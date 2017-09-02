Listen Live
News
Astronomers pick up radio signals from space
Astronomers pick up radio signals from space

Astronomers pick up radio signals from space
Photo Credit: AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images
Astronomers say they are receiving radio signals from a place far way from the Earth.

Astronomers pick up radio signals from space

By: Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A series of unexplained radio signals were discovered from a source in a galaxy three billion light years away, WJZ reported.

Scientists with the Breakthrough Listen initiative said they detected 15 repeating, fast radio bursts coming from the same mysterious source they recorded in 2012. In 2015, the same source became the first object to record a repeating radio burst.

The Aug. 26 discovery also comes from the only source whose location has been positively confirmed in space, WJZ reported. The dwarf galaxy signal that was found in is much smaller than the Milky Galaxy, with about half the number of stars in it.

“The possible implications are two folds,” Dr. Vishal Gajjar of Breakthrough Listen said. “This detection at such a high frequency helps us scrutinize many of FRB 121102’s origin models.”

Researchers at Harvard said the signals’ power could be making it easier for astronomers to find than others in the cosmos.

“Previously we thought there wasn’t much emission at high or low frequencies, but now it looks like there is,” said Professor Avi Loeb at Harvard University. “It’s twice as high as the typical frequency that was previously claimed for this repeater.”

More

