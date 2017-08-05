Listen Live
Pets
WATCH: Man and cat’s handshake game is blowing people's minds
Close

WATCH: Man and cat’s handshake game is blowing people's minds

WATCH: Man and cat’s handshake game is blowing people's minds
Photo Credit: Andra Botez / EyeEm/Getty Images/EyeEm

WATCH: Man and cat’s handshake game is blowing people's minds

By: Sarah Elsesser, Palm Beach Post

Secret handshakes and spirited fist bumps have been taken to a whole new level.

A man taught his cat how to fist-bump like a pro, and of course, it was all caught on camera.

The cat smoothly sticks out its paw for a high-five and brings it home with a fist-paw bump. 

The video was shared to Twitter on Aug. 2 and has gone viral within days, with over 50,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes.

News

  • US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
    US in rare bull's-eye for total solar eclipse on Aug. 21
    It will be tough eclipsing this eclipse. The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly in the cosmos on Aug. 21, turning day into night for a few wondrous minutes, its path crossing the U.S. from sea to shining sea for the first time in nearly a century. Never will a total solar eclipse be so heavily viewed and studied — or celebrated. 'We're going to be looking at this event with unprecedented eyes,' promises Alex Young, a solar physicist who is coordinating NASA's education and public outreach. And the party planning is at full tilt from Oregon to South Carolina. Eclipse Fests, StarFests, SolarFests, SolFests, Darkening of the SunFests, MoonshadowFests, EclipseCons, Eclipse Encounters and Star Parties are planned along the long but narrow path of totality, where the moon completely blots out the sun. Vineyards, breweries, museums, parks, universities, stadiums — just about everybody is getting into the act. The Astronomical League for amateur astronomers is holing up at Casper, Wyoming. Minor league baseball teams will halt play for 'eclipse delays' in Salem, Oregon, and elsewhere. By a cosmic quirk of the calendar, the Little Green Men Days Festival will be in full swing in Kelly, Kentucky, as will the American Atheists' annual convention in North Charleston, South Carolina. And where better to fill up on eclipse T-shirts and safety glasses — and eclipse burgers — than the Eclipse Kitchen in Makanda, Illinois. Scientists are also going gaga. 'This is a really amazing chance to just open the public's eyes to wonder,' says Montana State University's Angela Des Jardins, a physicist in charge of a NASA eclipse ballooning project . The student-launched, high-altitude balloons will beam back live video of the eclipse along the route. Satellites and ground telescopes will also aim at the sun and at the moon's shadow cutting a swath some 60 to 70 miles wide (97 to 113 kilometers) across the land. Astronauts will do the same with cameras aboard the International Space Station. Ships and planes will also catch the action. 'It's going to be hard to beat, frankly,' says Thomas Zurbuchen, head of NASA's science mission office. At the same time, researchers and the just plain curious will watch how animals and plants react as darkness falls. It will resemble twilight and the temperature will drop 10 to 15 degrees. Expect four hours of pageantry, from the time the sun begins to be eclipsed by the moon near Lincoln City, Oregon, until the time the moon's shadow vanishes near Charleston, South Carolina. NASA will emcee the whole show, via TV and internet from that coastal city. The total eclipse will last just 1 1/2 hours as the lunar shadow sweeps coast to coast at more than 1,500 mph (2,400 kph) beginning about 1:15 p.m. EDT and ending at 2:49 p.m. EDT. The sun's crown — the normally invisible outer atmosphere known as the corona — will shine forth like a halo. Sure, full solar eclipses happen every one, two or three years, when the moon positions itself smack dab between the sun and Earth. But these take-your-breath-away eclipses usually occur in the middle of the ocean somewhere, though, or near the sparsely populated top or bottom of the world. In two years, Chile, Argentina and the empty South Pacific will share top billing. The United States is in the bull's-eye this time. It will be the first total solar eclipse in 99 years to cross coast-to-coast and the first to pass through any part of the Lower 48 states in 38 years. NASA's meteor guru, Bill Cooke, was in Washington state for that one in 1979. This time, he's headed to his sister's farm in eastern Tennessee. 