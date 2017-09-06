Listen Live
Lifestyles
WATCH: Toddler without arms or legs helps baby brother in heartwarming viral video
Close

WATCH: Toddler without arms or legs helps baby brother in heartwarming viral video

WATCH: Toddler without arms or legs helps baby brother in heartwarming viral video
Photo Credit: LEA PATERSON/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images/Science Photo Library RF
Baby with pacifier (stock photo).

WATCH: Toddler without arms or legs helps baby brother in heartwarming viral video

By: HotTopics.TV

DENTON, Texas -  A 3-year-old boy born without arms or legs is going viral for his nurturing act of kindness toward his new baby brother.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

Camden, 3, was born with Amelia-phocomelia syndrome, meaning he was born without parts of his skeletal system. Despite not having arms and legs, he’s a devoted big brother. A video posted to Instagram shows Camden comforting his brother, Jaxton, by helping to put his pacifier back in his mouth.

>> Watch the video here

The video shows Camden rolling over on his back to put the pacifier back in Jaxton’s mouth, which made him stop crying.

>> On HotTopics.TV: Little sister speaks beautifully about brother with Down syndrome: ‘He’s perfect’ 

Mom Katie Whiddon of Denton, Texas, posted the video to Instagram. According to the “Today” show, Whiddon openly discusses family life on her blog, Admirably Diverse.

>> Read more trending news

Learn more here.

