Transgender man gives birth to baby boy
Transgender man gives birth to baby boy

Transgender Man Gives Birth To Baby Boy

Transgender man gives birth to baby boy

By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

PORTLAND, Ore. -  A transgender Oregon man has given birth to a healthy baby boy.

According to CNN, Portland man Trystan Reese, 34, and his partner, 31-year-old Biff Chaplow, welcomed their first biological child, Leo Murray Chaplow, on July 14. The newborn joins the couple's two adopted children – Chaplow's niece and nephew.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son

"WE ARE HEADING HOME!!!" the couple wrote on Facebook. "Leo has received a clean bill of health (and so has Trystan) so we are happily heading back home to settle into our new life with our newest little addition."

>> See the post here

WE ARE HEADING HOME!!! Leo has received a clean bill of health (and so has Trystan) so we are happily heading back home to settle into our new life with our newest little addition.

Posted by Biff and I on Sunday, July 16, 2017

Reese, who was born biologically female, stopped taking male hormones while trying to conceive, KATU reported last month.

"We've been under medical supervision the entire time to make it as healthy and safe as possible," Reese told CNN in June.

One sleepy baby and one very proud daddy!!!

Posted by Biff and I on Thursday, July 20, 2017

Chaplow told KATU that Leo's birth was "a pure moment of bliss, like the happiest moment of my life," adding, "To see the very beginning of Leo, of his life, was just amazing.”

Read more here or here.

Transgender man gives birth to baby boy

Newborn baby (stock photo).
Newborn baby

Photo Credit: Miho Aikawa/Getty Images
Newborn baby (stock photo).

