5 Things that allow water into your basement…

So you maybe have some water seepage in to your basement due to the rain this summer. Here are the 5 most prevalent ways that outside water gets into your basement.
1 – Clogged gutters. Clogged gutters cause rain water to fall directly at your foundation. You’ve heard it before – keep ‘em clean! ‘Nuff said.
2 – Downspouts that don’t extend far enough from the foundation. Closely related to number 1 – while building code says the downspouts must extend at least 5 feet from the house (do yours even go 5 feet?), 10 feet is far better.
3 – Paved areas around the house that slope towards the house. This is easy to spot – which way does your drive way slope at your house? Especially check the little cement patio outside your walk-out basement door…
4 – Faulty landscaping. Your house should appear to be sitting up on a ‘turtle’s back’. Most houses are initially constructed in this way, but erosion due to poor #1 - 3 eats away at that over time. Eroded backfill is a huge culprit of foundation water issues.
5 – Irrigation system not properly aimed. Does your sprinkler system shoot water at your foundation? Does it cause erosion? Does it leak? Oy!
