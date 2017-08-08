Listen Live
Must-see: Mom's hilarious 'first day of school' photo goes viral
By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VALLEY, Ala. -  School's back in session, and nobody is happier than this Alabama mom.

>> Watch the news report here

WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

According to WTVM, Jena Willingham's children – Wrangler, Emmy and Sykes – headed back to Beulah Elementary School in Valley on Monday. Willingham celebrated the occasion by sharing a photo of herself lounging in the pool, drink in hand, as her kids, clad in school attire, look on.

>> See the photo here

Happy First Day of School everyone!

Posted by Jena Willingham on Monday, August 7, 2017

"Happy First Day of School everyone!" reads the now-viral post, which has been shared more than 9,000 times on Facebook.

>> Read more trending news

WTVM reported that Willingham said "her children have been arguing all summer, and she told them she was counting down the days until school starts so that she could have a pool day."

Read more here.

News

  • Partial lunar eclipse wows sky-watchers across the world
    Partial lunar eclipse wows sky-watchers across the world
    While the Great American Eclipse is the one everyone in the United States is talking about, those living in the Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia had a show in the sky all their own. >> Read more trending news A lunar eclipse brought many sky-watchers to a standstill as part of the moon became obscured, viewed in some areas of the Earth, while others were able to experience a full red moon, Space.com reported. There’s a connection between Monday’s partial eclipse and the upcoming Great American Eclipse. This time the Earth was in the middle of the moon and sun, with the Earth casting a shadow on the moon, the Daily Mail reported. A solar eclipse, according to Space.com, can only happen when the moon is at one of two nodes of its orbit, or when the moon crosses the path of the sun. During the solar eclipse, like the one later this month, the moon will cross from south to north. During Monday night’s lunar eclipse, it was moving north to south and was shadowed by the Earth on its travels. So why didn’t the U.S. see the lunar eclipse? It actually took place while the Western Hemisphere was turned away from the moon and was in the height of day.
  • Sage grouse conservation changes praised, provoke alarm
    Sage grouse conservation changes praised, provoke alarm
    President Donald Trump's administration has opened the door to industry-friendly changes to a sweeping plan imposed by his predecessor to protect a ground-dwelling bird across vast areas of the West. Wildlife advocates warn that the proposed changes would undercut a hard-won struggle to protect the greater sage grouse. Representatives of the ranching and energy industries cheered the policy shift as needed to give states flexibility. A document outlining the recommended changes was released Monday by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. It recognized for the first time the importance of livestock grazing on sage grouse habitat, said Jim Magagna, executive vice president of the Wyoming Stock Growers Association. It also backed away from requirements to keep rangeland grasses and shrubs at a prescribed minimum height, which ranchers had complained was arbitrary. 'I was very pleased with what I saw there in terms of the tone,' Magagna said. The ground-dwelling sage grouse has lengthy, pointed tail feathers and is known for the male's elaborate courtship display in which air sacs in the neck are inflated to make a popping sound. Millions of sage grouse once populated the West but development, livestock grazing and an invasive grass that encourages wildfires has reduced the bird's population to fewer than 500,000. States affected by the conservation plan are California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Just how much Zinke intends to tinker with the plan that was years in the making remains to be seen. It was hashed out under President Barack Obama and unveiled in 2015 as a solution to keeping the sage grouse off the endangered species list following a decade-long population decline caused by disease and pressure on the birds' habitat from energy development, grazing and wildfires. The proposed changes, the result of a 60-day review of the plan by Zinke's agency, could give states wiggle room in areas such as setting population goals for sage grouse and drawing boundaries of recognized sage grouse habitat. Advocacy groups such as The Wilderness Society and National Wildlife Federation said the proposal was a backdoor attempt to allow unfettered oil and gas development that ignored previous scientific studies showing that drilling too close to sage grouse breeding areas would harm the birds. 'Wholesale changes to the plans are not necessary and could derail years of hard work,' National Wildlife Federation President Collin O'Mara said in a statement. 'We cannot fall victim to the false dichotomy that pits wildlife conservation against the administration's energy development goals.' The birds inhabit parts of 11 states including large swaths of Wyoming, Utah, Idaho and Nevada — big ranching states that include areas with vast wind energy and gas drilling potential. Wyoming has a larger number of greater sage grouse than any other state and keeping the bird off the endangered list remains a priority, Wyoming Gov. Matt Mead said. 'We've come a long ways to get to this point,' Mead said. 'As we make changes — and certainly I think there's room for improvement — we have to move cautiously because we don't want to get to the point where the bird is listed.' Wyoming officials are glad the Trump administration has been talking to them about sage grouse policy, and the proposed changes include improvements, Mead said. Officials remain concerned, however, by how the administration wants to set population goals for sage grouse. The birds are difficult to count and their numbers can fluctuate significantly from year to year in response to weather patterns, Mead said. 