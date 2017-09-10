Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed called on residents of the metro area Sunday to remain vigilant and remember that Hurricane Irma’s path has changed several times already and could change again.

As of Sunday afterenoon, Irma was expected to reach Atlanta as a tropical storm on Monday, with rainfall between five and seven inches, and high winds reaching more than 60 mph.

“It presents a dangerous situation for anybody in or even near its path, and that includes metro Atlanta,” Reed said. “Don’t be fooled into thinking that this storm can’t hurt you.”

He told residents to download the NotifyATL app for real-time updates. The city will remain closed Monday, and may close Tuesday.

Reed said city crews have been working for several days to clear storm drains and pick up debris that could get picked up by strong winds.

The city will open the Central Recreation Center as a shelter at 7 p.m. Sunday. He said the city was working with its partners to serve the homeless populations and others.

Ria Aiken, the Atlanta director of emergency preparedness, said the city’s efforts were initially focused on supporting evacuees.

As it became clear that Atlanta would also experience severe weather, the city shifted into action, she said.