Lifestyles
UPS driver adopts pit bull on her route after owner dies
UPS driver adopts pit bull on her route after owner dies

UPS driver adopts pit bull on her route after owner dies
Photo Credit: Willowpix/Getty Images
By: Matt Wotus, HotTopics.TV
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. -  Katie Newhouser is a local UPS driver in Rancho Cucamonga, California, who had a special bond with a pit bull on her route named Leo.

“He would hear my truck come into the condo complex and start barking and scratching at the door to come down to the truck,” Newhouser told PupJournal. “He would love to come into the truck and go into the back to look around.”

In October 2016, Newhouser learned through Facebook that Leo’s owner, Tina, had died. Her son was unable to take the dog in because he is in the Marines, so Newhouser offered to foster the dog. She already had three other dogs, though, and didn’t intend on keeping Leo.

However, her personal bond with Leo proved too strong to adopt him out to someone else, so Newhouser ended up keeping him.

“The whole vibe in the house changed as soon as we brought him home,” she said. “He is the biggest, most lovable dog that you will ever meet. He was instantly running around the yard with my dogs.”

There were some adjustments for Leo, the biggest of which was living life without Tina.

“I do know that Leo missed Tina when he first got here,” Newhouser said. “He would whine at night before he would fall asleep. It was heartbreaking, really. He still does every once in a while. I know he misses her.”

Despite missing Tina, Leo loves playing and lying in the yard with Newhouser’s other dogs and has a new family who will always love him.

