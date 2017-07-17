Six Flags Over Georgia announced today the iconic wooden roller coaster, the Georgia Cyclone, will go away forever after Sunday, July 30.
The Georgia Cyclone is nearly 100 feet tall and reaches speeds of 50 miles per hour. The classic coaster has given nearly 8.7 million rides since opening in 1990. Six Flags Over Georgia is open daily through August 6.
Gene Petriello, spokesman for Six Flags Over Georgia said while he couldn’t discuss what might replace the ride, he said in an e-mail, “each year we add a new ride to the park and we will continue to deliver innovative and thrilling rides for our guests like we did this year with the all-new ‘Justice League Battle For Metropolis.’”
The Georgia Cyclone was far from the first coaster at the park. Opened in 1990, it is a mirror image of the legendary Coney Island Cyclone. Considered a classic roller coaster ride, generations of families have ridden the Georgia Cyclone together over the years. The ride was extremely popular when it first opened but the ride has been overshadowed by more modern rides including Goliath and Superman.
If you go to Six Flags: Six Flags Over Georgia is west of Atlanta on I-20 outside of I-285 (275 Riverside Parkway, Austell). Open daily May 20 through Aug. 6, then most weekends through Jan. 2, 2018. Hours vary; check website for details. General admission is $67.99 at the gate, $47.99 for under 48” currently, but discounts are available online at www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia. Children 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information: 770-739-3400, www.Sixflags.com/overgeorgia
