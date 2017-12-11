Q – I got new carpet last spring. It shows a little dirt but I have always been told to hold off cleaning because cleaning will actually make it get dirt again faster.

But now it is nearing the Holidays and I want it cleaned. Is it too early to have done?

Wanda in Watkinsville

A – Too early for what? For the Holidays?

It is not too early to have your carpet cleaned, depending on how you have it done. Let me tell you why it depends on who you use.

When a carpet cleaning company uses soap and water to clean your carpets, it is almost impossible to rinse all the soap out of the carpet. The job of soap is to collect dirt. That is what soap does for a living.

When you use soap and water to clean your carpet and you don’t get all the soap rinsed out, the remaining soap acts like, well, soap. It will still sit there collecting dirt because it doesn’t know that it is supposed to stop.

It’s soap.

That is why carpets cleaned with soap with get dirty faster. The left over soap is still collecting dirt.

That is where the wives tale was always to wait as long as possible before cleaning new carpets.

That said, not every good carpet cleaner uses soap. I know of one company that uses a special, proprietary water product that works very, very well without soap.

If you go in that direction, then no, it is not too soon to get your carpet cleaned.

BTW – you may want to get on somebodies cleaning schedule soon. With the Holidays looming the actual time you have to have a carpet cleaning company come out to do the work is shrinking every day.

Hop to it…