News

  • The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest: McConnell says he'll push for clean repeal bill
    The Latest on the congressional effort to overhaul the national health care law (all times local): 2:50 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying a new health care strategy after the 'repeal and replace' measure failed. McConnell says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. ___ 11 p.m. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his 'Obamacare' replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill. The Republican leader made the announcement in a statement that came a few hours after two Republican senators dealt a fatal blow to the replacement bill unveiled last Thursday. Sens. Jerry Moran and Mike Lee joined two other senators in opposing the legislation, meaning McConnell lacked the votes to move ahead. The Kentucky Republican says, 'regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful.' McConnell says that in the coming days, the Senate will consider the House-passed bill, with the first order of business a repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay. He is not saying when the vote will occur. __ 10:25 p.m. President Donald Trump says Republicans should just repeal the nation's current health care law and work on a new plan that starts from a 'clean slate.' Trump tweeted his message Monday night after two more GOP senators announced their opposition to legislation he backs. The defections left Republicans short of the votes they need to pass the measure. Trump says that if Republicans start fresh, 'Dems will join in!' Republican lawmakers have spent the last several months working to both repeal the law passed under President Barack Obama and pass an overhaul package. ___ 9 p.m. Republican Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Mike Lee of Utah say they will oppose the Republican health care bill, dealing a blow to GOP leaders' hopes of repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's legislation. The two senators issued separate statements late Monday saying they can't support the legislation. They join two other Republican senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky, in opposition. With just a 52-48 majority in the Senate, Lee and Moran's resistance means Majority Leader Mitch McConnell cannot move ahead on the bill. Lee says he can't support the bill because it doesn't repeal all of the Obamacare taxes and doesn't go far enough to lower premiums. Moran says, 'We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy.' ___ 6:55 p.m. A third Republican senator is signaling he may not back his party's health care bill when it finally comes to a vote. That puts the high-profile legislation in deep jeopardy. Conservative Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson says he's spoken to colleagues and confirmed that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said future Medicaid cuts planned by the health care measure will 'never happen.' Johnson tells reporters such comments are 'troubling' and 'a real breach of trust.' He says he's no longer urging colleagues to vote to begin debate on the measure. That vote is now expected as early as next week. The measure will be derailed if three of the 52 GOP senators oppose it. Two other Republicans have already said they're against it. ___ 6:50 p.m. A conservative Republican who is running to unseat Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake says she's met with White House officials about the campaign. Kelli Ward says said she was encouraged by the meeting at the White House, but wouldn't discuss details. The White House meeting points to strained ties between Flake and President Donald Trump. Flake was an outspoken Republican critic of Trump in last year's presidential contest. He's facing the possibility of multiple GOP rivals in the 2018 primary. Ward is a former state senator who sought to unseat Sen. John McCain in 2016. She calls Flake ineffective but acknowledges ousting an incumbent is difficult. But Ward points to Trump's surprise win in 2016 and says 'times have changed.' ___ 4:30 p.m. Foes from left and right are using the delayed vote on the Republican health care bill to make it as politically toxic as possible for wavering GOP senators to support it. But the postponement also gives Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the White House more time to cut the deals they need to rescue the imperiled measure. McConnell signaled Monday that days of bargaining and persuasion with reluctant colleagues lay ahead. He says the only way to prevail 'is with continued hard work, and that's just what we intend to do. ' The AARP is aiming TV and radio ads at undecided, moderate Republican senators in five states. From the right, Americans for Prosperity is rallying its members to urge senators to make the bill even more conservative.
  • Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    Dog turns hero, rescues fawn
    A dog in Port Jefferson, New York, jumped into rushing waters to save the life of a fawn. Storm and his owner Mark Freeley were on a walk Sunday when the dog jumped into rushing water and swam over to the deer. He grabbed it by the neck and pulled it to shore, WCBS reported. >> Read more trending news And it was all caught on camera and posted to Facebook, where it has more than 996,000 views. Storm, once back on land, guided the fawn away from the water. “And then he started nudging it, and started pulling it to make sure she was going to be OK I guess,” Freeley told WCBS. The rescue efforts didn’t end there. The fawn got spooked and ran back to the water. Two other good Samaritans jumped in and brought the deer back to shore a second time, this time getting it to a rescue group. The fawn, according to one of the rescuers, was covered in ticks and had an eye injury. She’s being cared for at an animal rescue until she can be released, WCBS reported.
  • 6 people hurt in restaurant roof collapse
    6 people hurt in restaurant roof collapse
