Christmas 2017: Top ugly holiday sweater ideas
Christmas 2017: Top ugly holiday sweater ideas

A Celebration of Ugly Holiday Sweaters

Christmas 2017: Top ugly holiday sweater ideas

By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

In recent years, the combination of Christmas and tacky sweaters has taken on a life of its own. Festive people aspire to wear the ugliest holiday sweater possible. Whether it’s including as many adornments as possible, breaking out a ratty and worn polyester pullover or sporting animals in full holiday cheer, here’s a roundup of ugly Christmas sweater ideas to inspire you.
 
Shiny wreath
What’s says Christmas more than a wreath with a little shine? Take your Christmas tackiness to a new level with a shiny wreath pinned to your red or green sweater. For a little extra bling, string some lights to the wreath and load with a battery pack to keep it shining.
 
The fireplace
If the coziness of sitting by a blazing fire in the winter tickles your fancy, you’ll love this ugly Christmas sweater idea. This sweater can be pre-purchased with a trimmed fireplace and a pocket in the middle of sweater for your phone. Download an app on your phone to provide virtual flames.
 
Trim the tree
Get your craftiness ready to whirl with this shiny and embellished sweater. You’ll need shiny garland, small ornaments and lots of glue, but the end result is a tree to inspire even the grinchiest with a smidge of Christmas spirit. By the way: Don’t forget the ornament to top the tree.

Stuffed stocking
Need some wine or sweet treats to keep you going through the holiday season? This stocking stuffer sweater is just what you need.
 
A beer lover’s Christmas
Yet another DIY ugly Christmas sweater idea, this one entails the usage of hundreds of bottle tops to make a Christmas tree. Take a red or green sweater and gather all your bottle tops. Arrange them on the sweater and glue them into the shape of a tree. Top off the tree with a metallic bow for a touch of glitz.
 
Snow globe
Bring the wishes of a White Christmas to life with this ugly Christmas sweater in the fashion of a snow globe. Take a plastic tablecloth and fold in half, being careful to stuff it with the insides with a pillow to look like artificial snow.
 
An ugly tie tree 
For this creation, all of the old ugly ties of Christmases pasts can be put to good use. Gather your ugly Christmas ties and arrange them in a tree pattern on an old sweater. Easy peasy Christmas sweater to don at all your holiday parties in the season.
 
Matching couple sweaters 
Want to look tacky as a pair? Wear the ugliest Christmas sweater connected to one other person to have double the fun and double the tackiness.
 
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Pay homage to Santa’s favorite reindeer and favorite helper of them all with this Christmas sweater. Start with a black sweater vest and decorate with big eyes and a red nose. Layer a brown long-sleeved shirt underneath the sweater vest, attaching stems to look like antlers on your sleeves.

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Holiday sweaters up for auction during the Musicians On Call Deck The Halls Holiday Sweater Party at Kola House on December 8, 2016 in New York City.
Ugly Christmas sweater

Photo Credit: Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Pepsi
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 08: Holiday sweaters up for auction during the Musicians On Call Deck The Halls Holiday Sweater Party at Kola House on December 8, 2016 in New York City.
News

  • Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    Subway blast arrest leads to discussion of immigration rules
    The arrest of a Bangladeshi immigrant accused of making a homemade pipe bomb and setting it off in the New York subway system has led to discussion of the nation's immigration system, with President Donald Trump repeating his refrain that it needs to be overhauled in favor of more restrictions.What you should know:___THE BOMBING SUSPECTAuthorities have identified the bombing suspect as 27-year-old Akayed Ullah. Originally from Bangladesh, he arrived in the United States in 2011 and was living in Brooklyn. The Department of Homeland Security says he's a lawful permanent resident of the U.S.___HOW HE GOT HERE:Ullah came to the U.S. on an F43 visa, issued to him through his family connection to an American citizen. The American immigration system allows citizens to apply for certain relatives — spouses, children, parents, siblings and their spouses and minor children — to be allowed to come and live in the U.S. The visas fall under different preferences, or categories; siblings of U.S. citizens come in the fourth preference, the F4, and their children come under F43s.___WHAT'S THE HISTORY?Since a law change in 1965 loosened what had been a very restrictive system, America's immigration policy has been based around giving preference to people with advanced education or skills or those with family ties to U.S. citizens. What that has meant is that as immigrants from places like Asia and Latin America started coming to the U.S. in larger numbers and became citizens, they applied for their family members to join them. Once naturalized, those brought in were able to then sponsor their own relatives.___WHAT'S THE CONCERN?Those who favor restrictions on immigration are in strong opposition to that kind of linked migration. It's an issue that's been brought up in proposed immigration reform legislation before. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, of Arkansas, and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, of Georgia, both Republicans, have most recently proposed the RAISE Act, which would limit the number of permanent-resident visas and do away with the ability of citizens to bring over relatives other than spouses and minor children. Immigrant advocates have called the bill an attack on immigrants.___WHAT TRUMP SAYSTrump has made who's allowed into the United States a centerpiece of his presidency, in the form of banning residents from certain countries from traveling to the U.S., calling for the construction of a wall along the Mexican border and limiting the number of refugees allowed in.After Monday morning's subway explosion, which seriously injured Ullah but no one else, Trump issued a statement saying, 'America must fix its lax immigration system, which allows far too many dangerous, inadequately vetted people to access our country. Today's terror suspect entered our country through extended-family chain migration, which is incompatible with national security.'Trump, a Republican, has voiced his support of the RAISE Act.___Deepti Hajela covers issues of race, ethnicity and immigration for The Associated Press. Follow her on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/dhajela. For more of her work, search for her name at https://apnews.com
  • Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids 2017
    Clark's Christmas Kids needs YOUR help! We still need to collect toys and gifts for roughly 3,000 kids. Please donate online at Clark.com/ChristmasKids.
  • 2017 Christmas shipping deadlines for Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, UPS and more
    With Christmas two weeks away, the deadline to ship gifts so they make it by the 25th is fast approach.  Here, from BestBlackFriday.com, is a list of some of the holiday shipping deadlines from department stores, online shopping sites, FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service.  Click here for the complete list of 2017 holiday shipping deadlines for more than 55 stores.  2017 Holiday Shipping Deadlines for Major Stores Amazon Dec. 15 - Free Shipping ($25 min.) Dec. 18 - Standard Shipping Dec. 22 - Two-Day Shipping (Free with Prime) Dec. 23 - One-Day Shipping (In select cities) Dec. 24, 9:30 a.m. local time or earlier - Same-Day Delivery (In select cities) Dec. 24, 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier - Two-Hour Delivery (In select cities) Bloomingdale’s Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET – Standard Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET - Express Delivery Cabela's Dec. 19 by 5 PM EST - Standard Express Dec. 20 by 5 PM EST - Guaranteed Express Dec. 21 by 3 PM EST - Overnight Air Express Dell Dec. 15 by 3 p.m. EST - Standard Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. EST - Expedited Dec. 21 by 3 p.m. EST - Express Dick’s Sporting Goods Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. PT - Free Standard Dec. 19 by 11:59 p.m. PT - Expedited Dec. 20 by 9 a.m. PT - Express GameStop Dec. 13 - Value Saver Dec. 17 - Ground Dec. 18 - Two-Day Expedited Dec. 19 - One-Day Shipping JCPenney Dec. 20 Kmart Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST - Free Shipping Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST -Standard Shipping Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST -Premium Shipping Dec. 24 for In-Store Pickup Kohl’s Dec. 18 by 11 p.m. (CST) - Standard Dec. 19 by 1 p.m. (CST) - 2-Day Shipping Dec. 20 by 1 p.m. (CST) - 1-Day Shipping Lowe's Dec. 15 by 12 p.m. EST - Standard Parcel Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. EST - 2-Day Business Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. EST - Next-Day Business Macy’s Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET - Free Standard Shipping (min. $99) Dec. 20 by 5 p.m. ET - Premium Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET - Express Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET - In-Store Pickup Dec. 24 by 10 a.m. ET - Same-Day Delivery Nordstrom Dec. 20 by 12 p.m. ET - Two-Business Day Shipping Dec. 21 by 12 p.m. ET - Free Standard Shipping Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. ET - Saturday Delivery ($10) Sam’s Club Dec. 11 - Freight Dec. 16 - Standard Dec. 20 - Express Sears Dec. 17 by 11:59 p.m. CST - Free Shipping Dec. 19 by 4 p.m. CST -Standard Shipping Dec. 21 by 4 p.m. CST -Premium Shipping Dec. 24 for In-Store Pickup Target Varies by Item - Free Standard Shipping Dec. 19 by 12 p.m. - Premium 2-Day Shipping Dec. 22 by 12 p.m. - Express 1-Day Shipping Dec. 22 by 7 p.m. - Restock Toys R Us Dec. 18 by 11:59 p.m. ET - Free Shipping Dec. 20 by 3 p.m. ET - Expedited Dec. 20 by 11:59 p.m. ET - Express Dec. 24 by Noon ET - In-Store Pickup Walmart Dec. 13 - Freight Dec. 19 - Standard Dec. 21 - Rush 2017 holiday shipping deadlines for delivery companies FedEx Dec. 11 - FedEx Smartpost Dec. 15 - Ground Dec. 18 - FedEx Home Delivery Dec. 19 - Express Saver Dec. 20 - FedEx 2-Day and 2-Day a.m. Dec. 21 - FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, and First Overnight Dec. 25 - FedEx SameDay and SameDay City (Priority & Standard) UPS Dec. 18 - UPS 3 Day Select Dec. 20 - UPS 2nd Day Air Dec. 21 - UPS Next Day Air and UPS 2nd Day Air (Saturday Option) Dec. 22 - UPS Next Day Air (Saturday Option) USPS Dec. 14 - USPS Retail Ground Dec. 19 - First-Class Mail Service Dec. 20 - Priority Mail Service Dec. 22 - Priority Mail Express Service
  • Ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne reveals abuse as child star
    Ex-Disney actress Bella Thorne reveals abuse as child star
    Actress Bella Thorne is opening up about the abuse she faced growing up in Hollywood. >> Read more trending news On Friday, Thorne shocked fans when she tweeted that she was a victim of molestation while working as a child star. It all started when a fan tweeted at Thorne, “What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested,” in the comments section of one of her photos. Thorne responded by retweeting the fan and writing, “Yeah I was. So it wasn’t Disney.” Thorne did not comment on any further details of the alleged abuse, though she did respond when pals like YouTube star Tana Mongeau and her “Famous in Love” co-star Georgie Flores applauded her for sharing her story. Thorne is best known for roles on HBO’s “Big Love” and Disney Channel’s “Shake It Up.” Her news comes in the wake of other stars who have spoken out against sexual abuse in Hollywood. Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey and Matt Lauer were all accused of sexual misconduct and fired from their respective companies.
  • New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    New York explosion: Suspect faces terror, weapons charges
    Four people were injured when a bomb exploded in a Port Authority subway corridor in New York City on Monday morning, including the alleged bomber, police said. >> Read more trending news  >> Click here or scroll down for more
  • Judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket
    Judge resigns after sending woman to jail over perjury, traffic ticket
    A Decatur municipal court judge has resigned after jailing a woman for perjury, saying she’d lied about a traffic ticket. >> Read more trending news Judge Lindsay Jones offered his resignation to Decatur Chief Municipal Judge Rhathelia Stroud on Wednesday, Decatur City Manager Peggy Merriss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.  Jones had earlier told The AJC he was not stepping down. The controversy began when Shari Hurston Tatum appeared in court Nov. 8 for a traffic ticket. She waived her right to an attorney and jury trial, but demanded a bench hearing, Jones said. When Tatum reappeared in court Wednesday for that hearing, Jones played video of the traffic incident and decided Tatum was guilty of blocking the intersection and further that Tatum was guilty of perjury. He sentenced her to two days in jail. >> Related: Woman spends 20th anniversary in jail for minor traffic violation “Tatum’s perjury was characterized as misbehavior before the court, and treated as a contempt of court process, for which she was sentenced to two days in jail,” Jones said. Tatum said she was embarrassed and ended up spending her 20th wedding anniversary in jail. After The AJC on Thursday published an article about the incident, Jones sent a letter refuting the idea that he had resigned.  “I have not offered my resignation to Ms. Merris or the City Commission, nor have I spoken with Ms. Merris or the Commissioners as of this date relating to my judgeship,” Jones wrote on Thursday. But Decatur officials say Jones had resigned verbally in conversation the day before with Stroud. “After listening to his report and sharing my concerns and subsequent expectations for what had gone forth in the Court earlier, Judge Jones tendered his verbal resignation to me last night,” Stroud said in an email to Merriss. Stroud further said she accepted the resignation immediately on behalf of the city. Jones said on Sunday he meant only to maintain that he would not change his order in Tatum’s case and that he intended to seek further clarification from Stroud. “I had no intent to offer the resignation of my position to Judge Stroud, I was merely expressing my intent do so in the future if the political pressures being exerting upon me to change my order were to persist,” Jones wrote. Based on his resignation, Jones is no longer a member of the City of Decatur Municipal Court, Merriss said.
