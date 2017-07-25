95-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety

A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.

Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had wanted to thank the firefighters since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April; however, she didn’t know their names or how to contact them.

Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help finding the two men and arranging a visit for her mother.

The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.

“Look at my handsome firemen!” Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door.

The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.

Grundy proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. “(This experience) boosted her morale,” said her daughter. “It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.”

Glance was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.

“It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end," she said.

"Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.”

Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.