    A roof collapse at an Atlanta restaurant injured six people Monday night. It happened at Blu Cantina in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood in southwest Atlanta. We're hearing from a woman who was inside the restaurant when it happened, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Fire officials told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus nearly half of the restaurant's roof collapsed. Some customers told Klaus they were left in shock. 'I'm really lost for words,' patron Tiara James said. Breaking: @Atlanta_Police: 'We have officers and fire responding to a partial roof collapse with possible injuries' on Peters St.-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 James was inside Blu Cantina around 8:40 p.m. Monday, when the ceiling started caving in. 'Out of nowhere, the roof collapsed. I honestly thought that it was getting shot up, so I was ducking and diving like trying to get over stuff, like is everything OK?' James told Klaus. She showed Klaus how she was missing a shoe afterward and the shirt tied around her waist was soaked. James said she was concerned about her friends and wasn't sure where they were. Fire rescue spokesman just said he will talk with us soon. pic.twitter.com/3v4VTXyNEJ-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 18, 2017 'My other friend has a big gash on her forehead. I'm really hoping she's OK, but this is just ridiculous right now,' James said. Atlanta Fire Department spokesman Sgt. Cortez Stafford said six people were hurt with mostly minor injuries. 'One person, a male, was injured more severely than the other individuals. That person was conscious and alert, but they did possibly have a head injury,' Stafford said. TRENDING STORIES: High school student, friend killed in crash because of speed, police say Father accused of leaving 4-year-old, baby in car after chase Firefighter's daughter hospitalized after skateboarding fall Firefighters said wood, sheeting and lights rained down from the ceiling and blocked the entrance. Stafford said it's possible heavy rain on a flat roof caused the collapse. A city inspector was called in to see whether there might be further collapse inside the building.
  • Growing cast of lawyers signing up to defend Trump and team
    Growing cast of lawyers signing up to defend Trump and team
    As the government's Russia investigations heat up, a growing cast of lawyers is signing up to defend President Donald Trump and his associates. But the interests of those lawyers — and their clients — don't always align, adding a new layer of drama and suspicion in a White House already rife with internal rivalries. Trump himself has both an outside legal team and a new in-house special counsel, Ty Cobb, for Russia-related matters. White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, who is also Trump's son-in-law, has a pair of high-powered attorneys working for him. The president's son, Donald Trump Jr., recently hired his own lawyer. And former campaign aides who expect to be caught up in the expanding probes are also shopping for representation — and dealing with sticker-shock over the price tags. The result is a crowded group of high-priced attorneys bent on defending their own clients, even if it means elbowing those clients' colleagues. 'Any one of those individuals can anticipate that they will be in a position to provide information adverse to any of the other individuals,' said Stephen Gillers, a New York University law professor and legal ethics expert. 'They have to have their own lawyer.' The diverging interests began to emerge more clearly during last week's fallout over a June 2016 meeting with a Russian attorney that both the president's son and his son-in-law attended during the heat of the presidential campaign. Legal teams for the president, Trump Jr. and Kushner all discussed the matter before the meeting was first reported by The New York Times. But the lawyers couldn't agree on a single, public explanation for the meeting and ultimately settled on a statement that had to be repeatedly amended as new information dripped out. On Monday, Alan Futerfas, the attorney for the president's son, said Trump Jr. had been 'absolutely prepared' to make a 'fulsome statement' about how the meeting was arranged and what discussions took place. He did not respond to questions about why the initial statement about the matter, which was seen by the president, lacked some of those details. The job of coordination was especially challenging because the lawyers couldn't always speak freely about what they knew, out of concern for attorney-client privilege, according to people with knowledge of the discussions. With each new disclosure that followed, the lawyers tweaked their public statements — and anxiously speculated over who in the group was disclosing the damaging information to the media. People with knowledge of the legal wrangling insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. In Trump's inner circle, a group long split into factions, the potential for fueling other officials' legal difficulties could be high. It's all going to get even more complicated as both Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation and three separate congressional probes gather steam. Kushner is expected to talk to the Senate intelligence committee soon, and Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley wants to summon Trump Jr. for testimony. The president and his son have both tried to downplay last year's meeting with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. 'Most politicians would have gone to a meeting like the one Don jr attended in order to get info on an opponent. That's politics!,' the president tweeted Monday. But emails about the meeting that were released by Trump Jr. rattled some White House advisers, particularly his enthusiastic response to being told directly that the attorney had damaging information about Democrat Hillary Clinton that was being provided by the Russian government. Last week's revelations helped prompt the president to bolster his own legal defense. He hired Cobb, an experienced white-collar attorney, who is slated to join the White House staff on July 31, according to Cobb's law firm. Cobb is expected to play a public role, crafting official White House responses to developments. His hiring came with an acknowledgement that the current arrangement wasn't working. Trump's personal lawyers were supposed to take the pressure off the White House to respond to Russia inquiries. But it's become untenable for the West Wing staff to keep punting questions about the president. 