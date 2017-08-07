One stranger's act of kindness is showing others around the world what a little compassion can mean to someone.

While aboard a plane, Kesha Bernard of Savannah, Georgia, offered to help a fellow mother when two of her three children started crying and screaming before takeoff. The Alaska Airlines flight was delayed due to weight issues.

While Bernard waited for others who were closer to help, she noticed that instead many were "huffing and puffing."

“Toddlers cry,” Bernard said. “You could be the most disciplined mother on the planet, and this could happen to you.”

After waiting for about 15 minutes, Bernard got up out of her seat and went a few rows back to ask the mother if she needed help.

Bernard told WSB-TV’s Kimberly Richardson the woman looked at her with complete longing and was beyond appreciative.

The mother said yes, and handed her one of her three children.

As Bernard walked back to her seat, she says the baby immediately stopped crying, and eventually fell asleep in her arms.

The moral of the story? “Be nice and considerate,” Bernard said. “If someone needs help, for God's sake help them.”

The message, which has over 221,000 likes and almost 100,000 shares, concluded with: “How can we ignore a human in distress? Please be kind. Please be considerate. Help one another. It makes everything easier. I promise you won’t die.”

Here I am on vacation away from my kids (who I absolutely love to death but sometimes you need a break from toddlers)... Posted by Kesha Bernard on Saturday, July 29, 2017