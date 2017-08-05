Listen Live
Australian police: American woman hid cocaine in heels at airport
By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A 49-year-old American woman was arrested at an Australian airport, accused of hiding cocaine in her shoes, CNN reported Saturday.

>> Read more trending news

The unidentified woman was detained after flying from Los Angeles to Sydney, authorities said. She faces smuggling charges in Australia, police said. According to the Australian Federal Police, the woman was selected for baggage examination at Sydney International Airport.

The Australian Border Force found approximately 4.4 pounds of cocaine hidden in the woman’s clothing, shoes, makeup products and other items in her suitcase, CNN reported.

The woman was charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border control drug and is scheduled to appear in court Saturday.

