Lifestyles
Lost dog jumps into stranger's car during Hurricane Harvey, reunites with family
Close

Lost dog jumps into stranger's car during Hurricane Harvey, reunites with family

VIDEO: Drone Shows Devastating Aftermath Of Hurricane Harvey

Lost dog jumps into stranger's car during Hurricane Harvey, reunites with family

By: HotTopics.TV

RUNGE, Texas -  A dog is back with his family thanks to a storm chaser who found more than just a hurricane this weekend.

>> Hurricane Harvey evacuees haven't forgotten about their pets

According to HotTopics.TV, Aaron Jayjack describes himself as a storm chaser and outdoorsman in his Twitter bio. According to a video posted over the weekend, he was in Runge, Texas, chasing Hurricane Harvey when a dog jumped into his car.

>> Watch the video here

“I stopped for gas and this guy was following me down the road and when I stopped he jumped into the Jeep,” Jayjack said in a video posted to Twitter.

>> Need something to lift your spirits? Read more uplifting news

He asked his followers to share the video in hops of find the dog’s owner. He nicknamed the lost pup “Harvey.”

>> Sandra Bullock donates $1M to American Red Cross for Harvey relief

His tweet went viral, and the dog’s owner soon came forward. The dog, whose real name is Cash, is now back with his family, according to a Twitter update by Jayjack.

>> Read more trending news

Cash was clearly happy to see his family again.

“Cash was trying to climb out [the] window to [his] owner,” Jayjack wrote.

>> See the post here

>> See the reunion here

Residents and pets are evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Harvey pets

Photo Credit: Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP
Residents and pets are evacuated from their homes as floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey rise, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. (Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via AP)
