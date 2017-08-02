Listen Live
cloudy-day
73°
H 88
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day
73°
Mostly Cloudy
H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    73°
    Current Conditions
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • cloudy-day
    88°
    Today
    Mostly Cloudy. H 88° L 69°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day
    85°
    Tomorrow
    Chance of T-storms. H 85° L 70°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Lifestyles
Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap
Close

Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap

Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap
Photo Credit: Elva Etienne/Getty Images
Sleeping toddler (stock photo).

Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap

By: HotTopics.TV

EDMONTON, Alberta -  A Canadian mother is warning other parents about the dangers of indoor heatstroke after her daughter endured a frightening ordeal.

Jennifer Abma of Edmonton, Alberta, told "Today" that she was keeping her daughters inside when a heatwave hit their town.

>> On HotTopics.TV: Dad shares photo of daughter’s foot to warn others about scary mistake

Her 3-year-old daughter, Anastasia, went upstairs to take a nap a few weeks ago after playing with her 1-year-old sister.

An hour and a half later, Jennifer went to check on the her and discovered the room was roasting hot. She panicked when she couldn’t wake Anastasia.

Close

Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap

Jennifer shared a photo of the scary moment in an Instagram post that has since been deleted. In the photo, Anastasia’s skin is red and swollen.

“THIS is clear proof a child doesn’t need to be in the sun to get heatstroke,” Jennifer wrote.

>> Protect your kids from the heat

First responders quickly arrived and discovered Anastasia’s blood sugar was dangerously low and her body temperature was at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, according to "Today."

“They administered sucrose and in minutes she started crying, clearly scared,” Jennifer wrote.

The temperature inside the room was around 122 degrees.

>> Read more trending news

“Hopefully other parents can take something from this & make sure you are checking the rooms in your house because they can be as dangerous as a hot car,” Jennifer wrote.

She said she’s grateful for the first responders’ swift action to revive her daughter.

“We definitely had god on our side yesterday,” Jennifer wrote.

