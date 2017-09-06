The most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history has made its first landfall in the islands of the northeast Caribbean. Severe Weather Team 2 is tracking the path of the massive storm on Channel 2 Action News and wsbtv.com throughout the day. [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's weather app for severe weather alerts] The National Weather Service said the eye of Hurricane Irma passed over Barbuda around 1:47 a.m. Residents said over local radio that phone lines went down as the eye passed. [ READ: Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma] The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph and heading west-northwest on a path toward Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Cuba before possibly heading for Florida over the weekend. Anemometer on Barbuda measured wind gusts above 150 mph before getting destroyed about an hour or so ago #Irma — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017 #Irma now moving to the WNW... so it has made that turn more toward the northwest... some shifts in the models overnight on track— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017 #Irma track -- point I'd make is we will continue to see shifts in track through next couple of days.. message the same -- SE watch close— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017 With the turn toward the WNW now... #Irma passes north of Puerto Rico... Hispaniola... not much to disrupt circulation next few days @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017 Another message unchanged -- our local weather will essentially *not* be impacted by #Irma through the end of the weekend @wsbtv — Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) September 6, 2017 Rescheduling Flights Delta Airlines released the following statement on Hurricane Irma: 'Due to Hurricane Irma, travel to/from/through the cities below might be impacted. Check flight status frequently for up-to-the-minute info about your flight plans, or get updates sent directly to your mobile device or by email with One Time Flight Notification. If you wish to cancel your trip as a result of a flight cancellation or significant delay (90 minutes or more), you are entitled to a refund for the unused portion of your ticket. Even if your flight is not canceled, you may make a one-time change to your ticket without fee if you are scheduled to travel to, from, or through the following destination(s) on Delta, Delta Connection®, or Delta-coded flights during the specified time periods listed below. You may contact Reservations Sales to make changes to your itinerary. Additional collection in fares may apply. See Conditions & Restrictions below.'
