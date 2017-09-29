Looking for a haunted house scare this Halloween season?



Look no further. Most haunted houses in the Atlanta metro area (and beyond) are opening their doors this weekend and kicking off autumn with a scream. Among Atlanta's haunted houses - and there are dozens - are a few uniquely haunting experiences.

﻿RELATED: 5 of the most haunted old houses in Atlanta﻿

So, if it's a good scare you seek, these are the scariest ones around Atlanta and beyond:

VIa georgiahauntedhouses.com Scarehouse of the South

Close 5 of the top haunted houses for Atlantans with no scare threshold Photo Credit: VIa georgiahauntedhouses.com Scarehouse of the South

Scarehouse of the South

Soperton, Georgia. scarehouseofthesouth.com

Tickets are $15; dates are limited to October 7, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28 from 6:30 until 11 p.m.



Scare factor: 10/10

The Scarehouse of the South is objectively not close to Atlanta (it's in Soperton, which is more than halfway to Savannah). Still, it is a haunted house and then some. In fact, it sits atop the list of the scariest haunted houses for one simple reason: dedication to the fear. The Scarehouse calls itself "Georgia's most extreme haunted house," and warns potential visitors repeatedly that they are not joking when they say "do not bring kids here." So, if you want to go to a haunted experience where maxing out your real life fear is the one and only goal, this is the place. It is far and away the scariest haunted house in the state of Georgia. Drive white-knuckled and in silence down Interstate 16 until you reach it.

Wikimedia/For the AJC Just a regular old haunted steel mill. Nothing to see here. Let's check out the furnace!

Close 5 of the scariest Atlanta haunted houses, ranked by fear factor Photo Credit: Wikimedia/For the AJC Just a regular old haunted steel mill. Nothing to see here. Let's check out the furnace!

Sloss Fright Furnace

20 32nd St. N, Birmingham, Alabama. frightfurnace.com

Tickets range from $18 to $45, and Sloss is open September 29-30, October 6-7, 12-15, 19-22 and 24-31. The box office opens at sundown and closes at 10:30 p.m. on weeknights and midnight on weekends.

Scare factor: 9.5/10

Located a couple hours' drive from Atlanta in Birmingham, Alabama, the Sloss Fright Furnace would be a terrifying place even without a haunted house: the abandoned steel mill that houses it is already a paranormal activity center which appears regularly on ghost hunting shows. And then the fine people of Birmingham go and put a haunted house in it! The place is actually haunted for real. Nope, nope, nope.

PHOTOS: See creatures from one of the world’s scariest haunted houses

Netherworld

6624 Dawson Blvd., Norcross, Georgia. fearworld.com

Netherworld is open every night until Halloween, as well as November 3-5. Tickets start at $23, with passes costing up to $200 for behind-the-scenes tours.

Scare factor: 8/10

What can be said about Netherworld that hasn't been said already?

It is the undisputed heavyweight champion of Atlanta haunted houses. And 2017 is the last year to see the show - and all the Hollywood-quality costumes, special effects, props and make-up - in its longtime Norcross location. Is it the scariest of all? Probably not. But if it doesn't scare you, you've got a trip down Interstate 16 ahead of you anyway. And whatever Netherworld lacks in total fear, it more than makes up for in production value. It's the most professional haunting in the city.

Containment

1320 Blairs Bridge Road, Lithia Springs, Georgia. containmenthauntedhouse.com

Containment is open September 29-30, October 6-8, 13-15, 20-22, 25-31, and November 3-4) from 8 p.m. until somewhere between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. depending on the day. General admission is $25.

Scare factor: 7.5/10

Just one exit past Six Flags on Interstate 20, Containment is one of the most inventive haunted houses in Atlanta, known for its design and story line. The way Containment's story unfolds creates a very personal and intense connection to the horror around you. Previously housed in Atlantic Station, its location in Lithia Springs makes it one of the closest haunted house to the city of Atlanta in 2017.

CURTIS COMPTON / AJC Nestor Montes (from left), Jacob Peterson, co-owner Dave Leikam, and Daniel Kempson play some of the spooky characters waiting for those that enter the Paranoia Haunted House in the Roswell Town Center. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Close Metro Atlanta’s haunted houses go high-tech to up the scare Photo Credit: CURTIS COMPTON / AJC Nestor Montes (from left), Jacob Peterson, co-owner Dave Leikam, and Daniel Kempson play some of the spooky characters waiting for those that enter the Paranoia Haunted House in the Roswell Town Center. CURTIS COMPTON / CCOMPTON@AJC.COM

Paranoia

2075 Marietta Hwy, Canton, Georgia. paranoiahaunt.com

Paranoia is open September 29-30, October 5-8, 12-15, 19-22, and 25-31. Tickets start at $25 online.

Scare factor: 7/10

When evolutionary and molecular biologist Tobia Warner's "biological enhancements" go wrong, they go really wrong. On the run from federal agents for his unsanctioned work in superhuman mutations, the mad doctor is rumored to be holed up just north of Atlanta in an abandoned factory. Paranoia asks you and your team to enter the factory on a reconnaissance mission to find the scientist. What could go wrong?

For the AJC The hotel is haunted, in Sinister Suites.

Close 5 of the scariest Atlanta haunted houses, ranked by fear factor Photo Credit: For the AJC The hotel is haunted, in Sinister Suites.

Sinister Suites

132 W. Solomon St., Griffin, Georgia. sinistersuites.com

Open September 29-30, October 6-7, 13-14, 19-21, 26-31. No online ticket sales.

Scare factor: 6.5/10

Sinister Suites takes place in a 100-year-old haunted hotel in Griffin, Georgia. Though it may not look like much from the outside, the Sinister Suites benefits greatly from the history of the building it occupies. The hotel contains a century of history, and with it, all the scary ghosts one can squeeze into a hotel (which is actually a lot). The $20 ticket price is great for such a large haunted operation with high production quality. It's worth noting that Sinister Suites has by far the best web presence and the creepiest Facebook page of all the haunted houses around town.