'It is the most weird, creepy, awe-inspiring astronomical event you will experience,' Cooke says. No other country but the U.S. will be privy to the path of totality. Originating in the wide open North Pacific and ending in the Atlantic well short of Africa, the path of totality will cover 8,600 miles (13,800 kilometers) from end to end. In all, 14 states (two of them barely) and 21 National Park locations and seven national historic trails will be in the path. Darkness will last just under two minutes in Oregon, gradually expanding to a maximum two minutes and 44 seconds in Shawnee National Forest in southernmost Illinois, almost into Kentucky, then dwindling to 2 1/2 minutes in South Carolina. Staring at the sun with unprotected eyes is always dangerous, except during the few minutes of totality. Even then, most pros recommend eclipse glasses. With an estimated 200 million people living within a day's drive of the path, huge crowds are expected. Highway officials already are cautioning travelers to be patient and, yes, avoid eclipses in judgment. The view from the sidelines won't be too shabby, either. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down through Central America and the top of South America. Minneapolis will see 86 percent of the sun covered, Miami sees 82 percent, Montreal gets 66 percent, while Mexico City sees 38 percent. But who wants to settle for not quite when you can experience the whole eclipsed enchilada? Not Kevin Van Horn, an astronomy buff from suburban Pittsburgh who will make the 8 1/2-hour drive to Nashville with his wife, Cindy. Nashville is the biggest metropolitan area along the eclipse's main drag. 'It would be like going to the Super Bowl and sitting outside the stadium rather than being inside and watching it,' says Van Horn, a total solar eclipse newbie. By contrast, it will be the 13th total solar eclipse for Rick Fienberg, spokesman for the American Astronomical Society. He's headed to Oregon. 'Going through life without ever experiencing totality,' Fienberg declares, 'is like going through life without ever falling in love.' To give everyone a shot at the cosmic drama, which falls on a Monday, many schools are canceling classes, while offices plan to take a break or close for the day. The true beauty of the experience, according to NASA's Young, comes from sharing 'arguably the most amazing astronomical event that anyone can see' with millions of others. Those multitudes are what terrify Jackie Baker, who owns and runs the Eclipse Kitchen with her father in a village of 600 that's tucked into a valley in southernmost Illinois. The 18-seat cafe — which had its grand opening last Aug. 21 — is named for this eclipse and the one coming up in 2024. The Eclipse Kitchen is in the crosshairs of both. While it won't span coast to coast, the April 8, 2024 eclipse will still be a doozy, coming up from Mexico into Texas, moving through the Midwest and into Maine and New Brunswick, Canada. Darkness will last four minutes. The world record is just over seven minutes. Baker expects to sell out of food well before showtime on Aug. 21. Then she'll just enjoy the eclipse. That's Cooke's plan, too. 'You just need to sit back and take it all in.' ___ Follow AP's coverage of the total solar eclipse here .
  • Controversial appointment clouds US Senate race in Alabama
    Controversial appointment clouds US Senate race in Alabama
    Alabama Sen. Luther Strange got his appointment to Congress earlier this year from a governor who later resigned under the cloud of an ethics scandal. The appointment by then-Gov. Robert Bentley gave Strange the advantage of incumbency in the race to replace Jeff Sessions in the U.S. Senate. It also became his chief liability since Strange, as state attorney general, oversaw the investigation of Bentley. 'He's got too many Bentley cooties on him. He can't wash them off,' said Kevin Spriggs, a Baldwin County voter. The sex-tainted scandal that ended Bentley's political career is dragging into the U.S. Senate race as rivals try to capitalize on what they see as Strange's Achilles heel. 'Luther Strange, Mr. Corruption himself,' Dr. Randy Brinson, a Montgomery doctor, who is running in the crowded GOP field, said during a recent press conference. Brinson is the former head of the state Christian Coalition. Strange calls the criticisms unmerited and said he opened the investigation that eventually led to Bentley resigning and taking a plea deal. 'I asked the team I put together to follow the truth wherever it led. They did. So the governor resigned,' Strange told The Associated Press Bentley, a mild-manner dermatologist, spent the last year bogged down in an unlikely sex-tainted scandal after recordings surfaced of him making provocative comments to a close female aide. Legislators launched an impeachment probe over whether state resources were misused and complaints were filed to the state ethics commission. Strange said he opened an investigation into what he called the 'dueling allegations' between Bentley and his former law enforcement secretary Spencer Collier, who exposed Bentley's relationship. Bentley accused Collier of misusing state funds. Strange's office later cleared Collier. But some people had misgivings about Strange's dealings with Bentley. Strange on Nov. 3 asked lawmakers to pause the impeachment investigation while his office did 'related work.' Strange contends it was not a favor to Bentley, but was done because there was concern the impeachment investigation could interfere with what his office was doing. Strange argues that, at that point, there was no indication that Trump would win or appoint Sessions to create a Senate opening. 