Transgender man 8 months pregnant with son

News

  • Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    Couple accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different Georgia counties
    A Gwinnett County couple is accused of preying on firefighters in 17 different north Georgia counties, stealing dozens of guns from cars. The pair is now in custody as police try to figure out how they could hit so many fire stations in such a short period of time. 'We believe one of the main things the suspects were looking for were firearms,' Cobb County's police chief, Mike Register, said. Register says their suspects believed firefighters likely kept firearms in their cars and that's what they were looking for during their five-month-long crime spree. 'But what happened to the 40 guns now missing?' Channel 2's Ross Cavitt asked. 'That's still an ongoing portion of the case,' Register said. TRENDING STORIES: Gwinnett teen dies after collapsing at club soccer practice Mom, 6-year-old die in house fire started by cigarette, officials say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Investigators say good old-fashioned police work combined with new technologies helped lead to the Gwinnett County couple. As far as they know, neither Elijah Ross nor Ayana Forest had any connections to firefighters, but the two made firefighters' jobs that much more difficult. 'Very discouraging for them, you know,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. 'They are out doing their job serving the citizens and trying to protect them the best they can, only to find out they return from a call or wake up in the morning to find their cars have been broken into and their personal items stolen,' Bill Johnson with the Cobb County Fire Department said. Police allege the couple hit 44 locations in 17 counties, breaking into more than 160 cars. 'Although they won't say how many, if any, of the guns they have recovered, they believe they were destined for the black market,' Maj. Jeff Adcock said.
  • Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    Friends couldn't save student athlete after he jumped into river
    The former coach of a Gwinnett County high school student who drowned in the Chattahoochee river on Sunday told Channel 2's Tony Thomas he cannot believe he is gone. Teenagers who knew Mountain View High School student Perez Tamfu, 17, were back jumping off Settles Bridge Monday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the soccer player drowned in the Chattahoochee. 'I think that's one thing that is really affecting everybody, just the loss of not just a teammate, but a friend as well,' former coach Shane Pulliam said. Pulliam was Tamfu's soccer coach until just a month ago. He got word of the accident shortly after it happened. TRENDING STORIES: Man attacked grandmother with 'Rambo-style knife', police say Mother drives up on wreck that killed son Police search for escaped inmate out of Atlanta 'He made good grades, and he worked hard,' Pulliam said. 'Always had a smile on his face. Always made everyone laugh. Just had a big heart.' Gwinnett firefighters say Tamfu and other Mountain View teammates were jumping off the bridge Sunday night when Tamfu got into trouble in the 50-degree water. Several people tried to save him. 'We've learned since then several of his friends tried to perform a rescue (but) he went back underwater after being combative as they described and did not resurface,' Capt. Tommy Rutledge said. Officials said Tamfu was not wearing a life jacket. Tamfu is the second Gwinnett high school soccer player to die in the past few days . Parkview's Michael Jones died from medical issues while at club soccer practice.
  • Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix file for divorce
    Casey Affleck, Summer Phoenix file for divorce
    Summer Phoenix and Casey Affleck are getting a divorce. >> Read more trending news According to PEOPLE magazine, the designer, actress and younger sister of actor Joaquin Phoenix has filed for divorce from Affleck, though they announced their separation in 2015. The couple was married 10 years and together for nearly 16 prior to the initial split, and they share two children together: sons Indiana, 12, and Atticus, 9. RELATED: Former reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have a bizarre theory behind their failed careers Phoenix is seeking joint physical and legal custody as well as spousal support, according to court documents filed Monday. Affleck and Phoenix started dating in 2000 after being introduced by Joaquin Phoenix in 1995. They welcomed their first son together in 2006 and wed in June of that year. The last public event where they were seen together was in 2014.
  • Sen. Flake takes GOP to task over Trump
    Sen. Flake takes GOP to task over Trump
    Sen. Jeff Flake says his fellow Republicans have let President Donald Trump lead the country away from conservative principles and democratic ideals. But the Arizona lawmaker predicts they won't back down if Trump fires the special prosecutor investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Flake appeared on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' on Tuesday and discussed his new book 'Conscience of a Conservative' in which he expands on his concerns for the country. He said he's particularly concerned conservative tenets of free trade and limited government have been lost to a national leadership that is erratic, mean-spirited and self-serving. Asked what would finally elicit vociferous objections from Republicans, Flake said the firing of special prosecutor Robert Mueller. 'We can't stand for that,' Flake said. 'I don't think Congress will.' Flake took his own party to task as well as Democrats, blaming both in a new book for the political gridlock that led to Trump's presidency and its current chaos. The debut of his book comes amid turmoil in the White House marked by Anthony Scaramucci's rocky 11 days as communications director and the replacement of the chief of staff. Flake says his fellow Republicans are in denial about Trump. The senator says that since the election conservatives have been in denial as the government at its highest levels has become dysfunctional. 'To carry on in the spring of 2017 as if what was happening was anything approaching normalcy required a determined suspension of critical faculties. And tremendous powers of denial,' Flake wrote in an excerpt published by Politico. Flake was highly critical of Trump during the presidential campaign, but has sought to reach common ground and backed some of the administration's initiatives, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's backup proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it later. But he worries that Trump's penchant for bombast and ridiculing his opponents works against conservative goals. 'If we ascribe the worst motives to our opponents and demean them and call them clowns or losers, you just lose the ability to sit down and solve the big issues and actually enact conservative policy,' Flake told MSNBC. He added, 'You know, somehow conservativism has become being mean or loud and you can't enact conservative policy if you act that way.' The book published by Random House goes on sale Tuesday. Flake says in the book that people who felt abandoned by the top parties were drawn to Trump, 'a candidate who entertained them and offered oversimplified answers' to complex issues. 'If by 2017 the conservative bargain was to go along for the very bumpy ride because with congressional hegemony and the White House we had the numbers to achieve some long-held policy goals — even as we put at risk our institutions and our values — then it was a very real question whether any such policy victories wouldn't be Pyrrhic ones,' Flake wrote. Scaramucci left his post in the Trump administration on Monday, days after he let loose an expletive-filled rant against senior staff members, including then-chief of staff Reince Priebus. A White House statement said he left so that the new chief of staff, former Homeland Secretary John Kelly, could build his own team.
