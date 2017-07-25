Listen Live
Lifestyles
95-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety
95-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety

95-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety
Photo Credit: Patti McConville/Getty Images
Firefighter (stock photo).

95-year-old woman reunites with firefighters who helped her to safety

By: WSBTV.com

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -  A 95-year-old great-great-grandmother got the thrill of a lifetime when two firefighters came for a visit to her Georgia home.

>> Learn more here

Irene Grundy, who is bedbound and receiving hospice care, had wanted to thank the firefighters since they helped her to safety during a tornado scare in April; however, she didn’t know their names or how to contact them.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Her daughter, Victoria Glance, reached out to Wish of a Lifetime, a national nonprofit dedicated to fulfilling life-enriching wishes for seniors to combat isolation, for help finding the two men and arranging a visit for her mother.

The organization found the firefighters, Julius Holinek and Andy Poteet, at Alpharetta Fire Station 81, and quickly planned their visit with Grundy.

>> See the photographer's Facebook post here

Irene Big Day

Last week we were able to work on one of the most special projects we’ve ever done.

Posted by CreativeSoul Photography on Monday, July 24, 2017

“Look at my handsome firemen!” Grundy exclaimed when they came through the door.

The two brought bouquets donated by a local florist, posed for photos, and visited with Grundy and her family.

Grundy proudly showed off intricate feathered hats she used to make for her church friends in the 1950s and kept the firemen laughing with jokes that produced belly laughs. “(This experience) boosted her morale,” said her daughter. “It was a miracle. It changed her whole attitude (and) brightened up her life.”

>> Read more trending news

Glance was moved by how the community came together to celebrate her mother during a difficult time for their family.

“It seemed like a family gathering, and we all hugged at the end," she said.

"Even the guy who delivered food gave her a kiss on the cheek and wished her well.”

Grundy spent her life caring for others. She raised four children, has 15 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.

She is now receiving all the care she deserves with this outpouring of love from her family and the community of Alpharetta, her daughter said.

