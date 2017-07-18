Police officer helps woman, daughter left homeless over medical bills

LOS ANGELES - A woman is thanking a police officer for helping her when a health emergency left her homeless.
Jennifer More and her mother, Barbara, were recently begging on a Los Angeles street corner when someone called the cops on them.
A fall recently left Barbara with brain damage. Her medical bills were so expensive, she and her daughter were left with nothing, leading to homelessness.
Los Angeles Police Department Senior Lead Officer Sean Dinse responded to the call in a surprising way.
“He told us he understood our predicament and he would like to help,” Jennifer told KCBS.
Dinse posted their story to their story to Facebook, and soon members of the community came together to help the women get back on their feet.
A business owner paid for a motel for a few nights for the women.
The LAPD is now collecting gift cards for Jennifer and Barbara.
