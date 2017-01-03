Listen Live
cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
50°
H 58°
L 42°

!
Traffic
Breaking News

U.S. Blasts Syria with Cruise Missiles

TRAFFIC UPDATES

Progress made on Buford Spring southbound- Local Traffic Only

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
50°
Few Clouds
H 57° L 44°
  • cloudy-day Created with Sketch.
    50°
    Current Conditions
    Windy. H 58° L 42°
  • windy-day Created with Sketch.
    58°
    Today
    Windy. H 58° L 42°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    60°
    Tomorrow
    Clear. H 60° L 40°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb news on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb traffic on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

Wsb weather on-demand

00:00 | 00:00

More Audio Replays
Lifestyles
Let’s see if you can make these last longer than you did last year…
Close

Let’s see if you can make these last longer than you did last year…

Let’s see if you can make these last longer than you did last year…

Let’s see if you can make these last longer than you did last year…

By: Dave Baker
Updated:

 

A new year is here!

The important thing is that you still have time to make some New Year's resolutions for your home.

So everybody, repeat after me:

- I promise to change my furnace filter once a month, or at least once a quarter.

- I promise to call my favorite heating and air company and purchase a yearly maintenance contract which will keep my furnace and a/c running more efficiently, all while costing me less than $170 a year.

- I promise to have my insulation inspected to make sure that I have enough to effectively hold in all that good heat and cool air. This is often a free service through better insulation companies.

- I will take a serious look at my old, crappy water heater before it gives up the ghost and fills my basement with old, crappy water. While I am at it I will look at a high efficiency unit, or perhaps even a tankless water heater.

- I will take an hour out of my busy year to have my garage door inspected and have general maintenance preformed on it.  I know, it's just your old garage door, but it is the largest moving thing on your home and it needs some tlc too. Just FYI – this project will cost you less than $100.

- I will have my septic system cleaned out if it's been more than 3 years since I last had that done. I will also have my ducts sucked if it's been 5-7 years since I've had that done.

- I will take a moment and stand out at the curb and look back at my house.  I do this to see if my siding needs replacing or painting, I have missing shingles on my roof, or if the swing set I dismantled back in '97 is still sitting in pieces alongside the garage.  In short, I will paint, shingle, and clean up my yard.

- I will make sure my termite letter is up to date and if it's been more than 5 years I will have my house re-treated for those tiny, blind, flying pests which are capable of doing big damage to my home.

- I will wash and seal my deck sometime between the Masters and Memorial Day. If my deck is wearing out I will seriously look into building a new, maintenance free deck.

- I will make sure my crawl space has plastic on the ground and insulation in the floor joists above. I realize that this is a 2-3 hour chore that if stretched out correctly can take all day and leave you in enough good graces to allow you to play golf for the next month.

Happy New Year to you and your house. 

