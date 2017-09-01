Listen Live
A man's home is his… office?
A man's home is his… office?

A man's home is his… office?
Photo Credit: mallmo/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Working home, laptop on a desk with window view.

A man's home is his… office?

By: Dave Baker

Q – I am in the process of changing my work place from an office building to my house. What do I need to know to change a spare bedroom into an office?

Dick – Powder Springs 

A – In my opinion working from the house is the best! I've done it for a number of years now. In fact if you call me in my home office you can rest assured that I am wearing boxers and a tee-shirt.

Unless it’s casual Friday…

The most important thing about turning an extra room into an office is that it needs to be properly wired to provide for telephone service, high-speed internet, fax machine – copy machine, computer – all the things that make working from home possible.

I recommend that first you have an electrician install a dedicated high amperage line to the room so that you have enough juice for any and all office equipment that you might need. You should also have surge protection installed on your whole house to help protect all that equipment.

Basically then you are set to go once you buy the equipment. 

I would add though that you might want to make the room as ‘officey’ as possible. Select some nice, appropriately sized office furniture, get yourself some shelving, and perhaps put pictures and awards on the walls. 

I had a neighbor who worked from his home office every day. He would wake up, eat, get ready for work, put on a suit and tie, and then head off to his office in the lower level of his home to work. 

Said it made him feel more at work, increased his efficiency.

This would also be a good time to go ‘smart’ with your home – have all your major appliances run off your smart phone. Set-back thermostats can help keep your warm/cool just in your office area, video cameras can allow you to see what is going on outside your house as well as inside.

It is just nice to have everything available to you at the touch of a button.

Making it feel like a real place of business will help you accomplish more than say working off a card table with your printer on an ironing board and your scanner balancing on the seat of the stationary bike you got 7 years ago in order to get in shape – you know the one, it has exactly 21.7 miles on it.

Good luck!

More from Dave Baker » 

Read More