Close

Mom warns of sunless heatstroke after toddler almost doesn't wake up from nap

Related

Protect your kids from the heat

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    Abnormal summer weather worrisome for eclipse viewing in Georgia
    I guessing you’ve noticed the weather has been weird for many months now. A warm and dry winter spring brought extreme drought. Then it turned on a dime and it became unusually wet, the drought vanished replaced by sporadic flooding, and sun tanning weather has been hard to come bye. There are indications of these back and forth swings to continue this month, at least the first half being much like the past couple months. A decided lack of long hot dry sunny spells. While the August 21 eclipse weather obviously is unknown at this point, the distant look leading up to it are concerning. PATH AND PERCENTAGE OF ECLIPSE: This is a shame, because under normal or average August weather patterns viewing would be favorable in much of metro Atlanta. We typically have partly cloudy/partly sunny afternoons in summer so not a clear blue sky, but opportunity for enough space between passing clouds to see the sun. For example, long-term cloud climate says (NOT a forecast): ROME/CARTERSVILLE: 27% cloudy, 73% chance of seeing it. GAINESVILLE: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. ATHENS: 29% cloudy, 71% chance of seeing it. ATLANTA DEKALB COUNTY PDK: 32% cloudy, 68% chance of seeing it. SOUTH ATLANTA: 34% cloudy, 66% chance of seeing it. Mother Nature of course does not go by averages, so we will have to check the weather that day. Here are some TRENDS from this distance, obviously a lot can change. Main numerical variants continue to show a lack of heat extending into first part of August: Amazing to see equations showing almost 0% chance of 90s in Metro Atlanta next 10 days: And a wet pattern is shown returning as well: ECMWF model output showing below-normal sunshine through 14th: Hopefully the pattern does not play out this way, or if it does, it breaks by the 21st. Fingers crossed. FOLLOW me on Twitter @MellishMeterWSB Eclipse overview and clouds Eclipse day weather NASA Eclipse site Interactive cloud cover map
  • Baby wears head-shaping helmet, family does too
    Baby wears head-shaping helmet, family does too
    Jonas Gutierrez’s mom says her little boy has been a good baby. She’d feed him then put him down for a nap as she cared for her other child. But his good sleeping habits, along with a head that was in the 99th percentile for size turned into a medical issue. Little Jonas developed a flat spot on his head. But a there is a fix. Jonas will wear a helmet for the next few months to help shape his head and reverse plagiocephaly, or flat head syndrome, KENS reported. >> Read more trending news Jonas’ mom said he accepted the helmet quickly. So did his older sister, Camila. So much so, she insisted that she wear her bicycle helmet to match her brother. Then she pushed to have mom and dad wear theirs. They snapped a few photos of the helmet-wearing family and they quickly went viral. “We are glad that people find it so sweet, and I love that Camila can be exposed to something valuable like inclusion for those who are ‘different,’ but the truth is we were our normal selves on a normal Saturday morning at home and just giving in to the requests of our 3-year-old who asked us to wear helmets,” Shayna Gutierrez told the “Today” show. Camila said she wanted her family to wear their helmets so her brother wouldn’t feel different, KENS reported.
  • These kits could save lives during a school emergency
    These kits could save lives during a school emergency
    Hundreds of nurses have new skills to save lives in a school emergency. After the Sandy Hook tragedy, medical experts looked at what could help more children. We get a look at the kits on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? One county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working 10 hacks for stress-free mornings The number one killer in attacks is bleeding. The trauma kits equip school nurses with tools to stop the bleeding, even before emergency workers can get in. They include gauze, tourniquets and other materials. “We want to give people the opportunity to save a life It's a great feeling to know that you have that power to help someone in need,” Billy Kunkle with the Georgia Trauma Commission said. The Georgia Trauma Commission is sending 12 kits to every school in the state.
  • It's 'really good for the brain': School offers new music course
    It's 'really good for the brain': School offers new music course
    Students at a school in Carroll County will have the option to learn piano when they return to school Wednesday. A volunteer donated 26 keyboard pianos to the music department of Whitesburg Elementary school. RELATED STORIES: Back 2 School: Is it too early to start a new year? One county has a new way for students to learn, and parents say it's working 10 hacks for stress-free mornings The students already attend STEM, physical education and music every week. Now, they will have an opportunity to go to piano lab. Music teacher Troy Walburn will be introducing his fourth and fifth graders to the piano with a new 45-minute course at The Alton and Opal McWhorter Music Center this year. Linda McWhorter donated the $31,000 worth of keyboards. She said she hopes it will be a confidence booster and encourage students to dream big. “The possibilities are endless,” McWhorter said.   Channel 2 Action News is your home for Back 2 School coverage.   We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as NewsChopper 2 and Triple Team Traffic guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.       
  • Trump reportedly described White House as a 'real dump'
    Trump reportedly described White House as a 'real dump'
    President Donald Trump has told members of his New Jersey golf club that he spends so much time away from Washington because the White House is a 'real dump.' The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the account, which appeared in a lengthy article posted on the website golf.com. The story on Trump's complicated love for golf also appears in Sports Illustrated magazine. The story recounts a scene in which Trump was chatting with some club members. Trump told the members he makes such frequent appearances at the property in Bedminster, New Jersey, because: 'That White House is a real dump.' Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting various properties he owns and leases, including Bedminster.
  • Tractor-trailer hauling 5,000 gallons of tar overturns, spills onto road
    Tractor-trailer hauling 5,000 gallons of tar overturns, spills onto road
    Crews have been working for hours to clean up a busy road after a sticky mess in Bartow County. The tractor-trailer overturned overnight Wednesday on the entrance ramp to Interstate 75 on Red Top Mountain Road, spilling tar everywhere. Channel 2’s Darryn Moore was the only reporter covering the spill on Channel 2 Action News This Morning. Authorities told Moore that the trailer was filled with 5,000 gallons of tar when it overturned. The driver was heading to a construction project on I-985 when the wreck happened. TRENDING STORIES: Couple ordered to pay photographer $1 million after dispute over $125 Teen jumps out of plane emergency door in San Francisco Officer shot 14 times, killed hours after walking son to 1st day of school The driver suffered several cuts to his arm but managed to climb out. Crews showed up with an excavator and a truck filled with dirt to dump it onto tar. One lane of the ramp is open. Authorities hope to have all lanes reopen by this afternoon.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.