'We end up spending a lot of time talking to the counsel's office about what can and can't be referred to outside counsel, what still remains in our purview,' White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Monday. Spicer said he did not believe Cobb had vetted the president's tweet on Monday. Trump will continue to work with the outside legal team already representing his personal interests: Jay Sekulow, a frequent television commentator, and New York-based attorney Marc Kasowitz, whose unconventional style has left some aides to the president unimpressed. Kasowitz and Sekulow don't work out of the White House, though both are there on occasion for meetings with the president. Sekulow made multiple appearances at the White House last week as the controversy over the meeting with the Russian lawyer unfolded. The expanding legal teams come at a cost. The Trump presidential campaign has spent almost $1 million on legal fees since the beginning of the year, according to a campaign finance report filed Saturday with the Federal Election Commission. That includes a $50,000 charge for the law firm of Alan Futerfas, who is representing Trump Jr. The payment was made nearly two weeks before news reports about the younger Trump's Russia meeting. A large chunk of the campaign's legal expenses are for Jones Day, White House Counsel Don McGahn's former employer. The firm has continued to represent the campaign for standard services affiliated with any political committee. But Jones Day's fees more than doubled in the most recent quarter, compared to the first three month of the year, the FEC reports show, a period that coincides with the deepening Russia quagmire. Several former campaign advisers who expect to have to testify before Congress are also hiring lawyers, but they're picking up the cost themselves. The House intelligence committee had planned to interview longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone and campaign digital director Brad Parscale before the August recess, but both interviews have been delayed. Michael Caputo, another former campaign aide, met with House lawmakers last week and says he expects to testify again in front of senators and potentially Mueller's team. Caputo is being represented by former New York State Attorney General Dennis Vacco, and said he's liquidating his children's college funds to pay the bills. Asked about the campaign money covering Don Jr. and other folks' legal fees, he responded: 'Lucky for them. And unlucky for me. And unlucky for my children who are now going to community college.' ___ Associated Press writers Eric Tucker, Jill Colvin and Ken Thomas contributed to this report. ___ Follow Julie Pace at http://twitter.com/jpaceDC, Julie Bykowicz at http://twitter.com/bykowicz and Eric Tucker at http://twitter.com/ETuckerAP
  • Family that lost 9 to Arizona floods were tight-knit crew
    Family that lost 9 to Arizona floods were tight-knit crew
    Hector Miguel Garnica's parents were dining at the restaurant where their 27-year-old son cooked, awaiting his return from a mountain swimming hole where he was celebrating his wife's birthday in the company of three generations of their tightly knit clan. As they ate dinner, they got a phone call that brought the unthinkable. Nine relatives, including five children and their daughter-in-law, would not be returning at all. And their son, swept away in the roaring flood that killed the others, was missing. He still had not been found Monday night. 'An entire young family was wiped out,' said Detective David Hornung of the Gila County Sheriff's Office. 'These people are devastated, you cannot describe how they feel.' Tom Price, general manager of the Horny Toad, a western-themed restaurant outside Phoenix, gave The Associated Press the account of the parents getting the news and leaving for the canyon where the disaster happened. Price has known Garnica since the cook was 12, and has employed many other members of the clan who loved to cling together and gather at every opportunity. 'They're like the Brady Bunch, they're just extremely close. It's pretty impressive how close they all are,' Price said Monday. Price said Garnica was an honest, hardworking and family-oriented man. 'I have nothing bad to say about him, you won't find anyone in this town that has anything bad to say about the guy,' Price said. He said Garnica had experience working at every restaurant in the town while living in the area and 'everybody has great things to say about him.' Rescuers planned to resume their search for Garnica on Tuesday in mountains about 100 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix. To give tired local volunteers a chance to rest, search and rescue teams from all over Arizona will join the quest Tuesday. 'I've seen miracles happen before,' Hornung said. The family had been lounging in a swimming hole where rocks create pools and a series of small waterfalls. The rocks also funnel the flow of water, increasing its deadly force when, as happened Saturday, a thunderstorm up the mountain had dumped up to 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain in an hour. Though the National Weather Service sent a flash flood warning over cellphone networks, service in the remote area is patchy at best. Officials say that unless they had a weather radio, the swimmers would have been unaware of the descending wall of water, churning black with cinders from a recent wildfire and choked with tumbling tree trunks and limbs. 'They heard a roar, and it was on top of them,' said Fire Chief Ron Sattelmaier of the Water Wheel Fire and Medical District. The victims ranged in age from 2 to 60. Their bodies were found up to 2 miles (3 kilometers) away. Five other people were rescued, some of them clinging desperately to trees. Authorities and a family member identified the dead as 2-year-old Erica Raya-Garcia; Emily Garnica, 3; Mia Garnica, 5; Danial Garnica, 7; and Jonathan Leon, 13. Also killed were Javier Raya-Garcia, 19; Celia Garcia Castaneda, 60; Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24; and 26-year-old Maria Raya-Garcia, Hector Garnica's wife. Hector Garnica's second cousin, Jessica Mandujano, said the family emigrated from Mexico over the course of 20 years looking for a better life. Hector and Maria would often throw pizza parties, she said, where they would happily buy slices for all of the children. Mandujano said their family of more than 50 people was set to get together Sunday for another birthday celebration but canceled the plans when word of the accident came. 'It's still hard to realize that happened,' Mandujano said. 'When you think about it, you just think it's a lie.' ___ Silber reported from Cave Creek, Arizona. Contributing were Andrew Dalton, Justin Pritchard and Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles, Alina Hartounian and Jacques Billeaud in Phoenix, and Angie Wang in Tonto National Forest.