Thank you.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

News

  • Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90
    Comedian Don Rickles dies at 90
    Comedian Don Rickles has died, his publicist confirmed to multiple news outlets Thursday. He was 90 years old.  >> Read more trending news ABC News reported that the legendary comic died of kidney failure. >> Photos: Don Rickles through the years He died at his home in Los Angeles with his wife, Barbara, by his side, TMZ reported.
  • Good Samaritan recounts rescue of visually impaired MARTA rider
    Good Samaritan recounts rescue of visually impaired MARTA rider
    Good Samaritans risked their own lives Thursday morning to save a visually impaired man who fell off a MARTA platform in downtown Atlanta. The man fell near southbound tracks at the Five Points station about 8 a.m., MARTA spokesman Erik Burton said. A video of the incident, obtained by Channel 2 Action News, shows four people were directly involved in helping the man, who was carrying a walking stick. Daniel Summers, a Georgia-Pacific employee and regular MARTA rider, was one of them.  “I knew I had to do something fast,” he told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I dropped my bag and jumped down on the tracks. As I approached the man, another bystander jumped down with me.” In the video, Summers and the other bystander get on either side of the man and hold the man’s legs while two other people grab the man’s shoulders. Summers is the man in the orange shirt. “We ... stood him up, gave each other a nod, and then lifted him up onto the platform,” he said. “Several MARTA police arrived moments later and pulled both me and the other bystander out from the tracks.”  The man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with what Burton described as an ankle or leg injury. His name was not released. “I wasn’t the first one there, but I was the first to act,” Summers said. “Every day we’re presented with opportunities to lend a hand and be compassionate to one another. This was one of those times and I’m just glad I was able to help.”
  • ‘Operation Breaking Bad' busts 30 alleged gang members
    ‘Operation Breaking Bad' busts 30 alleged gang members
    Thirty alleged gang members are facing charges in Gwinnett County after a yearlong joint investigation by the Gwinnett County Gang Task Force and the ATF.'Operation Breaking Bad' targeted numerous gang members and drug dealers selling drugs and weapons throughout Gwinnett County and metro Atlanta.For a year, Gwinnett authorities worked with federal agents to have undercover officers buy drugs and guns from the suspects.Last week, agents simultaneously raided eight different locations, arresting and charging 30 people.The charges range from possession of marijuana to felony terroristic threats and acts. TRENDING STORIES: New lane reopens on Buford Spring Connector 'Operation Breaking Bad' busts 25 alleged gang members College student faked cancer, scammed supporters, police say Agents seized numerous weapons, more than 1,400 grams of methamphetamine and more than 60 grams of heroin.'When we pull our resources together and target violent offenders, this sends a very clear message that this type of activity won't be tolerated in Gwinnett County or metro Atlanta,' Gwinnett police Cpl. Deon Washington said.Most of the suspects are part of the Nortenos gang, police said.'Some of these people have extensive criminal histories, including felons in possession of firearms, some have murder charges and also other violent charges related to criminal activity and gang activity,' Washington said.Police said one of the suspects, Ruben Almaguer, was already convicted of murder and serving prison time during the operation.They said he was using a cell phone in prison to facilitate drug deals on the outside.Police said there are more suspects involved and they are searching for them now. Huge bust in Gwinnett Co. Police arrested 20 suspected gang members & seized several guns & grams of narcotics. Watch my live report at 5p pic.twitter.com/KFOznTBZa2-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 6, 2017 They look like military weapons, but police say they seized these from suspected gang members. Story at 5pm pic.twitter.com/5wY4DSgzN4-- Tyisha Fernandes (@TyishaWSB) April 6, 2017
  • 'To prevent and deter': Trump's statement on Syria strike
    'To prevent and deter': Trump's statement on Syria strike
    ___ My fellow Americans: On Tuesday, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad launched a horrible chemical weapons attack on innocent civilians. Using a deadly nerve agent, Assad choked out the lives of helpless men, women and children. It was a slow and brutal death for so many. Even beautiful babies were cruelly murdered in this very barbaric attack. No child of God should ever suffer such horror. Tonight, I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where the chemical attack was launched. It is in this vital national security interest of the United States to prevent and deter the spread and use of deadly chemical weapons. There can be no dispute that Syria used banned chemical weapons, violated its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention, and ignored the urging of the U.N. Security Council. Years of previous attempts at changing Assad's behavior have all failed, and failed very dramatically. As a result, the refugee crisis continues to deepen and the region continues to destabilize, threatening the United States and its allies. Tonight, I call on all civilized nations to join us in seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria, and also to end terrorism of all kinds and all types. We ask for God's wisdom as we face the challenge of our very troubled world. We pray for the lives of the wounded and for the souls of those who have passed. And we hope that as long as America stands for justice, then peace and harmony will, in the end, prevail. Goodnight. And God bless America and the entire world. Thank you.