'We want to move cautiously as to not disrupt the great work that has been done by so many over the many years,' Mead said. Idaho Gov. Butch Otter said Zinke's announcement marked an appropriate step toward giving the state more power to manage sage grouse. Idaho, along with Utah and Nevada, had filed a lawsuit challenging the Obama-era conservation plans for the birds. 'My staff and I stand ready to roll up our sleeves and work with the Department of the Interior to bring the federal plans into alignment with Idaho's science-based conservation plan,' Otter said in a statement. The proposed changes drew a muted reaction from some other Western governors who had been heavily involved in crafting conservation plans for the birds. Democrat Gov. John Hickenlooper of Colorado, who co-chaired a federal-state sage grouse task force established in 2011, was still reviewing Zinke's announcement, according to spokeswoman Jacque Montgomery. In Nevada, Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval didn't have any immediate comment. Sandoval had worked closely with former Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to develop sage grouse protection plans for the state. Sandoval, Mead and Hickenlooper met with Zinke in April and urged him to coordinate with states before changing the Obama-era plans. Areas where sage grouse habitat and gas drilling overlap include the upper Green River Basin of western Wyoming, home of some of the biggest onshore natural gas fields in the U.S. A third gas field, the Normally Pressured Lance field, could add another 3,500 wells in a 220-square-mile area. Drilling could begin next year if the U.S. Bureau of Land Management signs off. Jonah Energy LLC, recognizes the existence of sage grouse winter range in the southern part of its proposed gas field about 200 miles (321.85 kilometers) northeast of Salt Lake City, said Paul Ulrich, government affairs director at the Denver-based petroleum company. 'From our perspective, that definitely presents challenges but also provides an opportunity to do what we've done from day one, which is follow the science,' he said.
  • Toddler found dead inside van outside day care after child neglect report, police say
    Toddler found dead inside van outside day care after child neglect report, police say
    Numerous officers responded to Little Miracles Academy on Plymouth Avenue in Orlando, Florida, on Monday night after a child was found dead inside a van outside the business, sources within the Orlando Police Department said. >> 10 ways to prevent a hot car death An OPD spokesman said late Monday that officers received a report of child neglect at about 8:30 p.m. When they arrived at the day care, they found the boy, believed to be about 3 years old, dead inside a van, officers said. >> Read more trending news No one had been taken into custody late Monday, and police did not release any information on who alerted them about the child. Little Miracles Academy took down its Facebook page abruptly just before 9:30 p.m. – Visit WFTV.com for the latest on this developing story.
  • Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire
    Man accused of killing Missouri police officer wanted in New Hampshire
    There is a massive manhunt in Missouri for the man charged with killing a police officer.  >> Watch the news report here The suspect, 39-year-old Ian McCarthy, reportedly has ties to New England and is wanted in Manchester, New Hampshire, on a previous assault charge. >> Missouri police officer shot, killed; suspect still at large McCarthy reportedly has been on the run from Missouri State Police since Sunday night. Authorities say the 39-year-old shot and killed Clinton, Missouri, police officer Gary Michael. >> Read more trending news On Sunday night, Michael pulled McCarthy over for a suspected registration violation in Clinton, police said. Authorities said McCarthy fired at Michael, and Michael fired back. McCarthy reportedly then took off, crashed his car and ran on foot. Michael was taken to the hospital, where he died. New Hampshire state court records show McCarthy faced at least 20 counts from 1997-2011. The charges vary from traffic violations to possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree assault. If you see McCarthy or have any idea where he may be, call 911.
  • Pence carves his own political ID, on behalf of Trump
    Pence carves his own political ID, on behalf of Trump
  • Boy saves baby sister during massive house fire, becomes honorary firefighter
    Boy saves baby sister during massive house fire, becomes honorary firefighter
    An 8-year-old boy is being called a hero after saving his baby sister during a fire. >> Watch the news report here Harrison Holt was awarded the title of honorary firefighter by the Milan-Dummer Fire Department in New Hampshire for his quick thinking as his home went up in flames last month. >> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news Dad John Holt had just finished mowing the lawn when he noticed smoke coming from the home’s attached shed, according to WMUR. >> On HotTopics.TV: North Carolina girl honored by police after pulling unconscious cousin out of pool Holt grabbed a fire extinguisher and ran to the shed. “By the time I got down there, it was fairly out of control already,” said Holt. Harrison quickly dialed 911 and got his sister out of the house. “Harry has her in one arm and the phone in the other, just chatting to 911,” Holt said. >> Read more trending news The fire destroyed the home, WMUR reported. The family had recently practiced a fire safety drill. “Exit drills in the home, use smoke detectors, practice it, make sure the children are familiar with it,” said Fire Chief Bud Chapman.
