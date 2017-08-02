Millennials are killing everything. Are you next?

It’s possible the trend of blaming millennials for killing everything from cherished traditions to entire industries may be a bit overblown.

Millennials, also called Generation Y, are generally considered the generation born from the early 1980s to the mid-1990s or early 2000s. In recent years, a slew of articles have blamed millennials for pretty much everything wrong with the United States, from societal woes to business misfortunes.

Here’s a comprehensive list of everything millennials are blamed for killing. Well, as comprehensive as we can be, given their apparently unquenchable thirst for slaying.

1. Golf. They’re just not into it, reported Business Insider in 2016.

2. Road cycling. The same story says millennials are into fitness classes, but not so much biking on the road.

3. Movies. The number of ticket buyers ages 18 to 24 dropped off by more than one-third between 2013 and 2016, reported the New York Post.

4. Napkins. Millennials favor paper towels, according to a February 2016 survey by marketing intelligence agency Mintel covered in The Washington Post.

5. Class. A 2014 story on Unwritten says millennials are selfish and lack manners. How rude!

6. Vacations. At least millennials like to work hard. No, wait, make that too hard, according to a 2014 Inc. story – they don’t take enough time off.

7. Bar soap. Three in five millennials are convinced that soap bars are covered in germs, reported MarketWatch in 2016.

8. Relationships. A 2016 Elite Daily story blames online dating apps like Tinder and OKCupid for creating an impulsive dating climate that motivates millennials to keep on searching for a soul mate.

9. Marriage. If millennials aren’t into relationships, it seems to follow that they’re not getting married. An April report by Bloomberg found that more than half of people ages 25 to 34 are single, while two-thirds of people in the same age range were already married in 1980.

10. Sex. If they aren’t forming long-term relationships or getting married, are millennials at least having sex? Not so much, says a 2016 New York Post story that found young people are having less sex than previous generations.

11. Home ownership. An April report found homeownership among millennials at an all-time low of 34.3 percent.

12. Wine corks. Even the lowly wine cork’s not safe. Millennials drink nearly half of all wine in the U.S., but they favor cans or bottles with twist-off tops, found USA Today in 2016.

13. Diamonds. Millennials would rather spend money on travel or handbags than baubles, reported The Daily Beast in 2016.

14. Department stores. A February report on Fortune says changing shopping habits among millennials are driving Macy’s, JC Penney and Nordstrom to close stores.

15. Running. The number of finishers in U.S. footraces dropped 9 percent in 2015, reported The Wall Street Journal in 2016. You can guess who got the blame.

16. Cruises. A 2016 story by Caribbean News Service reports with dismay that millennials are turning up their noses at cruises, preferring more authentic experiences.

17. And casinos. The same story notes that millennials are by and large also uninterested in casinos, for similar reasons.

18. Dinner dates. Are online daters too busy or too cheap to eat out when they first meet? Either way, it’s bad news for dinner dates, reported MarketWatch in March.

19. Focus groups. In a 2015 story, Digiday reported that millennials are so aware of marketing that it’s impossible to use their input on marketing.

20. The 9-to-5 work week. Millennials want more flexibility at work, whether working from home or setting their own schedule, reported The Huffington Post in 2015.

21. Chain restaurants. A June Business Insider story says casual dining chains like TGI Fridays, Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday and Buffalo Wild Wings are experiencing sales slumps. You know who’s to blame.

22. Face-to-face interaction. They’d rather be on their smartphones, said MarketWatch in 2016.

23. Breakfast cereal. It’s not easy enough, reported The Washington Post in 2016.

24. The NFL. Not interested, said Work In Sports in January.

25. The hangout sitcom. They’re not your “Friends,” reported Refinery29 in 2015.

26. Their bosses. Or at least the role of managers in the workplace, said Ideapod in 2015.

27. The American Dream. Even the American Dream isn’t safe from their clutches, reported RedAlertPolitics in 2015.

Millennials. Is there anything they can’t kill? Really, the list is pretty much endless.

Except maybe for avocado toast, the much-reported favorite food of millennials. Americans spend $900,000 a month on it, reports CNBC.

