016 report found problems with respecting patient dignity and maintaining housekeeping services. ___ Reynolds reported from Aventura. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Jay Reeves in Naples; Tim Reynolds in Aventura; Brendan Farrington, Gary Fineout and Joe Reedy in Tallahassee; Adriana Gomez Licon in Homestead; Michael Melia in Hartford Connecticut and Freida Frisaro in Miami.
  • 911 calls came too late for 3 children slain in California
    911 calls came too late for 3 children slain in California
    Neighbors first called police to report a domestic violence incident. But even before police arrived, a second frantic call came in that three children appeared to be dead inside a California apartment. Police rushed in late Wednesday and found the bodies of 11-year-old Kelvin Hodges, 9-year-old Julie Hodges and Lucas Hodges, who was born in January and was a few days shy of eight months old. Their father, 33-year-old Robert Hodges, had disappeared, police said. Their mother, identified by her employer as Mai Hodges, was traumatized, said West Sacramento police Sgt. Roger Kinney — the victim of an assault by her husband, the father of her three children. He said the mother was close by when the killings occurred but didn't witness them. Life-saving efforts failed to revive the children, and police put out a bulletin for Hodges. About three hours later, two California Highway Patrol officers found him sitting in his vehicle parked on the shoulder of Interstate 80 about seven miles away. 'He was just sitting,' said Officer Chad Hertzell, a CHP spokesman. 'No crash, nothing like that, no chase. He was just pulled over.' He had no apparent weapons and surrendered peacefully to the officers, who had recognized Hodges and his vehicle from the broadcast descriptions, Hertzell said. Yolo County Chief Deputy Coroner Gina Moya said the results of autopsies that could show how the children were killed are expected to be released Friday. Hundreds of people gathered at a vigil for the children Thursday night at an elementary school, leaving candles, stuffed animals and signed cards in their honor. Hodges is being held without bail for a Monday court appearance, with charges likely to be announced that morning, said Yolo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Raven. He has no apparent attorney as yet. The slayings left his relatives and neighbors pondering what might have gone wrong in a family they said seemed happy, with no sign of turmoil. The children's great-grandmother, Irene Aiello of West Sacramento, said relatives were unaware of any previous marital disputes between the couple, who had been married more than a dozen years. 'We don't understand what happened, we really don't,' Aiello said. 'Everything appeared to be OK' between the couple. Grief counselors responded to Thunder Valley Casino northeast of Sacramento, where Mai Hodges worked as a cashier, and to Southport Elementary School, where two of the children attended. 'It's just unbelievable. I mean, what's the explanation?' said William Crawford, who said he had a friendly relationship with his neighbors across the hall. 'He must have went crazy. You'd have to be crazy to do something like that.' Neighbors and officials organized a candlelight vigil at the school, while a makeshift memorial sprouted outside the family's second-floor apartment in a quiet, neatly maintained apartment complex with a gated driveway. 'I never heard them fight, never heard the parents argue, ever,' Crawford said. 'I got the impression he loved his kids, got the impression the kids loved their dad.' ___ Rodriguez reported from San Francisco. Associated Press photographer Rich Pedroncelli contributed from West Sacramento.