News

  • JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    JUSTICE: 88 suspects identified after GBI tests old rape kits
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is making progress on a massive backlog of rape kits and has already identified 88 suspects in those cases. Only Channel 2 Action News was there as the GBI briefed key lawmakers about its progress. House Speaker David Ralston and other Georgia lawmakers toured the GBI's crime lab Monday to find out more about the kits. Georgia had more than 5,000 kits backlogged for as long as 10 years. After the legislature passed a law requiring testing, the GBI started processing them last summer. Since then, they've tested 979 kits, and from those, they got 88 hits on a national DNA database, meaning they've identified 88 suspects in those cases. RELATED STORIES: State investigating hundreds of untested rape kits linked to children Channel 2 investigates Georgia rape kits going untested State crime lab to get hundreds more untested rape kits Ralston, who helped push the law through the state house, says this is a big step to getting justice for victims. 'It's really, really gratifying to know that we can really look victims in the eye now and tell them that ... we're serious about bringing justice,' Ralston said. State Rep. Scott Holcomb wrote the bill requiring the testing. He says it's just as important to make sure that there's never a backlog again. 'I'm very encouraged,' Holcomb said. 'We know that this problem is going to be solved.' GBI director Vernon Keenan says they expect to have 95 percent of the rape kits tested by June 2019. 'We're bringing justice to sexual-assault victims and law enforcement and prosecutors are very thankful, and I know that the victims are,' Kennan said. The crime lab also has to test new rape kits, along with DNA from other crimes, too. We have new information about how the GBI is reducing the state's large number of backlogged Sexual Assault Kits. pic.twitter.com/CxSpC1CttY-- Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) July 24, 2017
  • DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    DeKalb sheriff returns to work following state suspension
    Channel 2 Action News has confirmed DeKalb County Sheriff Jeff Mann returned to work Monday morning, following a 40-day governor-ordered suspension. The suspension was linked to findings from an investigation into Mann's arrest on May 6 in Piedmont Park. Mann is charged with indecency and obstruction for exposing himself in Piedmont Park before running from an Atlanta Police Department bicycle officer. Mann's case is still pending in Atlanta Municipal Court, where his attorney has entered a motion to dismiss the case based on double jeopardy. Mann is asking the court to consider his suspension, which was ordered by Gov. Deal, as punishment served in the case. As of Friday, Judge Crystal Gaines had not yet made a ruling on the case. The case is scheduled to be heard Thursday afternoon, following a reset earlier this month. Since June 13, Capt. Ruth Stringer has served as interim sheriff of DeKalb County. RELATED STORIES: Judge appoints interim sheriff in place of DeKalb Sheriff Jeffrey Mann Sheriff accused of indecency headed to trial DeKalb sheriff suspends himself after indecency arrest Investigation into sheriff's alleged indecent acts to continue DeKalb sheriff ran after being caught in park for indecent acts, police say Residents say sheriff's arrest one more dark cloud on DeKalb County Her appointment was made by a DeKalb County Superior Court judge following the governor's executive order. That appointment also followed a self-imposed suspension in late May that Mann announced to his staff via an internal memo. Voter reaction Some DeKalb voters seemed indifferent to news of Mann's return Monday. 'When you have that much power, you can kind of do what you want to do,' said Niya Johnson. 'That's how it's working nowadays in today's society, unfortunately.' Johnson never expected Mann's career to suffer from the incident. 'He can do whatever he wants and still go back to work,' she said. 'That's how that works.' Kailand Davis's only problem with the case is Mann's request for it to be dismissed from Atlanta Municipal Court. 'Nah, see, that's him trying to get above the law. He needs to face charges,' said Davis. 'Everyone gets suspended for doing something at work, but this is a criminal offense he committed so he should trialed (be tried) just like anyone else.' DeKalb resident Lisa Keys said she found it difficult to explain the situation to her children. 'What if you have your kids there at the park and they see something like that? That's not fair to those kids. That's something he should have did (in) personal time. That's a personal thing.' Mann entered a plea of not guilty to both charges prior to the case reset last month.
  • Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    Plane with WWII Nazi design lands on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett
    A small airplane landed on Ga. 316 in Gwinnett County on Monday afternoon, police said. The plane is registered to a Buford man, FAA records show. It appears to be designed to look like a Messerschmitt BF 109, a plane used by Nazi Germany in World War II. The design includes a swastika on the plane’s tail. The aircraft landed safely just before 1 p.m. and there were no injuries reported, according to Gwinnett County police. The plane landed on the highway near Harbins Road, the same intersection where an accident involving a milk truck spill snarled traffic earlier this month.  Gwinnett teen suing CSX after train accident severed his legs Fred Meyer, who was piloting the plane, was the only person on board. He does not own the aircraft but built the engine and helps take care of the maintenance, he told Channel 2 Action News. “The engine just quit, it just died,” Meyer told Channel 2. “You just sort of fall back on your training at that point in time. You dont think of the circumstances, you just think of your training.” The landing took place about three miles east of the Gwinnett County Airport at 12:45 p.m. After the landing near Dacula, the plane was pulled into the median. The plane was described by a Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman as a “Sonex experimental, amateur-built aircraft.” Sonex is a company that sells kits that allow people to build their own airplanes. Meyer told Channel 2 the Nazi design was “just for fun.” “A lot of people like to paint these planes up like old war birds,” Meyer said.  Like Gwinnett County News on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter and Instagram In other Gwinnett news:
  • Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family
    Sole survivor, 9, of deadly attack now home with family
    A girl who survived a stabbing attack was smiling and cheerful Monday evening, just three weeks since police say she watched her mother stab to death her father and her four siblings. Diana Romero is your typical 9-year-old girl who likes playing with her friends and cousins. 'I like to do art, I like doing bracelets. I'm always creative,' Diana told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez. Being back home with her family makes her happy and 'not lonely,' she said. Diana has spent the last two weeks in a hospital in ICU after a deadly attack on her family. 'This has been such a difficult time for our entire family. But we have Diana. She's our symbol of hope,' uncle Antonia Romero told Jaquez. Romero said seeing Diana get through all her surgeries and survive all of this and still have a smile on her face gives him hope, especially now that he's her new legal guardian. 'Your uncle says, he loves to see you smile. Do you love to see him smile? Jaquez asked Diana. 'Yes, because it makes me think of my dad smiling.' Out of respect to Diana and her family, Jaquez didn't ask about what happened to her on July 6 . On that day, Gwinnett County police said they got a call from her mother Isabel Martinez and found the knife she used to kill her husband Martin Romero, as well as their children Isabela, Dacota, Dillan, and Axel inside their home along Emory Lane. Diana survived. As for Diana, she's now smiling and showing off her colorful beaded bracelets. The bracelets were gifts given to her from doctors, nurses and police officers who were all by her side as she recovered. Martinez was charged with multiple counts of murder and was denied bond . Family members have set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.
  • Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 S. at 10th Street
    Pedestrian hit, killed at I-75/85 S. at 10th Street
    A pedestrian was hit and killed on Interstate 75/85 South at 10 th Street Tuesday morning. It happened around 4 a.m. Investigators said the man was walking in the HOV lane when he was hit twice. The drivers stayed on the scene, according to police. Channel 2's Audrey Washington is at the scene talking to investigators about what happened. BREAKING: police tell me the man hit along I-75 southbound, has died. My report, next at 5am. @wsbtv @Atlanta_Police pic.twitter.com/tAAbRueEKy-- Audrey Washington (@AudreyWSBTV) July 25, 2017 She has live reports on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Triple Team Traffic is guiding you around the building backups every 10 minutes on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
More