  • Health care bill collapse leaves divided GOP at crossroads
    Health care bill collapse leaves divided GOP at crossroads
    The implosion of the Senate Republican health care bill leaves a divided GOP with its flagship legislative priority in tatters and confronts a wounded President Donald Trump and congressional leaders with dicey decisions about addressing their perhaps unattainable seven-year-old promise of repealing President Barack Obama's law. Two GOP senators — Utah's Mike Lee and Jerry Moran of Kansas — sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote 'no' in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week. Their startling, tandem announcement meant that at least four of the 52 GOP senators were ready to block the measure — two more than Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., had to spare in the face of a wall of Democratic opposition. 'Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,' McConnell said in a late evening statement that essentially waved a white flag. It was the second stinging setback on the issue in three weeks for McConnell, whose reputation as a legislative mastermind has been marred as he's failed to unite his chamber's Republicans behind a health overhaul package that's highlighted jagged divides between conservatives and moderates. In late June, he abandoned an initial package after he lacked enough GOP support to pass. The episode has also been jarring for Trump, whose intermittent lobbying and nebulous, often contradictory descriptions of what he's wanted have shown he has limited clout with senators. That despite a determination by Trump, McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., to demonstrate that a GOP running the White House and Congress can govern effectively. Now, McConnell said, the Senate would vote on a measure the GOP-run Congress approved in 2015, only to be vetoed by Obama — a bill repealing much of Obama's statute, with a two-year delay designed to give lawmakers time to enact a replacement. Trump embraced that idea last month after an initial version of McConnell's bill collapsed due under Republican divisions, and did so again late Monday. 'Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!' Trump tweeted. But the prospects for approving a clean repeal bill followed by work on replacement legislation, even with Trump ready to sign it, seemed shaky. Trump and party leaders had started this year embracing that strategy, only to abandon it when it seemed incapable of passing Congress, with many Republicans worried it would cause insurance market and political chaos because of uncertainty that they would approve substitute legislation. McConnell's failed bill would have left 22 million uninsured by 2026, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, a number that many Republicans found unpalatable. But the vetoed 2015 measure would be even worse, the budget office said last January, producing 32 million additional uninsured people by 2026 — figures that seemed likely to drive a stake into that bill's prospects for passing Congress. That would seem to leave McConnell with an option he described last month — negotiating with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. That would likely be on a narrower package aimed more at keeping insurers in difficult marketplaces they're either abandoning or imposing rapidly growing premiums. 'The core of this bill is unworkable,' Schumer said in a statement. He said Republicans 'should start from scratch and work with Democrats on a bill that lowers premiums, provides long-term stability to the markets and improves our health care system.' Similar to legislation the House approved in May after its own setbacks, McConnell's bill would repeal Obama's tax penalties on people who don't buy coverage and cut the Medicaid program for the poor, elderly and nursing home residents. It rolled back many of the statute's requirements for the policies insurers can sell and eliminated many tax increases that raised money for Obama's expansion to 20 million more people, though it retained the law's tax boosts on high earners. Besides Lee and Moran, two other GOP senators had previously declared their opposition to McConnell's bill: moderate Maine Sen. Susan Collins and conservative Rand Paul of Kentucky. And other moderates were wavering and could have been difficult for McConnell and Trump to win over because of the bill's Medicaid cuts: Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Rob Portman of Ohio, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Dean Heller of Nevada, probably the most endangered Senate Republican in next year's elections. The range of objections lodged by the dissident senators underscored the warring viewpoints within his own party that McConnell had to try patching over. Lee complained that the GOP bill didn't go far enough in rolling back Obama's robust coverage requirements, while moderates like Collins berated its Medicaid cuts and the millions it would leave without insurance. McConnell's revised version aimed to satisfy both camps, by incorporating language by Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas allowing insurers to sell skimpy plans alongside more robust ones, and by adding tens of billions of dollars to treat opioid addiction and to defray consumer costs. His efforts did not achieve the intended result.