  • As homicides increase, Kansas City grasps for answers, help
    As homicides increase, Kansas City grasps for answers, help
    Kansas City already was marching toward its worst homicide year in decades when three men were slain in separate shootings over four hours one day last month. One was gunned down on a porch, another in a vehicle. The third man was shot in a front yard. The bloodshed has the city in an unwanted spotlight and on the defensive, with the mayor, police brass and a local anti-crime task force official grasping for answers as homicides have soared by more than 43 percent so far over last year. The federal government already had put Kansas City on a list of communities to help. The city's 86 homicides as of Tuesday are 26 more than the same period in 2016 — a year that ended with 130, the most here since 1998. The 82 local homicides in 2014 were the fewest in 42 years, though the 111 the next year returned the city to its 10-year average, police figures show. The city's homicide rate actually dropped significantly from 1993 through 2015, mirroring a nationwide decline in violent crime during that run, a recent Kansas City Star analysis showed. But that same analysis found the homicide rate in 481,400-resident Kansas City is higher than the national rate — typical of big cities with large concentrations of people and economic deprivation — but is also decreasing at a slower rate than the rest of the country. But what's happened lately has Mayor Sly James pinning considerable hopes on a new, soon-to-be-filled position meant to build coalitions among local, diverse crime-fighting interests. 'I don't have any magic answers here. I'm not God,' James — a Democrat, lawyer and former Marine who in 2015 swept to a second four-year term with 87 percent of the vote — told reporters recently during a meeting of the city's police board. 'There's no accounting for the brutality, the crime and the senselessness of what goes on in this and every other large city in the country.' Other big U.S. cities also are wrestling with the issue. In Little Rock, Arkansas, police say they need the community's help combatting crime after five people were gunned down last week, pushing the 198,000-resident city's 2017 homicide total to 37 — 19 more than this time last year. In Louisville, the 73 homicides this year as of Tuesday — a dozen more than at this time in 2016 — puts 616,000-resident Louisville on pace for one of its bloodiest years on record. Louisville homicides had hovered at 60 each year before spiking to 80 in 2015, then to 118 last year. James and others suspect killings in Kansas City continue to have much to do with decades-old, entrenched racism, poverty, the lack of education and jobs in the urban core, and the availability of illegal guns. Police figures show that every six of 10 victims of this year's Kansas City homicides were black males and were ages 17 to 34, and 71 of the 86 slayings as of Tuesday involved firearms, though it's unclear how many of those were unlawfully obtained. On Friday, the city's police board promoted Maj. Rick Smith — a 29-year veteran of the force and a former homicide unit supervisor — to the chief's job, effective Aug. 15. City Councilwoman Alissia Canaday said the city's crime figures 'long have reached a level of extreme concern,' and 'the only thing that's complex about this is what it takes to get to the answer.' 'People have no money and are living in blighted conditions and in a dysfunctional family setting, violence is going to occur. If we address that three-legged stool, we'll see a reduction in violence,' she said. The Justice Department announced in June that it will help local authorities in a dozen U.S. cities, including Kansas City, study crime patterns and create specially tailored plans to reduce gang and gun violence. The targeted cities have higher-than-average rates of violence and are receptive to help. A citizens task force in April closed out more than a year of study of Kansas City's violence with a sweeping blueprint of how to tackle it, from defter coordination of youth and community services to enlisting civic and business leaders to mentor youths. But little since has been done, including what James said last month remained the top priority: hiring a full-time staffer to coordinate local violence-prevention efforts and forge coalitions among advocates, law enforcers, researchers and activists. The city is accepting applications for that job and hopes to make the hire in August. To Ken Novak, a University of Missouri-Kansas City criminal justice professor, that position 'is almost so intuitive,' given that unifying efforts 'shouldn't be a novel idea, but it is. If it can work, it can work big. The devil is in the details.' James hopes for state help similar to what Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens recently pledged to St. Louis, where homicides have escalated over the past three years, with 110 as of last Wednesday and 188 in both 2015 and 2016. Labeling St. Louis the nation's most dangerous city, Greitens — a former Navy SEAL — has commissioned a special Missouri State Highway Patrol unit to target violent felons on that city's freeways. The crackdown also involves collecting better intelligence to aid local police and stop drug trafficking. Since four men separately were slain in still-unsolved shootings since last August on the city's Blue River trail and the Indian Creek near his south Kansas City home, 74-year-old, semi-retired dentist John Kiesendahl has shunned that path, calling the unresolved bloodshed 'scary.' 'I've never had any real fear of being outside and walking,' he said. 'But this really makes you think.' ___ Follow Jim Suhr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/jimsuhr ___ Sign up for the AP's weekly newsletter showcasing our best reporting from the Midwest and Texas at http://apne.ws/2u1RMfv
  • U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Atlanta
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in Atlanta
    U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is set to speak at the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives' 41st Annual Training Conference and Exhibition in Atlanta Tuesday. Sessions will give the opening remarks and speak with members of NOBLE about the justice department's commitment to support law enforcement and reinforce the rule of law. The ceremony is taking place at the Hyatt Regency on Peachtree Street in Atlanta. We have a reporter and photographer at the hotel for live reports on Channel 2 Action News at Noon. Before the luncheon, Channel 2's Dave Huddleston spoke with former DeKalb County Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander, who is the past president of NOBLE, about what he wants to hear from Sessions, especially after President Trump's comments on Friday in which he encouraged officers to rough up possible suspects. The White House has since said Trump's comments were a joke.
