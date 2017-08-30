RUNGE, Texas - A dog is back with his family thanks to a storm chaser who found more than just a hurricane this weekend.
According to HotTopics.TV, Aaron Jayjack describes himself as a storm chaser and outdoorsman in his Twitter bio. According to a video posted over the weekend, he was in Runge, Texas, chasing Hurricane Harvey when a dog jumped into his car.
Displaced dog jumped into my jeep. Please share to help find owner! #harvey #hurricane #displacedpets pic.twitter.com/0C6Ve9bN78— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017
“I stopped for gas and this guy was following me down the road and when I stopped he jumped into the Jeep,” Jayjack said in a video posted to Twitter.
Found gas but picked up dog that jumped into jeep. Runge TX ... please help find owner #harvey #hurricaneharvey #lostpets @severestudios pic.twitter.com/UGvo4JRG1K— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 26, 2017
He asked his followers to share the video in hops of find the dog’s owner. He nicknamed the lost pup “Harvey.”
His tweet went viral, and the dog’s owner soon came forward. The dog, whose real name is Cash, is now back with his family, according to a Twitter update by Jayjack.
Cash was clearly happy to see his family again.
“Cash was trying to climb out [the] window to [his] owner,” Jayjack wrote.
Successful reunion with Cash and owner in Runge, TX. Cash was trying to climb out window to owner #harvey #hurricaneharvey #nationaldogsday— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 27, 2017
https://t.co/RlJcbE6fy2 I've had many requests to see lost #harveydog reunion with his owner. Here's the video I took! #hurricaneharvey— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 28, 2017
