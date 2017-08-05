Listen Live
Famous 2-legged dog ejected in rollover car accident found after day-long search
Famous 2-legged dog ejected in rollover car accident found after day-long search

Famous 2-legged dog ejected in rollover car accident found after day-long search
Photo Credit: Panda Paws Rescue/Facebook

Famous 2-legged dog ejected in rollover car accident found after day-long search

By: KIRO7.com
Updated:

ISLAND PARK, Idaho -  A vacation turned tragic Friday night when a Washington family hit a bison with their truck and lost their beloved two-legged boxer, who is known around the world. 

After a day-long search the dog was found, according to an animal rescue group.

Gary Walters, his fiancee Amanda Giese, and her two children were traveling from Yellowstone National Park to Island Park around 11 p.m. when they struck a bison on U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 403 near Idaho Highway 87. The family’s truck rolled multiple times and two of the three family dogs were ejected from the vehicle. 

Duncan Lou Who is a two-legged boxer born with his rear legs fused in an X shape. His legs were removed because they were twisting Duncan's spine.

Duncan first rose to fame when a YouTube video was posted of his first trip to the beach. The video has been viewed nearly 7 million times.

The family is asking anyone who wants to help search for Duncan to meet them at the crash site. Regular updates are being posted on the Panda Paws Rescue Facebook page.

If found, the family asks that you please call (360) 609-7416 or (541) 690-6968.