  • Trump, lawmakers squabble over whether they struck a deal
    Trump, lawmakers squabble over whether they struck a deal
    The fate of 800,000 young immigrants hung in the balance as top lawmakers, White House officials and President Donald Trump himself squabbled over whether an agreement had been struck to protect them — and if so, exactly what it was. In the face of an intense backlash from conservatives inside the Capitol and out, Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP House members adamantly insisted that there was no agreement to enshrine protections for the immigrants brought to America as children and now here illegally. John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Senate Republican, put it this way: There was 'a deal to make a deal.' Trump himself said he was 'fairly close' to an agreement that could protect the young 'Dreamers' while also adding border security, as long as his long-promised wall with Mexico was also separately addressed. Democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer — whose dinner with Trump Wednesday night was at the heart of Thursday's controversy — insisted there was discussion and even agreement on legislation that would offer eventual citizenship to the immigrants in question. 'We agreed it would be the DREAM Act,' Schumer told reporters, referring to a bipartisan bill that would allow immigrants brought here as children and now in the U.S. illegally to work their way to citizenship in as little as five years if they meet certain requirements. But one person familiar with the meeting said the president had agreed not to the DREAM Act, but to narrower legislation that would make permanent the protections offered by President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. What was clear was that the outcome for the 'Dreamers' themselves was still unresolved and subject to much further debate and negotiation — and that the politics of immigration, which has defeated Congress for years, remained as tricky and explosive as ever. After winning the White House on a campaign that was remarkably harsh toward immigrants and revolved around construction of an enormous wall along the entire border with Mexico, Trump's sudden pivot infuriated some of his closest allies, and seemed to contain more potential to alienate his base than any of his other unconventional moves. 'He was so explicit during the campaign on the issue of the border wall and border security that if he were to backtrack on that promise I don't think he'd have a single friend left in the country. Democrats aren't going to support him and he would lose the entire Republican base,' said GOP Rep. Tom McClintock of California. 'This was a core explicit and graphically clear promise he made to the American people.' 'At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached?' conservative commentator Ann Coulter remarked over Twitter. Administration officials quickly recognized the danger in the backlash, and the White House shifted into damage control mode, with press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders denying a deal had been struck or the wall excluded from it. Some also wondered aloud on Thursday whether the president was aware of the minutiae of the DREAM Act legislation discussed on Wednesday, including the fact that it includes an eventual path to citizenship. 'We're not looking at citizenship, we're not looking at amnesty. We're looking at allowing people to stay here,' Trump told reporters as he traveled to view hurricane damage in Florida. 'But very importantly, what we want: We have to have a wall,' Trump said. 'If we don't have a wall, we're doing nothing.' Despite Trump's denial, two people briefed on Wednesday night's proceedings said that citizenship was explicitly mentioned when Democrats raised the DREAM Act. Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who was among the group dining on Chinese food (a Schumer favorite) in the White House Blue Room, spoke up to say that the bill does include a pathway to citizenship, according to the people briefed, who spoke on condition of anonymity to disclose the private proceedings. Another person familiar with the meeting said that as the president and Schumer were going back and forth, hashing out the confines of the agreement, the president kept referencing DACA, while Schumer kept talking about the DREAM Act. After Mulvaney piped in to make clear the distinction, the president signaled he understood the difference and was talking about DACA, the person said. Exactly what Trump and Schumer agreed to is unclear. But the posture struck by Ryan and others on Capitol Hill seemed designed to protect the president from a backlash from his conservative base. Ryan energetically disputed the idea that any deal had been struck, though his argument seemed to turn largely on semantic distinctions. 'These were discussions not negotiations, there isn't an agreement,' Ryan said. 'The president wasn't negotiating a deal last night. The president was talking with Democratic leaders to get their perspective. I think the president understands that he's going to have to work with the congressional majorities to get any kind of legislative solution.' For their part, immigrant advocates and Latino lawmakers reacted cautiously, with several saying that any celebration would be premature. Many immigrants have been consumed by worry since Trump announced last week that he was ending DACA, which has granted temporary work permits and deportation relief to hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought here as minors. In New York, Martin Batalla Vidal, who came to the U.S. with his parents when he was 7, said he's taken college classes, does 'meaningful' nursing home work and pays taxes. He spoke at a rally by civil rights groups. Trump gave Congress six months to come up with a solution before the protections would end, although what he would actually do absent congressional action is uncertain. Despite promising to end DACA on Day One of his administration, Trump has struggled openly with the question of what to do about this sympathetic group of young immigrants. Trump has appeared to enjoy his newfound luster as a bipartisan dealmaker since a disaster-and-debt deal he struck with Pelosi and Schumer last week stunned Washington and garnered a stack of positive headlines. Schumer, too, clearly relishes the dealmaking; he was caught on a live microphone on the Senate floor Thursday gleefully telling Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.: 'He likes us! He likes me, anyway.' ___ Associated Press writers Catherine Lucey, Jonathan Lemire, Kevin Freking, Andrew Taylor, Alan Fram and Matthew Daly contributed.