News

  • The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest: Trump supports more powerful missiles for SKorea
    The Latest on the United States and North Korea (all times local): 4:10 p.m. The White House says President Donald Trump has told South Korean President Moon Jae-In that he supports the country's push to lift restrictions on its missile payload capabilities. Trump has offered 'conceptual approval' on the purchase of billions of dollars' worth of U.S. military weapons and equipment by South Korea. The two leaders spoke Monday morning to discuss their response to the latest provocation from North Korea — an alleged Sunday test of a hydrogen bomb. The White House says both leaders 'underscored the grave threat that North Korea's latest provocation poses to the entire world' and agreed 'to maximize pressure on North Korea using all means at their disposal.' That includes a pledge to strengthen their joint military capabilities. ___ 4 p.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to discuss the latest provocation by North Korea. The White House says Trump and Merkel 'condemned North Korea's continued reckless and dangerous behavior' and reaffirmed the importance of close coordination at the United Nations. U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said during a U.N. Security Council meeting Monday that North Korea's leader 'is begging for war.' The White House is also repeating the president's oft-used line that 'all options' to address the threat remain 'on the table.' North Korea claims it detonated a hydrogen bomb on Sunday — the latest in a string of missile and nuclear tests. ___ 11:55 a.m. South Korean President Moon Jae-in has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United Nations Security Council should seriously review cutting off oil supplies to North Korea. In a 20-minute phone call with Putin, Moon also urged the U.N. Security Council to review measures to cut off sources of North Korea's foreign currencies, including banning countries from importing North Korean workers. That's according to a statement released by Moon's presidential office. The office said Putin told Moon that North Korea's nuclear and missile programs threatening international peace and security, but emphasized finding a diplomatic solution. ___ 11:30 a.m. President Donald Trump has spoken with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday for the first time since North Korea's recent nuclear test. According to a statement from South Korea's presidential office, Moon and Trump agreed to remove the limit on the payload of South Korean missiles in response to the North's nuclear test. They also both agreed that the latest test was a grave provocation that was 'unprecedented.' South Korea said Trump also reaffirmed an ironclad commitment to South Korea's defense, and the two countries agreed to seek stronger U.N. sanctions against the North. The two leaders spoke for approximately 40 minutes by phone. ___ 10:34 a.m. President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak with South Korean President Moon Jae-in Monday amid intensifying tensions with North Korea. The call comes as the U.N. Security Council is holding its second emergency meeting in a week about North Korea after the country said it detonated a hydrogen bomb underground Sunday. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday said the U.S. will answer any threat from the North with a 'massive military response.' Trump has also threatened to halt all trade with countries doing business with the North, a veiled warning to China. He also faulted South Korea for its 'talk of appeasement.
  • Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    Woman hit in head by chair thrown from hotel's 10th floor
    A woman is recovering from injuries after a chair that was thrown from the 10th floor of a hotel hit her in the head Sunday morning. Police said chairs and bottles were thrown around 1:30 a.m. from the Marriott Marquis hotel in downtown Atlanta. >> Read more trending news Authorities said Kelly McDaniel was walking a first-floor landing when one of the chairs struck her in the head. McDaniel said she heard loud pops and felt something wet and warm gushing down her face.  'It was just so much blood,' she told WSBTV.com. She was taken to the hospital where she received two staples to close her wound, police said. McDaniel was attending Dragon Con over the weekend. Event organizers said 82,000 people were expected to attend the four-day pop culture convention. Paramedics rushed McDaniel to the hospital while she was dressed in a Loki costume from the “Avengers” movies. McDaniel said she believes the costume helped lessen the blow from the chair. 'I really think that saved my life,' she said. McDaniel was one of two women who were hurt, police said. Both were treated at the hospital and released. McDaniel is urging witnesses to call police. “I think they need to punished by the law for assault with a deadly weapon,” she said. “I could have been really hurt.” The Marriott Marquis is one of Dragon Con’s host hotels. The director of media relations for Dragon Con sent WSBTV.com the following statement: Two women at Dragon Con were injured at the convention early Sunday morning when two chairs were dropped from an outside balcony on the 10th floor in the Marriott to a landing below. The women were treated and released at separate hospitals. We are grateful that the injuries were not more severe. And we are proud of the Dragon Con attendees who stepped up quickly, realized the severity of the situation and provided immediate assistance. The Atlanta Police Department is investigating. Downtown Atlanta was filled with visitors this Labor Day weekend with Dragon Con, the Chick-fil-A Game, the first big game inside Mercedes-Benz stadium, and Atlanta Black Gay Pride weekend.
  • Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Prince William, Kate Middleton expecting third child
    Officials at Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with her and Prince William’s third child, The Sun reported Monday. >> Read more trending news Queen Elizabeth was reported to be “delighted” with the news, according to the Sun. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. According to the official statement, morning sickness forced Kate to cancel her schedule. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read. “The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news. 'As with her previous pregnancies, The Duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children's Centre in London today.” Hyperemesis gravidarum affects about one in every 200 pregnancies and results in severe nausea and vomiting -- with one of the main dangers being dehydration., the BBC reported. The expectant child will become the fifth in line to the throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. If a boy, it will be the first time new rules to remove male primogeniture will be invoked, the BBC reported. The change -- which stops royal sons taking precedence over their female siblings in the line of succession -- went into effect in March 2015. The child will be the Queen's sixth great-grandchild. 
  • Fire or volcano? Oregon blaze sparks eruption comparisons
    Fire or volcano? Oregon blaze sparks eruption comparisons
    People in Oregon covered their faces with scarves to keep choking ash from wildfires from filling their lungs and wiped the soot from windshields, similar to what long-time residents said they had to do in 1980 during the volcanic eruption of Mount St. Helens. The growing blaze east of Portland, Oregon, in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, was one of dozens of wildfires burning in western U.S. states that sent smoke into cities from Seattle to Denver — prompting health warnings and cancellations of outdoor activities for children by many school districts. The 16-square mile (41-square kilometers) fire east of Portland forced hundreds of home evacuations. And embers from the fire drifted in the air across the Columbia River — sparking blazes in neighboring Washington state.
  • SKorea and Japan feel heat as NKorea aims nukes at US
    SKorea and Japan feel heat as NKorea aims nukes at US
    As worrying as North Korea's nuclear advance is for America, the increasingly realistic threat of an atomic warhead striking a U.S. city might be even more unnerving for South Korea and Japan. So much so that the United States is considering new ways to flex its nuclear muscle to defend its vulnerable allies as they ponder if they'll one day need atomic arsenals of their own. For decades, the United States has defended South Korea and Japan, the nations most directly threatened by the North's missiles and massive conventional forces, through an extended 'nuclear umbrella.' The basic premise is that an attack on either ally risked a devastating American response. Pyongyang's emerging capabilities are upsetting all calculations.
  • Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm
    Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean as a Category 5 storm
    The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean. Severe Weather Team 2 is  tracking the path of the massive storm on Channel 2 Action News and wsbtv.com throughout the day.  [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for severe weather alerts] The National Weather Service said the eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down as the eye passed. [ READ: Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma] The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph and heading west-northwest on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend.   Anemometer on Barbuda measured wind gusts above 150 mph before getting destroyed about an hour or so ago #Irma — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017   #Irma now moving to the WNW... so it has made that turn more toward the northwest... some shifts in the models overnight on track— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017   #Irma track -- point I'd make is we will continue to see shifts in track through next couple of days.. message the same -- SE watch close— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017   With the turn toward the WNW now... #Irma passes north of Puerto Rico... Hispaniola... not much to disrupt circulation next few days @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017   Another message unchanged -- our local weather will essentially *not* be impacted by #Irma through the end of the weekend @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017   Rescheduling Flights Delta Airlines released the following statement on Hurricane Irma:  'Due to Hurricane Irma, travel to/from/through the cities below might be impacted. Check flight status frequently for up-to-the-minute info about your flight plans, or get updates sent directly to your mobile device or by email with One Time Flight Notification. If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destination(s) on Delta, Delta Connection®, or Delta-coded flights during the specified time periods listed below. You may contact Reservations Sales to make changes to your itinerary. Additional collection in fares may apply. See Conditions & Restrictions below.'   