'That was before the election so there was no politics even conceivable at that point,' Strange said. Strange interviewed with Bentley for the position, but Strange said the status of the investigation was not discussed. In February, Bentley appointed Strange to Sessions' seat and said he would hold the seat until 2018. The move irked some lawmakers who revived the impeachment push. The state's new governor moved up the election to 2017 where Strange faces a crowded field of challengers including U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and state Sen. Trip Pittman. Pittman said Strange should not have sought a favor from Bentley when his office was investigating him. Bentley appeared to have some consternation about appointing Strange, rolling out lists of finalists and semi-finalists before finally naming Strange. Bentley announced his resignation in April on the same day that lawmakers began impeachment hearings. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign finance violations in order to end the state probe. The governor told The Associated Press that he wanted to relieve himself, and the state, from the drumbeat of the scandal. 'If I had thought he would appoint some crony or friend (as attorney general) I certainly wouldn't have taken it. ... The only bad result would have been if someone came in and tried to interfere with the investigation, which they didn't,' Strange said.
  • California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension
    California speaker recall effort reflects Democratic tension
    Democrats control every lever of power in California state government, and free from worrying about major losses to Republicans, they're training fire instead on each other. The latest example is a recall effort against Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, a strong progressive now targeted by party activists upset that he derailed a bill seeking government-funded health care for all. The Rendon recall comes as the California Democratic Party contends with a protracted leadership battle that is as much about donors and messaging as it is about ideals. It follows a contentious battle among environmentalists over the state's cap-and-trade law to fight climate change, which some thought was too deferential to oil companies. While Democrats in liberal California feud with Washington and proudly cast themselves as a foil to Republican President Donald Trump, they're far from united at home. For Rendon, the backlash began after he sidelined the bill, SB562, which looked to eliminate insurance companies in California and make state government the 'single-payer' for health care services. An image quickly made the rounds on social media showing an altered version of California's flag: Instead of a grizzly bear walking on all fours, it showed the beast standing on its hind legs, a knife in its back, with 'Rendon' printed on the blade. A few days later, hundreds of activists filled the Capitol rotunda outside Rendon's office, their chants echoing throughout the building. Rendon said he supports single-payer health care in concept, but that SB562 was 'woefully incomplete.' The measure lacked key details about how a single-payer system would function, including a plan to raise the estimated $400 billion it would cost. 'We're going to continue to hold him and all other politicians accountable for their actions,' said Don Nielsen, government relations director for the California Nurses Association. 'This is too important an issue.' The nursing union, which made the altered flag image, was the driving force behind the single-payer bill and its ascendance as a rallying cry for progressive activists, but Nielsen said the group is not working on the Rendon recall effort. The union's focus is now on meeting with Democratic lawmakers and urging them to pressure Rendon to move the bill forward, he said. Rendon declined to comment for this story. His spokesman, Kevin Liao, pointed to a variety of legislation that's passed on the speaker's watch, including a $15 minimum wage, an expansion of the state's Medi-Cal program to provide health insurance coverage for children in the country illegally, gun control legislation and tobacco restrictions. 