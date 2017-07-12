WASHINGTON - A couple is thanking their daughter for a surprise their family will cherish for generations.
Jennifer and Timothy Bing tied the knot 38 years ago in Maryland, but all the photos from their wedding were destroyed in a fire at a pharmacy.
“I felt devastated. That’s the only wedding I had,” Jennifer Bing, 65, told ABC News.
Her daughter, Ashleigh Bing, decided to surprise her parents with something unforgettable for their 38th anniversary on July 7 — new wedding photos.
(Click link in bio) Imagine one of the most important days of your life coming and going and you not having the photos you thought you would once it was over. . . That's exactly what happened to my parents, Timothy and Jennifer Bing. It was their wedding day, July 7, 1979 and the excitement was at an all time high. Being on a budget, after just purchasing their first family home together, they decided to have friends document their wedding day instead of hiring a professional wedding photographer. The day was amazing just as they hoped it would. They felt confident in their decision as they witnessed friends and family capturing the day as it unfolded on their own 35mm cameras. . . . In the following days, the newlyweds dropped off the film for processing at Rodman’s Pharmacy. Unbeknownst to them, they would never see those images. The very next day, the pharmacy caught fire. Jennifer would never be able to frame a photo of her daddy, who died of a heart attack 2 weeks following her wedding day, walking her down the aisle. Timothy and Jennifer’s children and grandchildren would never be able to experience their big day while rummaging through old photos or looking at a portrait from July 7, 1979 framed on the mantle. . . As a 38th Anniversary gift, I surprised them with a “bride and groom formal” session. It was in God’s plans all along to have the couple relive their wedding day formals despite being almost 40 years later. Happy Anniversary to my parents! Featured on @washingtonianmag @washbridegroom today MUA: @glam_qui Hair: @cosmobarbrj Bouquet: @violetgardensfloral Dresses: @renttherunway @badgleymischka Shoes: @converse #ashleighbingphotography
Ashleigh is a professional photographer and arranged a surprise photo shoot for her parents, complete with touching personal touches, including a framed wedding invitation from her parents’ big day — one of the only surviving mementos from their wedding.
Ashleigh picked out two gowns for her mom and reached out to a florist and a makeup artist. She kept it all a surprise until the day before the shoot.
“I told my parents that I needed them on Saturday, June 17. ... My mom kept asking me questions, but I would not tell her anything. I got great joy from her trying to figure it out,” Ashleigh told the Washingtonian.
The night before the shoot, Ashleigh showed her mom the dresses and told her she had to be ready for makeup at 5:30 a.m. the next morning.
“She cried, and could not believe it,” said Ashleigh.
The photo shoot was held outside the Washington National Cathedral and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.
On the day of their anniversary, Ashleigh gave them an album of the special anniversary photos.
“She has made a wish come true of mine that I thought would never happen,” Jennifer Bing told ABC News. “She’s my favorite girlfriend in the whole wide world.”
