'Angel' saved Missouri man when pipe speared his windshield
'Angel' saved Missouri man when pipe speared his windshield

'Angel' saved Missouri man when pipe speared his windshield
Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
A 2017 Dodge Ram truck.

'Angel' saved Missouri man when pipe speared his windshield

By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

IMPERIAL, Mo. -  A Missouri man survived a bizarre incident on an interstate highway south of St. Louis, as a drive shaft from a truck speared the windshield of his pickup truck.

Steve Montgomery said he was driving home from a painting job Tuesday evening when he noticed what he believed was a pipe rolling around on the highway, KTVI reported. A tow truck hit the pipe, sending it airborne and into the windshield of Montgomery's 2017 Dodge Ram. 

"It was just like a launching tube," said Montgomery, 56."It shot it out in the air, it was just flipping and flipping and flipping…like somebody grabbed it out of the air…it's just like (they) just took it and speared it into the truck. … I couldn't actually sit up because the drive shaft was right where my face was. … I shouldn't even be here talking to you."

Montgomery remained calm and kept his truck on the interstate until he could safely pull over, KTVI reported.

Montgomery took several photos of his truck, In the background sky in one of the shots is a bright white cloud in the shape of a "V."

"I think an angel was driving the truck," Montgomery said. "When I was down and I couldn't see the highway to keep it in the road, somebody else was driving that truck."

Steve Montgomery says it was a case of divine intervention that allowed him to get his truck safely to the side of the...

Posted by WPMT FOX43 on Friday, August 11, 2017