  • Trump tests loyal base with immigration flirtation with Dems
    Trump tests loyal base with immigration flirtation with Dems
    Few issues have animated President Donald Trump's ardent supporters more than his pledge to build a wall along the nation's Southern border. Now, Trump's decision to put that promise aside — at least temporarily — while he pursues a deal with Democrats to protect young immigrants brought to the country illegally may test the limits of that loyalty. Some avid Trump backers praised the president as a pragmatist trying to make deals with whomever he can. But others recoiled at the prospect of Trump joining forces with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi on immigration, and seeming to get little in return. 'Many supporters of the president wonder whether our king has been captured and (White House chief of staff John) Kelly and a clique of generals and their globalist friends are now governing,' said Roger Stone, a longtime informal adviser to Trump. His comments reflected the growing concern among some Trump backers about the diminished presence of nationalist advisers in the West Wing. Amy Kremer, who founded the group Women Vote Trump, likened the president's deal-making with Democrats to one of history's most notorious political flip-flops: President George H.W. Bush's broken campaign-trail vow that he wouldn't raise taxes. 'If the wall doesn't get done and he gives amnesty, he'll lose the base,' Kremer said. 'You're going to see an absolute revolt.' The worries were sparked by Trump's startling efforts to forge consensus with Schumer and Pelosi — 'Chuck and Nancy,' as the president has cozily referred to the Democratic duo — over the fate of nearly 800,000 people brought to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump, Schumer and Pelosi discussed the matter at a private White House dinner Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, the president — a former Democrat himself — and the minority leaders appeared largely aligned. Trump said an agreement to allow the young immigrants to stay in the country would have to include 'massive border security.' But he pointedly said a border wall, which is staunchly opposed by Democrats, could come later. He's outlined no specific path for ultimately making that happen. While allowing young people who came to the U.S. illegally to stay in the country is broadly popular, immigration hardliners consider it amnesty. As a candidate, Trump vowed to repeal the executive action signed by President Barack Obama allowing the young people to stay. But he's struggled with the issue as president, often speaking sympathetically about the young immigrants. Earlier this month, he announced that he would rescind their protections in March, but said he wanted Congress to pass legislation protecting them from deportation. Trump has tested the limits of his supporters' loyalty before, often to find that they were unshaken by his policy reversals. He failed to fulfill his pledge to repeal Obama's signature health care law. He's backed off his tough talk on China, declining to label Beijing a currency manipulator. The United States is still a party to the Iran nuclear deal, despite Trump's promise to rip up the agreement. But immigration, and the border wall in particular, hold special resonance with Trump supporters. Some of Trump's appeal to the white, working-class voters who formed the basis of his voting bloc stemmed from his promises to crack down on illegal immigration. At his raucous campaign rallies, voters often broke out into chants of 'build that wall.' Once in the White House, Trump's nationalist-minded advisers, particularly strategist Steve Bannon, often pressed the president on the particular importance of fulfilling his promise on the border wall. But Bannon, who kept a tally of Trump's campaign promises in his West Wing office, was pushed out this summer as part of Kelly's takeover of the White House. The headlines Thursday on Breitbart News, where Bannon returned after leaving the administration, were unforgiving. One panned the president as 'Amnesty Don.' Another said Trump got 'rolled' by the Democrats. With his poll numbers sagging, Trump has spent recent weeks alternating between being deeply worried about disappointing his base and deeply frustrated with Republican lawmakers' struggles to pass significant legislation. The GOP's failure to pass an Obamacare overhaul in particular soured Trump's view of Republican congressional leaders, according to advisers, and opened him up to the prospect of partnering with Democrats instead. Some of Trump's supporters praised the president for what they see as pragmatism. 'He's to the point he needs to get something done. The Republican Party has failed him miserably,' said Jeff Jorgensen, the GOP chairman in western Iowa's conservative Pottawattamie County. 'Hats off to him. If you need to cross the aisle to get things done, then cross the aisle.' There's no guarantee that the common ground Trump found this week with Democrats on immigration will result in legislation. Republicans still control which legislation comes up for votes, and neither Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell nor House Speaker Paul Ryan appeared eager to sign on. The scope of the border security measures that would be included in an eventual bill could also undercut Democratic support. Trump, trying to tamp down criticism that he was acquiescing to his political opponents, insisted he would eventually make good on his promises to his base. 'Ultimately, we have to have the wall,' he said. 'If we don't get the wall we're not doing anything.' ___ Peoples reported from New York. Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines, Iowa, contributed to this report. _ Follow Julie Pace at http://twitter.com/jpaceDC and Steve Peoples at http://twitter.com/sppeoples