'Those are real progressive accomplishments that have improved Californians' lives and grown the economy,' Liao said. It's unclear if the recall organizers will be able to mount a serious challenge to Rendon, who has more than $1 million in his campaign accounts and in three elections has never gotten less than 69 percent of the vote. Steve Elzie, one of the organizers, said it's a grassroots effort without big funders. The organizers must collect more than 20,000 signatures from Rendon's district to hold a recall election. 'There's a lot of economic issues that go into it. The fact that Democrats are not fighting on these issues, I think people have taken notice,' Elzie said. Rendon represents a mostly working-class district south of Los Angeles. Quiet and reserved, he stands out in the state capital of Sacramento in large part for his absence from public spectacles. In contrast to the Senate leader, Kevin de Leon, Rendon does not hold frequent news conferences or comment on the news of the day. He rose to power largely by promising to delegate it to committee chairs and others in his party. The pressure on Rendon reflects a broader rift among California Democrats that escalated with last year's primary between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. It has further intensified this summer as activists aligned with Sanders push the party to abandon deep-pocketed donors and take a more aggressive stance against the establishment. Kimberly Ellis, who narrowly lost her insurgent bid for Democratic chair to longtime party insider Eric Bauman, has showed no signs of abandoning her quest to shake up the party leadership. The Democratic tension is 'almost to be expected' for those who have been around to see the cycles in politics, said Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a longtime political observer and a public policy professor at University of Southern California. 'That's what's going on with the Republican Party in Washington and the Democratic Party in Sacramento,' Jeffe said. Protracted internal conflict could fatigue party activists and depress fundraising, both of which could make it harder for Democrats running in close legislative or congressional races, Jeffe said. But it won't give Republicans an opening to win statewide.
  • Yes, it snowed in Colorado in August
    Yes, it snowed in Colorado in August
    Colorado is known for its ever-changing weather patterns and heavy winter snowfalls, but snow in August? The roads near the top of Monarch Pass were covered Thursday with a light coating of snow and freezing hail mixed with rain, in what driver and local resident Brad Shilling called 'slush-snow-rain,' KUSA reported.  >> Read more trending news Shilling told KUSA that he wasn't too surprised by seeing snow in August, as the Monarch Pass area has its own unique weather system.
  • SWAT, officers swarm Guitar Center in Brookhaven
    SWAT, officers swarm Guitar Center in Brookhaven
    Several law enforcement agencies are responding to a standoff in Brookhaven Saturday morning. The incident is happening at the Guitar Center on the 1400 block of the Northeast Expressway. Channel 2's Steve Gehlbach learned that a robbery suspect or suspects are holed up in the business since around 5 a.m. Police said their helicopter spotted at least one person on the roof of the business but the suspect went back inside. Authorities are currently negotiating with the suspect inside. TRENDING STORIES: Boy, 5, locked 12 hours a day in room, forced to eat carrots, police say Creepy-looking web sacks are popping up all over Georgia Mom who killed home invader: 'It was either him or me, and I wasn't going' Bookhaven police, along with SWAT, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Johns Creek police are responding to the scene. We have a crew on the scene talking with authorities – Watch Channel 2 Action News at Noon. North Metro SWAT at Guitar Center on 85 access Rd off Druid Hills. Burglary suspect still inside according to Brookhaven PD pic.twitter.com/BBqFvT6p9A — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) August 5, 2017
  • Massachusetts officers taken to hospital after responding to fentanyl OD
    Massachusetts officers taken to hospital after responding to fentanyl OD
    Two police officers in Massachusetts were taken to the hospital Friday after they were exposed to fentanyl while responding to an overdose. Police say there was a fender bender after a driver passed out behind the wheel. When emergency responders arrived, they say they found three men who had overdosed on fentanyl. The men required doses of Narcan. >> Read more trending news  'In the process of treating them, they administered Narcan, well over 10 doses of Narcan between the three of them,' Deputy Fire Chief John Quatieri said. Officials found a white, powder substance on the seats after the men got out of the van. Chelsea fire then called in a hazmat team to decontaminate the scene. The three men in the van were taken to the hospital. Two police officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling light-headed. Exposure to fentanyl has become a constant concern for emergency responders.