  • What is a Tomahawk cruise missile and what does it do?
    What is a Tomahawk cruise missile and what does it do?
    The United States launched roughly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles from two ships in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday, targeting an air base in Syria following a chemical attack allegedly ordered by Syrian President Bashar Assad that struck civilians in rebel-held areas of his country. The missiles were launched against an air base some 25 miles south of Homs, Syria. The base is small, and one U.S. official said that 50 Tomahawk missiles would do “significant” damage to the facility. Tomahawk missiles are highly accurate weapons. The modern version was first used by the United States in the 1991 Gulf War. Here’s what you need to know about Tomahawk missiles: What are they? Tomahawk missiles are subsonic, jet engine-powered missiles. They fly low, about 100 feet off the ground. Where are they launched from? Tomahawks can be launched from many surfaces, but the U.S. generally uses ships or submarines to launch the missiles.  How much do they cost? Each missile cost $1.41 million. Who makes them? Raytheon Systems Company makes the Tomahawk Block IV. How fast can they fly? The missiles travel at 550 miles per hour. How big are they? The Tomahawk is a 20-foot-long missile, and weighs 2,900 pounds. It has a wingspan of eight feet,  nine inches. It carries a 1,000-pound-class warhead. How accurate are they? According to the Navy, they hit their target about 85 percent of the time. How do they find their target? The missile uses a system called 'Terrain Contour Matching.' An altimeter along with an inertia detector direct the Tomahawk along a flight path against a pre-loaded map of the terrain. They are unlike drones as they are not guided by pilots on the ground. According to Raytheon, “The latest variant (Tomahawk Block IV) includes a two-way satellite data-link that enables the missile to be retargeted in flight to preprogrammed, alternate targets. The Block IV design was initiated as both a cost savings and a capability improvement effort.” Is the United States the only country with cruise missiles? No. More than 70 nations have cruise missiles. Sources: The U.S. Navy; Popular Science; Raytheon
  • LEADING OFF: Scherzer ready; Wheeler, Ryu returns to majors
    LEADING OFF: Scherzer ready; Wheeler, Ryu returns to majors
    ___ PITCHING IN Reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer takes the mound for Washington against the Phillies in their home opener. Scherzer's spring preparation was delayed because he was still in pain from a fractured knuckle on his pitching hand. 'I'm good to throw 100 pitches. ... That's what's so exciting about where I was at, to where I am now,' Scherzer said, adding that he considers being able to make his first start without missing time in the regular season 'a major accomplishment.' WHEELS UP Mets righty Zack Wheeler is set to start a series opener against Miami, his first big league appearance since Sept. 25, 2014. Wheeler injured his elbow pitching against Miami in a spring training game on March 9, 2015, and had Tommy John surgery 16 days later. He returned last summer and threw 17 pitches over one inning in a rain-shortened start on Aug. 6 for Class A St. Lucie, then complained of elbow discomfort and didn't pitch again. 'Certainly, he'll (be) amped up,' New York manager Terry Collins said. 'Emotionally, I'm sure he'll be nervous.' LONG ROAD BACK Hyun-Jin Ryu returns to the mound for the Dodgers after making just one start over the past two seasons because of left shoulder surgery and other injuries. The South Korean left-hander was excellent for Los Angeles in 2013 and '14, and he looked sharp this spring training, putting up a 2.57 ERA over 14 innings. Lefty Kyle Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, will make his major league debut for Colorado. SECOND TIME AROUND The reigning Rookie of the Year in the AL has another honor to look forward to: Michael Fulmer is set to start the home opener for Detroit. Fulmer takes the mound when the Tigers host the Boston Red Sox in Detroit's first home game of the season. The right-hander went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA last year, helping Detroit contend for a postseason spot until its final game. KANSAS CITY SCUFFLE The winless Royals travel to Houston looking to get their offense off the ground. Kansas City amassed five runs on 16 hits while being swept over three games in Minnesota. The Astros, meanwhile, are coming off a series win against Seattle to begin the season. Jason Vargas starts for the Royals, and Mike Fiers is up for Houston. HARDCOURT TO HARDBALL Former St. John's basketball player Amir Garrett will make his major league debut when the Reds face St. Louis. The left-hander played two seasons with the Red Storm even after signing as a 22nd-round pick with Cincinnati in 2011. He eventually gave up hoops to focus on baseball full-time, a move that seems to have paid off. The 24-year-old had a 2.55 ERA last season split between Double-A and Triple-A.
More

Jamie Dupree

NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
Atlanta News
Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Instagram
Facebook
twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Cars at Autotrader
Rare-News
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Contest Rules
WSB Employment
EEOC Statement
WSB-AM FCC Public File
WSBB-FM FCC Public File
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.